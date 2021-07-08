Actuator Market 2021-2027 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | Rotork, Auma, Emerson

“

The report titled Global Actuator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Actuator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Actuator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Actuator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Actuator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Actuator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Actuator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Actuator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Actuator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Actuator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Actuator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Actuator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Rotork, Auma, Emerson, Flowserve, ABB, BERNARD, CDF, Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd., Shanghai Automation Instrumentation Co., Ltd., Nihon Koso, Koei Industry, Surpass (Shanghai) Automatic Technology Co., Ltd., Raga Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd., Tomoe, PS Automation, Yangzhou Hengchun Electronics Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tefulong Machinery Group Co., Ltd., Actuators Co., Ltd. Yangzhou Autuo Ke

Market Segmentation by Product: Pneumatic Actuators

Hydraulic Actuators

Electric Actuators

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Petroleum & Chemical

General Industries

Power

Water

Other



The Actuator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Actuator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Actuator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Actuator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Actuator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Actuator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Actuator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Actuator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Actuator Market Overview

1.1 Actuator Product Overview

1.2 Actuator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pneumatic Actuators

1.2.2 Hydraulic Actuators

1.2.3 Electric Actuators

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Actuator Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Actuator Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Actuator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Actuator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Actuator Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Actuator Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Actuator Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Actuator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Actuator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Actuator Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Actuator Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Actuator as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Actuator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Actuator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Actuator Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Actuator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Actuator Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Actuator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Actuator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Actuator by Application

4.1 Actuator Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Petroleum & Chemical

4.1.2 General Industries

4.1.3 Power

4.1.4 Water

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Actuator Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Actuator Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Actuator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Actuator by Country

5.1 North America Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Actuator by Country

6.1 Europe Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Actuator by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Actuator Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Actuator by Country

8.1 Latin America Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Actuator by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Actuator Business

10.1 Rotork

10.1.1 Rotork Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rotork Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Rotork Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Rotork Actuator Products Offered

10.1.5 Rotork Recent Development

10.2 Auma

10.2.1 Auma Corporation Information

10.2.2 Auma Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Auma Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Auma Actuator Products Offered

10.2.5 Auma Recent Development

10.3 Emerson

10.3.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Emerson Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Emerson Actuator Products Offered

10.3.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.4 Flowserve

10.4.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

10.4.2 Flowserve Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Flowserve Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Flowserve Actuator Products Offered

10.4.5 Flowserve Recent Development

10.5 ABB

10.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.5.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ABB Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ABB Actuator Products Offered

10.5.5 ABB Recent Development

10.6 BERNARD

10.6.1 BERNARD Corporation Information

10.6.2 BERNARD Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 BERNARD Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 BERNARD Actuator Products Offered

10.6.5 BERNARD Recent Development

10.7 CDF

10.7.1 CDF Corporation Information

10.7.2 CDF Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CDF Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CDF Actuator Products Offered

10.7.5 CDF Recent Development

10.8 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd.

10.8.1 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd. Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd. Actuator Products Offered

10.8.5 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 Shanghai Automation Instrumentation Co., Ltd.

10.9.1 Shanghai Automation Instrumentation Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shanghai Automation Instrumentation Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shanghai Automation Instrumentation Co., Ltd. Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shanghai Automation Instrumentation Co., Ltd. Actuator Products Offered

10.9.5 Shanghai Automation Instrumentation Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.10 Nihon Koso

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Actuator Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nihon Koso Actuator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nihon Koso Recent Development

10.11 Koei Industry

10.11.1 Koei Industry Corporation Information

10.11.2 Koei Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Koei Industry Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Koei Industry Actuator Products Offered

10.11.5 Koei Industry Recent Development

10.12 Surpass (Shanghai) Automatic Technology Co., Ltd.

10.12.1 Surpass (Shanghai) Automatic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Surpass (Shanghai) Automatic Technology Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Surpass (Shanghai) Automatic Technology Co., Ltd. Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Surpass (Shanghai) Automatic Technology Co., Ltd. Actuator Products Offered

10.12.5 Surpass (Shanghai) Automatic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.13 Raga Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Raga Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Raga Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Raga Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Raga Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. Actuator Products Offered

10.13.5 Raga Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.14 Tomoe

10.14.1 Tomoe Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tomoe Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Tomoe Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Tomoe Actuator Products Offered

10.14.5 Tomoe Recent Development

10.15 PS Automation

10.15.1 PS Automation Corporation Information

10.15.2 PS Automation Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 PS Automation Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 PS Automation Actuator Products Offered

10.15.5 PS Automation Recent Development

10.16 Yangzhou Hengchun Electronics Co., Ltd.

10.16.1 Yangzhou Hengchun Electronics Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Yangzhou Hengchun Electronics Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Yangzhou Hengchun Electronics Co., Ltd. Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Yangzhou Hengchun Electronics Co., Ltd. Actuator Products Offered

10.16.5 Yangzhou Hengchun Electronics Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.17 Zhejiang Tefulong Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

10.17.1 Zhejiang Tefulong Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.17.2 Zhejiang Tefulong Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Zhejiang Tefulong Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Zhejiang Tefulong Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Actuator Products Offered

10.17.5 Zhejiang Tefulong Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.18 Actuators Co., Ltd. Yangzhou Autuo Ke

10.18.1 Actuators Co., Ltd. Yangzhou Autuo Ke Corporation Information

10.18.2 Actuators Co., Ltd. Yangzhou Autuo Ke Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Actuators Co., Ltd. Yangzhou Autuo Ke Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Actuators Co., Ltd. Yangzhou Autuo Ke Actuator Products Offered

10.18.5 Actuators Co., Ltd. Yangzhou Autuo Ke Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Actuator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Actuator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Actuator Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Actuator Distributors

12.3 Actuator Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”