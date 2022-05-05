Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Trend, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2028 | Unitika, Kuraray, Gunei Chemical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Research Report: Unitika, Kuraray, Gunei Chemical, Evertech Envisafe Ecology, Awa Paper, HP Materials Solutions, Sutong Carbon Fiber, Jiangsu Tongkang, Nantong Yongtong, Nantong Berger, Nantong Senyou

Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Segmentation by Product: Cylinder Type

Sheet Type

Disk Type



Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Segmentation by Application: Wastewater Treatment

Recovery of Organic Compounds

Drinking Water Purification



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cylinder Type

1.2.3 Sheet Type

1.2.4 Disk Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wastewater Treatment

1.3.3 Recovery of Organic Compounds

1.3.4 Drinking Water Purification

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Industry Trends

2.4.2 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Drivers

2.4.3 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Challenges

2.4.4 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Restraints

3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales

3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Unitika

12.1.1 Unitika Corporation Information

12.1.2 Unitika Overview

12.1.3 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products and Services

12.1.5 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Unitika Recent Developments

12.2 Kuraray

12.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kuraray Overview

12.2.3 Kuraray Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kuraray Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products and Services

12.2.5 Kuraray Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Kuraray Recent Developments

12.3 Gunei Chemical

12.3.1 Gunei Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Gunei Chemical Overview

12.3.3 Gunei Chemical Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Gunei Chemical Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products and Services

12.3.5 Gunei Chemical Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Gunei Chemical Recent Developments

12.4 Evertech Envisafe Ecology

12.4.1 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Overview

12.4.3 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products and Services

12.4.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Recent Developments

12.5 Awa Paper

12.5.1 Awa Paper Corporation Information

12.5.2 Awa Paper Overview

12.5.3 Awa Paper Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Awa Paper Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products and Services

12.5.5 Awa Paper Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Awa Paper Recent Developments

12.6 HP Materials Solutions

12.6.1 HP Materials Solutions Corporation Information

12.6.2 HP Materials Solutions Overview

12.6.3 HP Materials Solutions Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 HP Materials Solutions Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products and Services

12.6.5 HP Materials Solutions Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 HP Materials Solutions Recent Developments

12.7 Sutong Carbon Fiber

12.7.1 Sutong Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sutong Carbon Fiber Overview

12.7.3 Sutong Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sutong Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products and Services

12.7.5 Sutong Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sutong Carbon Fiber Recent Developments

12.8 Jiangsu Tongkang

12.8.1 Jiangsu Tongkang Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiangsu Tongkang Overview

12.8.3 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products and Services

12.8.5 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Jiangsu Tongkang Recent Developments

12.9 Nantong Yongtong

12.9.1 Nantong Yongtong Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nantong Yongtong Overview

12.9.3 Nantong Yongtong Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nantong Yongtong Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products and Services

12.9.5 Nantong Yongtong Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Nantong Yongtong Recent Developments

12.10 Nantong Berger

12.10.1 Nantong Berger Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nantong Berger Overview

12.10.3 Nantong Berger Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nantong Berger Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products and Services

12.10.5 Nantong Berger Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Nantong Berger Recent Developments

12.11 Nantong Senyou

12.11.1 Nantong Senyou Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nantong Senyou Overview

12.11.3 Nantong Senyou Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Nantong Senyou Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products and Services

12.11.5 Nantong Senyou Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Production Mode & Process

13.4 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Channels

13.4.2 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Distributors

13.5 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

