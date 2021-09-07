Activewear Apparel Market Challenges, Growth Drivers and Applications Analysis Forecast 2027 | Nike, Adidas, Under Armour

“

The report titled Global Activewear Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Activewear Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Activewear Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Activewear Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Activewear Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Activewear Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3545328/global-activewear-apparel-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Activewear Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Activewear Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Activewear Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Activewear Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Activewear Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Activewear Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, VF, Anta, Gap, Columbia Sports Apparels, Lululemon Athletica, LiNing, Amer Sports, ASICS, Hanesbrands, PEAK, Ralph Lauren, 361sport, Xtep, Billabong, Kappa

Market Segmentation by Product:

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport



The Activewear Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Activewear Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Activewear Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Activewear Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Activewear Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Activewear Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Activewear Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Activewear Apparel market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3545328/global-activewear-apparel-market

Table of Contents:

1 Activewear Apparel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Activewear Apparel

1.2 Activewear Apparel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Activewear Apparel Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Shirt

1.2.3 Coat

1.2.4 Pants

1.2.5 Skirts

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Activewear Apparel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Activewear Apparel Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Professional Athletic

1.3.3 Amateur Sport

1.4 Global Activewear Apparel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Activewear Apparel Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Activewear Apparel Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Activewear Apparel Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Activewear Apparel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Activewear Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Activewear Apparel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Activewear Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Activewear Apparel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Activewear Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Activewear Apparel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Activewear Apparel Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Activewear Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Activewear Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Activewear Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Activewear Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Activewear Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Activewear Apparel Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Activewear Apparel Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Activewear Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Activewear Apparel Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Activewear Apparel Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Activewear Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Activewear Apparel Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Activewear Apparel Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Activewear Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Activewear Apparel Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Activewear Apparel Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Activewear Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Activewear Apparel Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Activewear Apparel Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Activewear Apparel Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Activewear Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Activewear Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Activewear Apparel Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Activewear Apparel Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Activewear Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Activewear Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Activewear Apparel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Nike

6.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Nike Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Nike Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Nike Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Adidas

6.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

6.2.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Adidas Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Adidas Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Adidas Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Under Armour

6.3.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

6.3.2 Under Armour Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Under Armour Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Under Armour Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Under Armour Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Puma

6.4.1 Puma Corporation Information

6.4.2 Puma Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Puma Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Puma Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Puma Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 VF

6.5.1 VF Corporation Information

6.5.2 VF Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 VF Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 VF Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.5.5 VF Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Anta

6.6.1 Anta Corporation Information

6.6.2 Anta Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Anta Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Anta Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Anta Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Gap

6.6.1 Gap Corporation Information

6.6.2 Gap Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Gap Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Gap Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Gap Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Columbia Sports Apparels

6.8.1 Columbia Sports Apparels Corporation Information

6.8.2 Columbia Sports Apparels Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Columbia Sports Apparels Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Columbia Sports Apparels Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Columbia Sports Apparels Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Lululemon Athletica

6.9.1 Lululemon Athletica Corporation Information

6.9.2 Lululemon Athletica Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Lululemon Athletica Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Lululemon Athletica Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Lululemon Athletica Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 LiNing

6.10.1 LiNing Corporation Information

6.10.2 LiNing Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 LiNing Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 LiNing Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.10.5 LiNing Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Amer Sports

6.11.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information

6.11.2 Amer Sports Activewear Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Amer Sports Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Amer Sports Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Amer Sports Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 ASICS

6.12.1 ASICS Corporation Information

6.12.2 ASICS Activewear Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 ASICS Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 ASICS Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.12.5 ASICS Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Hanesbrands

6.13.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

6.13.2 Hanesbrands Activewear Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Hanesbrands Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Hanesbrands Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Hanesbrands Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 PEAK

6.14.1 PEAK Corporation Information

6.14.2 PEAK Activewear Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 PEAK Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 PEAK Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.14.5 PEAK Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Ralph Lauren

6.15.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Information

6.15.2 Ralph Lauren Activewear Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Ralph Lauren Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Ralph Lauren Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 361sport

6.16.1 361sport Corporation Information

6.16.2 361sport Activewear Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 361sport Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 361sport Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.16.5 361sport Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Xtep

6.17.1 Xtep Corporation Information

6.17.2 Xtep Activewear Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Xtep Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Xtep Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Xtep Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Billabong

6.18.1 Billabong Corporation Information

6.18.2 Billabong Activewear Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Billabong Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Billabong Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Billabong Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Kappa

6.19.1 Kappa Corporation Information

6.19.2 Kappa Activewear Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Kappa Activewear Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Kappa Activewear Apparel Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Kappa Recent Developments/Updates

7 Activewear Apparel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Activewear Apparel Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Activewear Apparel

7.4 Activewear Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Activewear Apparel Distributors List

8.3 Activewear Apparel Customers

9 Activewear Apparel Market Dynamics

9.1 Activewear Apparel Industry Trends

9.2 Activewear Apparel Growth Drivers

9.3 Activewear Apparel Market Challenges

9.4 Activewear Apparel Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Activewear Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Activewear Apparel by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Activewear Apparel by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Activewear Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Activewear Apparel by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Activewear Apparel by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Activewear Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Activewear Apparel by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Activewear Apparel by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3545328/global-activewear-apparel-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”