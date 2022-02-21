Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2028 | LG Chem, Formosa, CHIMEI

“

A newly published report titled “Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

LG Chem, Formosa, CHIMEI, CNPC, Lotte Chemical, INEOS Styrolution, Toray, SABIC, JSR, Dagu Chemical, KKPC, Huajin Chemical, Gaoqiao, Grand Pacific Petrochemical, Trinseo, Kumho Sunny

Market Segmentation by Product:

General Purpose ABS

Specialty ABS



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Household Appliances

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Others



The Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market expansion?

What will be the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 General Purpose ABS

1.2.3 Specialty ABS

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Household Appliances

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Production

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 Southeast Asia

2.10 China Taiwan

3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) in 2021

4.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 LG Chem

12.1.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.1.2 LG Chem Overview

12.1.3 LG Chem Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 LG Chem Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.2 Formosa

12.2.1 Formosa Corporation Information

12.2.2 Formosa Overview

12.2.3 Formosa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Formosa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Formosa Recent Developments

12.3 CHIMEI

12.3.1 CHIMEI Corporation Information

12.3.2 CHIMEI Overview

12.3.3 CHIMEI Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 CHIMEI Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 CHIMEI Recent Developments

12.4 CNPC

12.4.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.4.2 CNPC Overview

12.4.3 CNPC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 CNPC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 CNPC Recent Developments

12.5 Lotte Chemical

12.5.1 Lotte Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lotte Chemical Overview

12.5.3 Lotte Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Lotte Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Developments

12.6 INEOS Styrolution

12.6.1 INEOS Styrolution Corporation Information

12.6.2 INEOS Styrolution Overview

12.6.3 INEOS Styrolution Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 INEOS Styrolution Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 INEOS Styrolution Recent Developments

12.7 Toray

12.7.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.7.2 Toray Overview

12.7.3 Toray Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Toray Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Toray Recent Developments

12.8 SABIC

12.8.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.8.2 SABIC Overview

12.8.3 SABIC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 SABIC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 SABIC Recent Developments

12.9 JSR

12.9.1 JSR Corporation Information

12.9.2 JSR Overview

12.9.3 JSR Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 JSR Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 JSR Recent Developments

12.10 Dagu Chemical

12.10.1 Dagu Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dagu Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Dagu Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Dagu Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Dagu Chemical Recent Developments

12.11 KKPC

12.11.1 KKPC Corporation Information

12.11.2 KKPC Overview

12.11.3 KKPC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 KKPC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 KKPC Recent Developments

12.12 Huajin Chemical

12.12.1 Huajin Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Huajin Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Huajin Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Huajin Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Huajin Chemical Recent Developments

12.13 Gaoqiao

12.13.1 Gaoqiao Corporation Information

12.13.2 Gaoqiao Overview

12.13.3 Gaoqiao Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Gaoqiao Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Gaoqiao Recent Developments

12.14 Grand Pacific Petrochemical

12.14.1 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Overview

12.14.3 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Recent Developments

12.15 Trinseo

12.15.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

12.15.2 Trinseo Overview

12.15.3 Trinseo Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Trinseo Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Trinseo Recent Developments

12.16 Kumho Sunny

12.16.1 Kumho Sunny Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kumho Sunny Overview

12.16.3 Kumho Sunny Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Kumho Sunny Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Kumho Sunny Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Distributors

13.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Industry Trends

14.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Drivers

14.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Challenges

14.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

