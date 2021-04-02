Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2021 to 2027| LANXESS, Zeon, CNPC

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. Prepared by knowledgeable research analysts and validated by industry experts, the market research report on the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market is just the right resource that market players need to stay competent for years to come. With detailed verification of market findings and data provided in the report, the authors made sure the readers receive up to date and accurate information and statistics on the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market. Buyers of the report can ask for a customized version of the report for more in-depth and specific analysis of particular areas of the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market. The Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) report offers exhaustive research on critical market dynamics, competition, regulatory scenarios, key development strategies, regional markets, market segments, and other important aspects.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2979575/global-acrylonitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-industry

Both leading and emerging players of the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market are comprehensively looked at in the report. The analysts authoring the report deeply studied each and every aspect of the business of key players operating in the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market. In the company profiling section, the Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) report offers exhaustive company profiling of all the players covered. The players are studied on the basis of different factors such as market share, growth strategies, new product launch, recent developments, future plans, revenue, gross margin, sales, capacity, production, and product portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Research Report: LANXESS, Zeon, CNPC, Nantex, KKPC, LG Chem, Ningbo Shunze, Sibur, JSR, Industrias Negromex, Versalis, Petrobras Argentina, Huangshan Hualan Technology, Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical, Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market by Type: Block Type, Particles/Crumb Type, Powder Type

Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market by Application: Automobiles Industry, Construction Industry, Machinery Industry, Aprons & Cots Industry, Others

Players can use the report to gain sound understanding of the growth trend of important segments of the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market. The report offers separate analysis of product type and application segments of the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market. Each segment is studied in great detail to provide a clear and thorough analysis of its market growth, future growth potential, growth rate, growth drivers, and other key factors. The segmental analysis offered in the report will help players to discover rewarding growth pockets of the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market and gain a competitive advantage over their opponents.

Key regions including but not limited to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the MEA are exhaustively analyzed based on market size, CAGR, market potential, economic and political factors, regulatory scenarios, and other significant parameters. The regional analysis provided in the Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) report will help market participants to identify lucrative and untapped business opportunities in different regions and countries. It includes a special study on production and production rate, import and export, and consumption in each regional Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market considered for research. The report also offers detailed analysis of country-level Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market?

What will be the size of the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2979575/global-acrylonitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Block Type

1.2.3 Particles/Crumb Type

1.2.4 Powder Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automobiles Industry

1.3.3 Construction Industry

1.3.4 Machinery Industry

1.3.5 Aprons & Cots Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Restraints

3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales

3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 LANXESS

12.1.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

12.1.2 LANXESS Overview

12.1.3 LANXESS Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 LANXESS Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.1.5 LANXESS Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 LANXESS Recent Developments

12.2 Zeon

12.2.1 Zeon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Zeon Overview

12.2.3 Zeon Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Zeon Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.2.5 Zeon Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Zeon Recent Developments

12.3 CNPC

12.3.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.3.2 CNPC Overview

12.3.3 CNPC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CNPC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.3.5 CNPC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 CNPC Recent Developments

12.4 Nantex

12.4.1 Nantex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nantex Overview

12.4.3 Nantex Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nantex Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.4.5 Nantex Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Nantex Recent Developments

12.5 KKPC

12.5.1 KKPC Corporation Information

12.5.2 KKPC Overview

12.5.3 KKPC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 KKPC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.5.5 KKPC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 KKPC Recent Developments

12.6 LG Chem

12.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.6.2 LG Chem Overview

12.6.3 LG Chem Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 LG Chem Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.6.5 LG Chem Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.7 Ningbo Shunze

12.7.1 Ningbo Shunze Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ningbo Shunze Overview

12.7.3 Ningbo Shunze Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ningbo Shunze Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.7.5 Ningbo Shunze Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Ningbo Shunze Recent Developments

12.8 Sibur

12.8.1 Sibur Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sibur Overview

12.8.3 Sibur Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sibur Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.8.5 Sibur Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Sibur Recent Developments

12.9 JSR

12.9.1 JSR Corporation Information

12.9.2 JSR Overview

12.9.3 JSR Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 JSR Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.9.5 JSR Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 JSR Recent Developments

12.10 Industrias Negromex

12.10.1 Industrias Negromex Corporation Information

12.10.2 Industrias Negromex Overview

12.10.3 Industrias Negromex Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Industrias Negromex Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.10.5 Industrias Negromex Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Industrias Negromex Recent Developments

12.11 Versalis

12.11.1 Versalis Corporation Information

12.11.2 Versalis Overview

12.11.3 Versalis Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Versalis Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.11.5 Versalis Recent Developments

12.12 Petrobras Argentina

12.12.1 Petrobras Argentina Corporation Information

12.12.2 Petrobras Argentina Overview

12.12.3 Petrobras Argentina Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Petrobras Argentina Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.12.5 Petrobras Argentina Recent Developments

12.13 Huangshan Hualan Technology

12.13.1 Huangshan Hualan Technology Corporation Information

12.13.2 Huangshan Hualan Technology Overview

12.13.3 Huangshan Hualan Technology Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Huangshan Hualan Technology Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.13.5 Huangshan Hualan Technology Recent Developments

12.14 Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical

12.14.1 Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.14.5 Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical Recent Developments

12.15 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

12.15.1 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Overview

12.15.3 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Products and Services

12.15.5 Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Distributors

13.5 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.