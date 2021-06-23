Acrylic Sheet Market Historical Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema)

“
The report titled Global Acrylic Sheet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylic Sheet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylic Sheet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylic Sheet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Sheet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Sheet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Sheet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Sheet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Sheet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Sheet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Sheet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Sheet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Polycasa, Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp, Unigel Group, Jiangxi Oulida, Jumei, Jiushixing, Guang Shun Plastic, Shen Chuen Acrylic, Raychung Acrylic, Asia Poly, Elastin, GARY Acrylic Xishun
Market Segmentation by Product: Cast Acrylic Sheet
Extruded Acrylic Sheet
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive and Transport
Building and Construction
Light and Signage
Other
The Acrylic Sheet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Sheet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Sheet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Sheet market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Sheet industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Sheet market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Sheet market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Sheet market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Acrylic Sheet Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Cast Acrylic Sheet
1.2.3 Extruded Acrylic Sheet
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive and Transport
1.3.3 Building and Construction
1.3.4 Light and Signage
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Acrylic Sheet Industry Trends
2.4.2 Acrylic Sheet Market Drivers
2.4.3 Acrylic Sheet Market Challenges
2.4.4 Acrylic Sheet Market Restraints
3 Global Acrylic Sheet Sales
3.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Acrylic Sheet Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Acrylic Sheet Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Acrylic Sheet Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Acrylic Sheet Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Acrylic Sheet Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Acrylic Sheet Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Acrylic Sheet Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Acrylic Sheet Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Sheet Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Acrylic Sheet Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Acrylic Sheet Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Sheet Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Acrylic Sheet Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Acrylic Sheet Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Acrylic Sheet Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Acrylic Sheet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Acrylic Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Acrylic Sheet Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Acrylic Sheet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Acrylic Sheet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Acrylic Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Acrylic Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Acrylic Sheet Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Acrylic Sheet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Acrylic Sheet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Acrylic Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Evonik
12.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information
12.1.2 Evonik Overview
12.1.3 Evonik Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Evonik Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.1.5 Evonik Acrylic Sheet SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Evonik Recent Developments
12.2 Mitsubishi Rayon
12.2.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information
12.2.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Overview
12.2.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.2.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Acrylic Sheet SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Developments
12.3 Altuglas (Arkema)
12.3.1 Altuglas (Arkema) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Altuglas (Arkema) Overview
12.3.3 Altuglas (Arkema) Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Altuglas (Arkema) Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.3.5 Altuglas (Arkema) Acrylic Sheet SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Altuglas (Arkema) Recent Developments
12.4 Polycasa
12.4.1 Polycasa Corporation Information
12.4.2 Polycasa Overview
12.4.3 Polycasa Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Polycasa Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.4.5 Polycasa Acrylic Sheet SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Polycasa Recent Developments
12.5 Plaskolite
12.5.1 Plaskolite Corporation Information
12.5.2 Plaskolite Overview
12.5.3 Plaskolite Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Plaskolite Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.5.5 Plaskolite Acrylic Sheet SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Plaskolite Recent Developments
12.6 Taixing Donchamp
12.6.1 Taixing Donchamp Corporation Information
12.6.2 Taixing Donchamp Overview
12.6.3 Taixing Donchamp Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Taixing Donchamp Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.6.5 Taixing Donchamp Acrylic Sheet SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Taixing Donchamp Recent Developments
12.7 Unigel Group
12.7.1 Unigel Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Unigel Group Overview
12.7.3 Unigel Group Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Unigel Group Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.7.5 Unigel Group Acrylic Sheet SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Unigel Group Recent Developments
12.8 Jiangxi Oulida
12.8.1 Jiangxi Oulida Corporation Information
12.8.2 Jiangxi Oulida Overview
12.8.3 Jiangxi Oulida Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Jiangxi Oulida Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.8.5 Jiangxi Oulida Acrylic Sheet SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Jiangxi Oulida Recent Developments
12.9 Jumei
12.9.1 Jumei Corporation Information
12.9.2 Jumei Overview
12.9.3 Jumei Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Jumei Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.9.5 Jumei Acrylic Sheet SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Jumei Recent Developments
12.10 Jiushixing
12.10.1 Jiushixing Corporation Information
12.10.2 Jiushixing Overview
12.10.3 Jiushixing Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Jiushixing Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.10.5 Jiushixing Acrylic Sheet SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Jiushixing Recent Developments
12.11 Guang Shun Plastic
12.11.1 Guang Shun Plastic Corporation Information
12.11.2 Guang Shun Plastic Overview
12.11.3 Guang Shun Plastic Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Guang Shun Plastic Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.11.5 Guang Shun Plastic Recent Developments
12.12 Shen Chuen Acrylic
12.12.1 Shen Chuen Acrylic Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shen Chuen Acrylic Overview
12.12.3 Shen Chuen Acrylic Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shen Chuen Acrylic Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.12.5 Shen Chuen Acrylic Recent Developments
12.13 Raychung Acrylic
12.13.1 Raychung Acrylic Corporation Information
12.13.2 Raychung Acrylic Overview
12.13.3 Raychung Acrylic Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Raychung Acrylic Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.13.5 Raychung Acrylic Recent Developments
12.14 Asia Poly
12.14.1 Asia Poly Corporation Information
12.14.2 Asia Poly Overview
12.14.3 Asia Poly Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Asia Poly Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.14.5 Asia Poly Recent Developments
12.15 Elastin
12.15.1 Elastin Corporation Information
12.15.2 Elastin Overview
12.15.3 Elastin Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Elastin Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.15.5 Elastin Recent Developments
12.16 GARY Acrylic Xishun
12.16.1 GARY Acrylic Xishun Corporation Information
12.16.2 GARY Acrylic Xishun Overview
12.16.3 GARY Acrylic Xishun Acrylic Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 GARY Acrylic Xishun Acrylic Sheet Products and Services
12.16.5 GARY Acrylic Xishun Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Acrylic Sheet Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Acrylic Sheet Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Acrylic Sheet Production Mode & Process
13.4 Acrylic Sheet Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Acrylic Sheet Sales Channels
13.4.2 Acrylic Sheet Distributors
13.5 Acrylic Sheet Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
”