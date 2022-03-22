Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Opportunities, Regional Trends and Industry Analysis 2022-2028 | LG Chem, Formosa, CHIMEI

“

A newly published report titled “Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

LG Chem, Formosa, CHIMEI, CNPC, Lotte Chemical, INEOS Styrolution, Toray, SABIC, JSR, Dagu Chemical, KKPC, Huajin Chemical, Gaoqiao, Grand Pacific Petrochemical, Trinseo, Kumho Sunny

Market Segmentation by Product:

General Purpose ABS

Specialty ABS



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Household Appliances

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Others



The Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 General Purpose ABS

2.1.2 Specialty ABS

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Household Appliances

3.1.3 Consumer Goods

3.1.4 Electronics

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 LG Chem

7.1.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

7.1.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 LG Chem Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 LG Chem Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Products Offered

7.1.5 LG Chem Recent Development

7.2 Formosa

7.2.1 Formosa Corporation Information

7.2.2 Formosa Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Formosa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Formosa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Products Offered

7.2.5 Formosa Recent Development

7.3 CHIMEI

7.3.1 CHIMEI Corporation Information

7.3.2 CHIMEI Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CHIMEI Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CHIMEI Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Products Offered

7.3.5 CHIMEI Recent Development

7.4 CNPC

7.4.1 CNPC Corporation Information

7.4.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CNPC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CNPC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Products Offered

7.4.5 CNPC Recent Development

7.5 Lotte Chemical

7.5.1 Lotte Chemical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lotte Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lotte Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lotte Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Products Offered

7.5.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Development

7.6 INEOS Styrolution

7.6.1 INEOS Styrolution Corporation Information

7.6.2 INEOS Styrolution Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 INEOS Styrolution Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 INEOS Styrolution Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Products Offered

7.6.5 INEOS Styrolution Recent Development

7.7 Toray

7.7.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Toray Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Toray Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Products Offered

7.7.5 Toray Recent Development

7.8 SABIC

7.8.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.8.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SABIC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SABIC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Products Offered

7.8.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.9 JSR

7.9.1 JSR Corporation Information

7.9.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 JSR Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 JSR Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Products Offered

7.9.5 JSR Recent Development

7.10 Dagu Chemical

7.10.1 Dagu Chemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dagu Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dagu Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dagu Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Products Offered

7.10.5 Dagu Chemical Recent Development

7.11 KKPC

7.11.1 KKPC Corporation Information

7.11.2 KKPC Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 KKPC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 KKPC Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Products Offered

7.11.5 KKPC Recent Development

7.12 Huajin Chemical

7.12.1 Huajin Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Huajin Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Huajin Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Huajin Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Huajin Chemical Recent Development

7.13 Gaoqiao

7.13.1 Gaoqiao Corporation Information

7.13.2 Gaoqiao Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Gaoqiao Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Gaoqiao Products Offered

7.13.5 Gaoqiao Recent Development

7.14 Grand Pacific Petrochemical

7.14.1 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Recent Development

7.15 Trinseo

7.15.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

7.15.2 Trinseo Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Trinseo Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Trinseo Products Offered

7.15.5 Trinseo Recent Development

7.16 Kumho Sunny

7.16.1 Kumho Sunny Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kumho Sunny Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kumho Sunny Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kumho Sunny Products Offered

7.16.5 Kumho Sunny Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Distributors

8.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Distributors

8.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

