Action Figures Market 2021: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027| NECA, Hasbro, Bandai

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Action Figures market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Action Figures market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Action Figures market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Action Figures market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Action Figures market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Action Figures market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Action Figures Market Research Report: NECA, Hasbro, Bandai, Diamond Select, Good Smile Company, Square Enix

Global Action Figures Market by Type: Plastic, Silica Rubber, Others

Global Action Figures Market by Application: Under 18 months, 18 months–4 years, 4–8 years, 8–15 years, Over 15 years

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Action Figures market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Action Figures market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Action Figures market?

What will be the size of the global Action Figures market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Action Figures market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Action Figures market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Action Figures market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Action Figures Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Silica Rubber

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Action Figures Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Under 18 months

1.3.3 18 months–4 years

1.3.4 4–8 years

1.3.5 8–15 years

1.3.6 Over 15 years

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Action Figures Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Action Figures Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Action Figures Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Action Figures Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Action Figures Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Action Figures Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Action Figures Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Action Figures Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Action Figures Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Action Figures Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Action Figures Industry Trends

2.5.1 Action Figures Market Trends

2.5.2 Action Figures Market Drivers

2.5.3 Action Figures Market Challenges

2.5.4 Action Figures Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Action Figures Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Action Figures Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Action Figures Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Action Figures Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Action Figures by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Action Figures Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Action Figures Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Action Figures Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Action Figures Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Action Figures as of 2020)

3.4 Global Action Figures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Action Figures Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Action Figures Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Action Figures Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Action Figures Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Action Figures Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Action Figures Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Action Figures Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Action Figures Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Action Figures Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Action Figures Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Action Figures Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Action Figures Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Action Figures Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Action Figures Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Action Figures Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Action Figures Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Action Figures Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Action Figures Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Action Figures Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Action Figures Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Action Figures Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Action Figures Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Action Figures Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Action Figures Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Action Figures Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Action Figures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Action Figures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Action Figures Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Action Figures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Action Figures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Action Figures Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Action Figures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Action Figures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Action Figures Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Action Figures Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Action Figures Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Action Figures Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Action Figures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Action Figures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Action Figures Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Action Figures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Action Figures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Action Figures Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Action Figures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Action Figures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Action Figures Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Action Figures Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Action Figures Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Action Figures Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Action Figures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Action Figures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Action Figures Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Action Figures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Action Figures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Action Figures Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Action Figures Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Action Figures Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Action Figures Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Action Figures Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Action Figures Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Action Figures Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Action Figures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Action Figures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Action Figures Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Action Figures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Action Figures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Action Figures Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Action Figures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Action Figures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Action Figures Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 NECA

11.1.1 NECA Corporation Information

11.1.2 NECA Overview

11.1.3 NECA Action Figures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 NECA Action Figures Products and Services

11.1.5 NECA Action Figures SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 NECA Recent Developments

11.2 Hasbro

11.2.1 Hasbro Corporation Information

11.2.2 Hasbro Overview

11.2.3 Hasbro Action Figures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Hasbro Action Figures Products and Services

11.2.5 Hasbro Action Figures SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Hasbro Recent Developments

11.3 Bandai

11.3.1 Bandai Corporation Information

11.3.2 Bandai Overview

11.3.3 Bandai Action Figures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Bandai Action Figures Products and Services

11.3.5 Bandai Action Figures SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Bandai Recent Developments

11.4 Diamond Select

11.4.1 Diamond Select Corporation Information

11.4.2 Diamond Select Overview

11.4.3 Diamond Select Action Figures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Diamond Select Action Figures Products and Services

11.4.5 Diamond Select Action Figures SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Diamond Select Recent Developments

11.5 Good Smile Company

11.5.1 Good Smile Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 Good Smile Company Overview

11.5.3 Good Smile Company Action Figures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Good Smile Company Action Figures Products and Services

11.5.5 Good Smile Company Action Figures SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Good Smile Company Recent Developments

11.6 Square Enix

11.6.1 Square Enix Corporation Information

11.6.2 Square Enix Overview

11.6.3 Square Enix Action Figures Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Square Enix Action Figures Products and Services

11.6.5 Square Enix Action Figures SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Square Enix Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Action Figures Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Action Figures Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Action Figures Production Mode & Process

12.4 Action Figures Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Action Figures Sales Channels

12.4.2 Action Figures Distributors

12.5 Action Figures Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

