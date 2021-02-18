Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Toyobo, Kuraray, Unitika

“

The report titled Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Toyobo, Kuraray, Unitika, Gunei Chem, Evertech Envisafe Ecology, Taiwan Carbon Technology, Awa Paper, HP Materials Solutions, Sutong Carbon Fiber, Jiangsu Tongkang, Anhui Jialiqi, Nantong Senyou, Kejing Carbon Fiber, Nantong Beierge, Nantong Yongtong, Xintong ACF, Nature Technology, Hailan Filtration Tech, Sinocarb Carbon Fibers, Nantong Jinheng, Zichuan Carbon Fiber

Market Segmentation by Product: Pitch Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based ACF

Viscose Staple Based ACF

Other ACF



Market Segmentation by Application: Solvent Recovery

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Catalyst Carrier

Others



The Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Overview

1.1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Product Scope

1.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Pitch Based Activated Carbon Fiber

1.2.3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based ACF

1.2.4 Viscose Staple Based ACF

1.2.5 Other ACF

1.3 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Solvent Recovery

1.3.3 Air Purification

1.3.4 Water Treatment

1.3.5 Catalyst Carrier

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Business

12.1 Toyobo

12.1.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toyobo Business Overview

12.1.3 Toyobo Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toyobo Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.1.5 Toyobo Recent Development

12.2 Kuraray

12.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kuraray Business Overview

12.2.3 Kuraray Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kuraray Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.2.5 Kuraray Recent Development

12.3 Unitika

12.3.1 Unitika Corporation Information

12.3.2 Unitika Business Overview

12.3.3 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.3.5 Unitika Recent Development

12.4 Gunei Chem

12.4.1 Gunei Chem Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gunei Chem Business Overview

12.4.3 Gunei Chem Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Gunei Chem Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.4.5 Gunei Chem Recent Development

12.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology

12.5.1 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Business Overview

12.5.3 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.5.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Recent Development

12.6 Taiwan Carbon Technology

12.6.1 Taiwan Carbon Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Taiwan Carbon Technology Business Overview

12.6.3 Taiwan Carbon Technology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Taiwan Carbon Technology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.6.5 Taiwan Carbon Technology Recent Development

12.7 Awa Paper

12.7.1 Awa Paper Corporation Information

12.7.2 Awa Paper Business Overview

12.7.3 Awa Paper Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Awa Paper Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.7.5 Awa Paper Recent Development

12.8 HP Materials Solutions

12.8.1 HP Materials Solutions Corporation Information

12.8.2 HP Materials Solutions Business Overview

12.8.3 HP Materials Solutions Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 HP Materials Solutions Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.8.5 HP Materials Solutions Recent Development

12.9 Sutong Carbon Fiber

12.9.1 Sutong Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sutong Carbon Fiber Business Overview

12.9.3 Sutong Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sutong Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.9.5 Sutong Carbon Fiber Recent Development

12.10 Jiangsu Tongkang

12.10.1 Jiangsu Tongkang Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jiangsu Tongkang Business Overview

12.10.3 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.10.5 Jiangsu Tongkang Recent Development

12.11 Anhui Jialiqi

12.11.1 Anhui Jialiqi Corporation Information

12.11.2 Anhui Jialiqi Business Overview

12.11.3 Anhui Jialiqi Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Anhui Jialiqi Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.11.5 Anhui Jialiqi Recent Development

12.12 Nantong Senyou

12.12.1 Nantong Senyou Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nantong Senyou Business Overview

12.12.3 Nantong Senyou Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nantong Senyou Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.12.5 Nantong Senyou Recent Development

12.13 Kejing Carbon Fiber

12.13.1 Kejing Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kejing Carbon Fiber Business Overview

12.13.3 Kejing Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kejing Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.13.5 Kejing Carbon Fiber Recent Development

12.14 Nantong Beierge

12.14.1 Nantong Beierge Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nantong Beierge Business Overview

12.14.3 Nantong Beierge Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nantong Beierge Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.14.5 Nantong Beierge Recent Development

12.15 Nantong Yongtong

12.15.1 Nantong Yongtong Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nantong Yongtong Business Overview

12.15.3 Nantong Yongtong Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Nantong Yongtong Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.15.5 Nantong Yongtong Recent Development

12.16 Xintong ACF

12.16.1 Xintong ACF Corporation Information

12.16.2 Xintong ACF Business Overview

12.16.3 Xintong ACF Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Xintong ACF Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.16.5 Xintong ACF Recent Development

12.17 Nature Technology

12.17.1 Nature Technology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Nature Technology Business Overview

12.17.3 Nature Technology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Nature Technology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.17.5 Nature Technology Recent Development

12.18 Hailan Filtration Tech

12.18.1 Hailan Filtration Tech Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hailan Filtration Tech Business Overview

12.18.3 Hailan Filtration Tech Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Hailan Filtration Tech Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.18.5 Hailan Filtration Tech Recent Development

12.19 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

12.19.1 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Corporation Information

12.19.2 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Business Overview

12.19.3 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.19.5 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Recent Development

12.20 Nantong Jinheng

12.20.1 Nantong Jinheng Corporation Information

12.20.2 Nantong Jinheng Business Overview

12.20.3 Nantong Jinheng Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Nantong Jinheng Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.20.5 Nantong Jinheng Recent Development

12.21 Zichuan Carbon Fiber

12.21.1 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

12.21.2 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Business Overview

12.21.3 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products Offered

12.21.5 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Recent Development

13 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF)

13.4 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Distributors List

14.3 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Trends

15.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Drivers

15.3 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Challenges

15.4 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

