Acrylics Coatings Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2021-2027 | PPG, AkzoNobel, Evonik, DIC Corporation, Arkema

The report titled Global Acrylics Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylics Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylics Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylics Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylics Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylics Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylics Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylics Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylics Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylics Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylics Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylics Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PPG, AkzoNobel, Evonik, DIC Corporation, Arkema, Sherwin-Williams, Masterbond, National Coatings, Gellner Industrial, Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal), Dow Coating, Lubrizol, Reichhold, General Coatings, Specialty Polymer Coatings

Market Segmentation by Product: Water-based

Solvent-based

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Residential

Industrial



The Acrylics Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylics Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylics Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylics Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylics Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylics Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylics Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylics Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Acrylics Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Acrylics Coatings Product Scope

1.2 Acrylics Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Water-based

1.2.3 Solvent-based

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Acrylics Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Acrylics Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Acrylics Coatings Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Acrylics Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Acrylics Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Acrylics Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Acrylics Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Acrylics Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Acrylics Coatings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Acrylics Coatings Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Acrylics Coatings Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Acrylics Coatings Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Acrylics Coatings as of 2020)

3.4 Global Acrylics Coatings Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Acrylics Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Acrylics Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Acrylics Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Acrylics Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Acrylics Coatings Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Acrylics Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Acrylics Coatings Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Acrylics Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Acrylics Coatings Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Acrylics Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 164 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 164 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Acrylics Coatings Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Acrylics Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Acrylics Coatings Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Acrylics Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Acrylics Coatings Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Acrylics Coatings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Acrylics Coatings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Acrylics Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylics Coatings Business

12.1 PPG

12.1.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.1.2 PPG Business Overview

12.1.3 PPG Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 PPG Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 PPG Recent Development

12.2 AkzoNobel

12.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.2.2 AkzoNobel Business Overview

12.2.3 AkzoNobel Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AkzoNobel Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.3 Evonik

12.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.3.2 Evonik Business Overview

12.3.3 Evonik Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Evonik Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 Evonik Recent Development

12.4 DIC Corporation

12.4.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 DIC Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 DIC Corporation Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DIC Corporation Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Arkema

12.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arkema Business Overview

12.5.3 Arkema Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Arkema Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.6 Sherwin-Williams

12.6.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sherwin-Williams Business Overview

12.6.3 Sherwin-Williams Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sherwin-Williams Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.7 Masterbond

12.7.1 Masterbond Corporation Information

12.7.2 Masterbond Business Overview

12.7.3 Masterbond Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Masterbond Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 Masterbond Recent Development

12.8 National Coatings

12.8.1 National Coatings Corporation Information

12.8.2 National Coatings Business Overview

12.8.3 National Coatings Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 National Coatings Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 National Coatings Recent Development

12.9 Gellner Industrial

12.9.1 Gellner Industrial Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gellner Industrial Business Overview

12.9.3 Gellner Industrial Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gellner Industrial Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 Gellner Industrial Recent Development

12.10 Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal)

12.10.1 Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal) Business Overview

12.10.3 Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal) Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal) Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 Chase Electronic Coatings (HumiSeal) Recent Development

12.11 Dow Coating

12.11.1 Dow Coating Corporation Information

12.11.2 Dow Coating Business Overview

12.11.3 Dow Coating Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Dow Coating Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.11.5 Dow Coating Recent Development

12.12 Lubrizol

12.12.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lubrizol Business Overview

12.12.3 Lubrizol Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lubrizol Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.12.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

12.13 Reichhold

12.13.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

12.13.2 Reichhold Business Overview

12.13.3 Reichhold Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Reichhold Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.13.5 Reichhold Recent Development

12.14 General Coatings

12.14.1 General Coatings Corporation Information

12.14.2 General Coatings Business Overview

12.14.3 General Coatings Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 General Coatings Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.14.5 General Coatings Recent Development

12.15 Specialty Polymer Coatings

12.15.1 Specialty Polymer Coatings Corporation Information

12.15.2 Specialty Polymer Coatings Business Overview

12.15.3 Specialty Polymer Coatings Acrylics Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Specialty Polymer Coatings Acrylics Coatings Products Offered

12.15.5 Specialty Polymer Coatings Recent Development

13 Acrylics Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Acrylics Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylics Coatings

13.4 Acrylics Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Acrylics Coatings Distributors List

14.3 Acrylics Coatings Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Acrylics Coatings Market Trends

15.2 Acrylics Coatings Drivers

15.3 Acrylics Coatings Market Challenges

15.4 Acrylics Coatings Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

