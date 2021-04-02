Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market 2021: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027| Kumho Petrochemical, Synthomer, Nantex

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. Prepared by knowledgeable research analysts and validated by industry experts, the market research report on the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market is just the right resource that market players need to stay competent for years to come. With detailed verification of market findings and data provided in the report, the authors made sure the readers receive up to date and accurate information and statistics on the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market. Buyers of the report can ask for a customized version of the report for more in-depth and specific analysis of particular areas of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market. The Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) report offers exhaustive research on critical market dynamics, competition, regulatory scenarios, key development strategies, regional markets, market segments, and other important aspects.

Both leading and emerging players of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market are comprehensively looked at in the report. The analysts authoring the report deeply studied each and every aspect of the business of key players operating in the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market. In the company profiling section, the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) report offers exhaustive company profiling of all the players covered. The players are studied on the basis of different factors such as market share, growth strategies, new product launch, recent developments, future plans, revenue, gross margin, sales, capacity, production, and product portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Research Report: Kumho Petrochemical, Synthomer, Nantex, LG Chem, BST, ZEON, Shin Foong, Croslene Chemical, Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market by Type: Medium-high Nitrile, High Nitrile, Others

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market by Application: Gloves, Paper, Fabrics, Gaskets, Others

Players can use the report to gain sound understanding of the growth trend of important segments of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market. The report offers separate analysis of product type and application segments of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market. Each segment is studied in great detail to provide a clear and thorough analysis of its market growth, future growth potential, growth rate, growth drivers, and other key factors. The segmental analysis offered in the report will help players to discover rewarding growth pockets of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market and gain a competitive advantage over their opponents.

Key regions including but not limited to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the MEA are exhaustively analyzed based on market size, CAGR, market potential, economic and political factors, regulatory scenarios, and other significant parameters. The regional analysis provided in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) report will help market participants to identify lucrative and untapped business opportunities in different regions and countries. It includes a special study on production and production rate, import and export, and consumption in each regional Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market considered for research. The report also offers detailed analysis of country-level Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market?

What will be the size of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Medium-high Nitrile

1.2.3 High Nitrile

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Gloves

1.3.3 Paper

1.3.4 Fabrics

1.3.5 Gaskets

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Restraints

3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales

3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kumho Petrochemical

12.1.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kumho Petrochemical Overview

12.1.3 Kumho Petrochemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kumho Petrochemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Products and Services

12.1.5 Kumho Petrochemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Developments

12.2 Synthomer

12.2.1 Synthomer Corporation Information

12.2.2 Synthomer Overview

12.2.3 Synthomer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Synthomer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Products and Services

12.2.5 Synthomer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Synthomer Recent Developments

12.3 Nantex

12.3.1 Nantex Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nantex Overview

12.3.3 Nantex Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nantex Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Products and Services

12.3.5 Nantex Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nantex Recent Developments

12.4 LG Chem

12.4.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.4.2 LG Chem Overview

12.4.3 LG Chem Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 LG Chem Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Products and Services

12.4.5 LG Chem Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.5 BST

12.5.1 BST Corporation Information

12.5.2 BST Overview

12.5.3 BST Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BST Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Products and Services

12.5.5 BST Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 BST Recent Developments

12.6 ZEON

12.6.1 ZEON Corporation Information

12.6.2 ZEON Overview

12.6.3 ZEON Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ZEON Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Products and Services

12.6.5 ZEON Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 ZEON Recent Developments

12.7 Shin Foong

12.7.1 Shin Foong Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shin Foong Overview

12.7.3 Shin Foong Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shin Foong Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Products and Services

12.7.5 Shin Foong Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Shin Foong Recent Developments

12.8 Croslene Chemical

12.8.1 Croslene Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Croslene Chemical Overview

12.8.3 Croslene Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Croslene Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Products and Services

12.8.5 Croslene Chemical Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Croslene Chemical Recent Developments

12.9 Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu

12.9.1 Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu Overview

12.9.3 Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Products and Services

12.9.5 Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Distributors

13.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Latex (NB Latex) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

