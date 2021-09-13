Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market by Application, Type, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., KBM, Israel Military Industries

“

The report titled Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., KBM, Israel Military Industries, Rheinmetall AG, Raytheon Company, Artis, LLC, Saab AB, Aselsan A.S., Safran Electronics & Defense, Airbus Defense and Space

Market Segmentation by Product:

Soft Kill System

Hard Kill System



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tanks

Armored Vehicles



The Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles

1.2 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Soft Kill System

1.2.3 Hard Kill System

1.3 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Tanks

1.3.3 Armored Vehicles

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production

3.4.1 North America Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production

3.5.1 Europe Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production

3.6.1 China Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production

3.7.1 Japan Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Spain

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

7.1.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Corporation Information

7.1.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 KBM

7.2.1 KBM Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Corporation Information

7.2.2 KBM Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Product Portfolio

7.2.3 KBM Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 KBM Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 KBM Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Israel Military Industries

7.3.1 Israel Military Industries Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Corporation Information

7.3.2 Israel Military Industries Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Israel Military Industries Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Israel Military Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Israel Military Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Rheinmetall AG

7.4.1 Rheinmetall AG Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rheinmetall AG Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Rheinmetall AG Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Rheinmetall AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Rheinmetall AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Raytheon Company

7.5.1 Raytheon Company Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Corporation Information

7.5.2 Raytheon Company Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Raytheon Company Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Raytheon Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Raytheon Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Artis, LLC

7.6.1 Artis, LLC Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Corporation Information

7.6.2 Artis, LLC Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Artis, LLC Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Artis, LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Artis, LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Saab AB

7.7.1 Saab AB Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Corporation Information

7.7.2 Saab AB Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Saab AB Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Saab AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Saab AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Aselsan A.S.

7.8.1 Aselsan A.S. Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aselsan A.S. Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Aselsan A.S. Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Aselsan A.S. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Aselsan A.S. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Safran Electronics & Defense

7.9.1 Safran Electronics & Defense Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Corporation Information

7.9.2 Safran Electronics & Defense Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Safran Electronics & Defense Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Safran Electronics & Defense Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Safran Electronics & Defense Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Airbus Defense and Space

7.10.1 Airbus Defense and Space Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Corporation Information

7.10.2 Airbus Defense and Space Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Airbus Defense and Space Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Airbus Defense and Space Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Airbus Defense and Space Recent Developments/Updates

8 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles

8.4 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Distributors List

9.3 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Industry Trends

10.2 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Growth Drivers

10.3 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market Challenges

10.4 Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Active Protection System for Tanks and Armored Vehicles by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

