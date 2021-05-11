Acrylic Tapes Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Essentra Specialty Tapes, AFTC, Adchem Corporation

“

The report titled Global Acrylic Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylic Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylic Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylic Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Essentra Specialty Tapes, AFTC, Adchem Corporation, 3M, IPG, Technibond, Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM), tesa SE

Market Segmentation by Product: Double Sided

Single Sided



Market Segmentation by Application: Buildings & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Packaging

Others



The Acrylic Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Acrylic Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Acrylic Tapes Product Overview

1.2 Acrylic Tapes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Double Sided

1.2.2 Single Sided

1.3 Global Acrylic Tapes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Tapes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Acrylic Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Acrylic Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Acrylic Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Acrylic Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Acrylic Tapes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Acrylic Tapes Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Acrylic Tapes Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Acrylic Tapes Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Acrylic Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Acrylic Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylic Tapes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Acrylic Tapes Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Acrylic Tapes as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Tapes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Tapes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Acrylic Tapes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Acrylic Tapes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Acrylic Tapes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acrylic Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Acrylic Tapes by Application

4.1 Acrylic Tapes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Buildings & Construction

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Electronics

4.1.4 Packaging

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Acrylic Tapes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Acrylic Tapes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Acrylic Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Acrylic Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Acrylic Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Acrylic Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Acrylic Tapes by Country

5.1 North America Acrylic Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Acrylic Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Acrylic Tapes by Country

6.1 Europe Acrylic Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Acrylic Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Tapes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Tapes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Acrylic Tapes by Country

8.1 Latin America Acrylic Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Acrylic Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Tapes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylic Tapes Business

10.1 Essentra Specialty Tapes

10.1.1 Essentra Specialty Tapes Corporation Information

10.1.2 Essentra Specialty Tapes Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Essentra Specialty Tapes Acrylic Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Essentra Specialty Tapes Acrylic Tapes Products Offered

10.1.5 Essentra Specialty Tapes Recent Development

10.2 AFTC

10.2.1 AFTC Corporation Information

10.2.2 AFTC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 AFTC Acrylic Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Essentra Specialty Tapes Acrylic Tapes Products Offered

10.2.5 AFTC Recent Development

10.3 Adchem Corporation

10.3.1 Adchem Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Adchem Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Adchem Corporation Acrylic Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Adchem Corporation Acrylic Tapes Products Offered

10.3.5 Adchem Corporation Recent Development

10.4 3M

10.4.1 3M Corporation Information

10.4.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 3M Acrylic Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 3M Acrylic Tapes Products Offered

10.4.5 3M Recent Development

10.5 IPG

10.5.1 IPG Corporation Information

10.5.2 IPG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 IPG Acrylic Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 IPG Acrylic Tapes Products Offered

10.5.5 IPG Recent Development

10.6 Technibond

10.6.1 Technibond Corporation Information

10.6.2 Technibond Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Technibond Acrylic Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Technibond Acrylic Tapes Products Offered

10.6.5 Technibond Recent Development

10.7 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM)

10.7.1 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM) Acrylic Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM) Acrylic Tapes Products Offered

10.7.5 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM) Recent Development

10.8 tesa SE

10.8.1 tesa SE Corporation Information

10.8.2 tesa SE Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 tesa SE Acrylic Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 tesa SE Acrylic Tapes Products Offered

10.8.5 tesa SE Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Acrylic Tapes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Acrylic Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Acrylic Tapes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Acrylic Tapes Distributors

12.3 Acrylic Tapes Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

