Acrylic Resin Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Asahi Kasei, BASF, Evonik, Sumitomo Chemical, DowDuPont

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Acrylic Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylic Resin Market Research Report: Asahi Kasei, BASF, Evonik, Sumitomo Chemical, DowDuPont, Sherwin-Williams, Synthetics & Polymer Industries, Kaneka Corporation, Kuraray, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lucite International, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Plaskolite, DSM

Types: Thermosetting Acrylic Resin

Thermoplastic Acrylic Resin



Applications: Paints and Coatings

Paper and Cardboard

Adhesive

Textiles and Fibers

Other



The Acrylic Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylic Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Acrylic Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermosetting Acrylic Resin

1.4.3 Thermoplastic Acrylic Resin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Paints and Coatings

1.5.3 Paper and Cardboard

1.5.4 Adhesive

1.5.5 Textiles and Fibers

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acrylic Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Acrylic Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Acrylic Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Acrylic Resin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Acrylic Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Acrylic Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Acrylic Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Acrylic Resin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Acrylic Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Acrylic Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Acrylic Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Acrylic Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Acrylic Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Acrylic Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Acrylic Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Acrylic Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Acrylic Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Acrylic Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Acrylic Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Acrylic Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Acrylic Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Acrylic Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Acrylic Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Acrylic Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Acrylic Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Acrylic Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Acrylic Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Acrylic Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Acrylic Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Acrylic Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Acrylic Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Acrylic Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Acrylic Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Acrylic Resin by Country

6.1.1 North America Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Acrylic Resin Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Acrylic Resin by Country

7.1.1 Europe Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Acrylic Resin Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Acrylic Resin by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Resin Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Asahi Kasei

11.1.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

11.1.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Asahi Kasei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Asahi Kasei Acrylic Resin Products Offered

11.1.5 Asahi Kasei Related Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Acrylic Resin Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF Related Developments

11.3 Evonik

11.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

11.3.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Evonik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Evonik Acrylic Resin Products Offered

11.3.5 Evonik Related Developments

11.4 Sumitomo Chemical

11.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sumitomo Chemical Acrylic Resin Products Offered

11.4.5 Sumitomo Chemical Related Developments

11.5 DowDuPont

11.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.5.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 DowDuPont Acrylic Resin Products Offered

11.5.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.6 Sherwin-Williams

11.6.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sherwin-Williams Acrylic Resin Products Offered

11.6.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

11.7 Synthetics & Polymer Industries

11.7.1 Synthetics & Polymer Industries Corporation Information

11.7.2 Synthetics & Polymer Industries Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Synthetics & Polymer Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Synthetics & Polymer Industries Acrylic Resin Products Offered

11.7.5 Synthetics & Polymer Industries Related Developments

11.8 Kaneka Corporation

11.8.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Kaneka Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Kaneka Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Kaneka Corporation Acrylic Resin Products Offered

11.8.5 Kaneka Corporation Related Developments

11.9 Kuraray

11.9.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Kuraray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kuraray Acrylic Resin Products Offered

11.9.5 Kuraray Related Developments

11.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

11.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Acrylic Resin Products Offered

11.10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Related Developments

11.12 NIPPON SHOKUBAI

11.12.1 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Corporation Information

11.12.2 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Products Offered

11.12.5 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Related Developments

11.13 Plaskolite

11.13.1 Plaskolite Corporation Information

11.13.2 Plaskolite Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Plaskolite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Plaskolite Products Offered

11.13.5 Plaskolite Related Developments

11.14 DSM

11.14.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.14.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 DSM Products Offered

11.14.5 DSM Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Acrylic Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Acrylic Resin Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Acrylic Resin Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Acrylic Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Acrylic Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Acrylic Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Acrylic Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Acrylic Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Acrylic Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Acrylic Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Acrylic Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

