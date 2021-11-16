Action Figures Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | NECA, Hasbro, Bandai

“

The report titled Global Action Figures Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Action Figures market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Action Figures market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Action Figures market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Action Figures market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Action Figures report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Action Figures report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Action Figures market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Action Figures market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Action Figures market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Action Figures market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Action Figures market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NECA, Hasbro, Bandai, Diamond Select, Good Smile Company, Square Enix

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plastic

Silica Rubber

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Under 18 months

18 months–4 years

4–8 years

8–15 years

Over 15 years



The Action Figures Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Action Figures market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Action Figures market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Action Figures market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Action Figures industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Action Figures market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Action Figures market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Action Figures market?

Table of Contents:

1 Action Figures Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Action Figures

1.2 Action Figures Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Action Figures Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Silica Rubber

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Action Figures Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Action Figures Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Under 18 months

1.3.3 18 months–4 years

1.3.4 4–8 years

1.3.5 8–15 years

1.3.6 Over 15 years

1.4 Global Action Figures Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Action Figures Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Action Figures Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Action Figures Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Action Figures Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Action Figures Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Action Figures Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Action Figures Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Action Figures Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Action Figures Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Action Figures Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Action Figures Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Action Figures Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Action Figures Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Action Figures Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Action Figures Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Action Figures Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Action Figures Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Action Figures Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Action Figures Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Action Figures Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Action Figures Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Action Figures Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Action Figures Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Action Figures Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Action Figures Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Action Figures Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Action Figures Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Action Figures Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Action Figures Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Action Figures Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Action Figures Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Action Figures Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Action Figures Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Action Figures Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Action Figures Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 NECA

6.1.1 NECA Corporation Information

6.1.2 NECA Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 NECA Action Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 NECA Action Figures Product Portfolio

6.1.5 NECA Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Hasbro

6.2.1 Hasbro Corporation Information

6.2.2 Hasbro Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Hasbro Action Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Hasbro Action Figures Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Hasbro Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Bandai

6.3.1 Bandai Corporation Information

6.3.2 Bandai Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Bandai Action Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Bandai Action Figures Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Bandai Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Diamond Select

6.4.1 Diamond Select Corporation Information

6.4.2 Diamond Select Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Diamond Select Action Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Diamond Select Action Figures Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Diamond Select Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Good Smile Company

6.5.1 Good Smile Company Corporation Information

6.5.2 Good Smile Company Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Good Smile Company Action Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Good Smile Company Action Figures Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Good Smile Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Square Enix

6.6.1 Square Enix Corporation Information

6.6.2 Square Enix Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Square Enix Action Figures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Square Enix Action Figures Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Square Enix Recent Developments/Updates

7 Action Figures Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Action Figures Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Action Figures

7.4 Action Figures Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Action Figures Distributors List

8.3 Action Figures Customers

9 Action Figures Market Dynamics

9.1 Action Figures Industry Trends

9.2 Action Figures Growth Drivers

9.3 Action Figures Market Challenges

9.4 Action Figures Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Action Figures Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Action Figures by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Action Figures by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Action Figures Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Action Figures by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Action Figures by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Action Figures Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Action Figures by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Action Figures by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”