Action Figures & Statues Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2021, Top Companies: | NECA, Hasbro, Bandai

The report titled Global Action Figures & Statues Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Action Figures & Statues market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Action Figures & Statues market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Action Figures & Statues market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Action Figures & Statues market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Action Figures & Statues report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Action Figures & Statues report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Action Figures & Statues market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Action Figures & Statues market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Action Figures & Statues market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Action Figures & Statues market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Action Figures & Statues market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: NECA, Hasbro, Bandai, Diamond Select, Good Smile Company, Square Enix
Market Segmentation by Product: Plastic
Silica Rubber
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Under 18 Months
18 Months–4 Years
4–8 Years
8–15 Years
Over 15 Years
The Action Figures & Statues Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Action Figures & Statues market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Action Figures & Statues market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Action Figures & Statues market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Action Figures & Statues industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Action Figures & Statues market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Action Figures & Statues market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Action Figures & Statues market?
Table of Contents:
1 Action Figures & Statues Market Overview
1.1 Action Figures & Statues Product Overview
1.2 Action Figures & Statues Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Plastic
1.2.2 Silica Rubber
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Action Figures & Statues Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Action Figures & Statues Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Action Figures & Statues Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Action Figures & Statues Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Action Figures & Statues Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Action Figures & Statues Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Action Figures & Statues Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Action Figures & Statues Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Action Figures & Statues Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Action Figures & Statues Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Action Figures & Statues Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Action Figures & Statues Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Action Figures & Statues Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Action Figures & Statues Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Action Figures & Statues as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Action Figures & Statues Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Action Figures & Statues Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Action Figures & Statues Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Action Figures & Statues Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Action Figures & Statues Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Action Figures & Statues Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Action Figures & Statues by Application
4.1 Action Figures & Statues Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Under 18 Months
4.1.2 18 Months–4 Years
4.1.3 4–8 Years
4.1.4 8–15 Years
4.1.5 Over 15 Years
4.2 Global Action Figures & Statues Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Action Figures & Statues Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Action Figures & Statues Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Action Figures & Statues Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Action Figures & Statues Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Action Figures & Statues Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Action Figures & Statues Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Action Figures & Statues by Country
5.1 North America Action Figures & Statues Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Action Figures & Statues Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Action Figures & Statues by Country
6.1 Europe Action Figures & Statues Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Action Figures & Statues Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Action Figures & Statues by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Action Figures & Statues Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Action Figures & Statues Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Action Figures & Statues by Country
8.1 Latin America Action Figures & Statues Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Action Figures & Statues Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Action Figures & Statues by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Action Figures & Statues Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Action Figures & Statues Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Action Figures & Statues Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Action Figures & Statues Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Action Figures & Statues Business
10.1 NECA
10.1.1 NECA Corporation Information
10.1.2 NECA Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 NECA Action Figures & Statues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 NECA Action Figures & Statues Products Offered
10.1.5 NECA Recent Development
10.2 Hasbro
10.2.1 Hasbro Corporation Information
10.2.2 Hasbro Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Hasbro Action Figures & Statues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 NECA Action Figures & Statues Products Offered
10.2.5 Hasbro Recent Development
10.3 Bandai
10.3.1 Bandai Corporation Information
10.3.2 Bandai Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Bandai Action Figures & Statues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Bandai Action Figures & Statues Products Offered
10.3.5 Bandai Recent Development
10.4 Diamond Select
10.4.1 Diamond Select Corporation Information
10.4.2 Diamond Select Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Diamond Select Action Figures & Statues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Diamond Select Action Figures & Statues Products Offered
10.4.5 Diamond Select Recent Development
10.5 Good Smile Company
10.5.1 Good Smile Company Corporation Information
10.5.2 Good Smile Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Good Smile Company Action Figures & Statues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Good Smile Company Action Figures & Statues Products Offered
10.5.5 Good Smile Company Recent Development
10.6 Square Enix
10.6.1 Square Enix Corporation Information
10.6.2 Square Enix Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Square Enix Action Figures & Statues Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Square Enix Action Figures & Statues Products Offered
10.6.5 Square Enix Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Action Figures & Statues Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Action Figures & Statues Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Action Figures & Statues Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Action Figures & Statues Distributors
12.3 Action Figures & Statues Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
