Acrylic Fibre Market 2021 Global Type, Application, Trends, Demand Service, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Region, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Aksa, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group

The report titled Global Acrylic Fibre Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylic Fibre market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylic Fibre market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylic Fibre market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Fibre market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Fibre report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Fibre report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Fibre market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Fibre market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Fibre market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Fibre market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Fibre market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Aksa, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Exlan, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Taekwang, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber, Kaltex Fibers, Toray

Market Segmentation by Product: Staple Fibre

Tows

Tops



Market Segmentation by Application: For Clothing

For Home Furnishings and Bedding

For Industrial Use



The Acrylic Fibre Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Fibre market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Fibre market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Fibre market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Fibre industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Fibre market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Fibre market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Fibre market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylic Fibre Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Staple Fibre

1.2.3 Tows

1.2.4 Tops

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 For Clothing

1.3.3 For Home Furnishings and Bedding

1.3.4 For Industrial Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Acrylic Fibre Production

2.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Fibre Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Acrylic Fibre Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Fibre Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Acrylic Fibre Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Acrylic Fibre Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Acrylic Fibre Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Acrylic Fibre Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Acrylic Fibre Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Acrylic Fibre Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Acrylic Fibre Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Fibre Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Aksa

12.1.1 Aksa Corporation Information

12.1.2 Aksa Overview

12.1.3 Aksa Acrylic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Aksa Acrylic Fibre Product Description

12.1.5 Aksa Related Developments

12.2 Dralon

12.2.1 Dralon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dralon Overview

12.2.3 Dralon Acrylic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dralon Acrylic Fibre Product Description

12.2.5 Dralon Related Developments

12.3 Aditya Birla Group

12.3.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Aditya Birla Group Overview

12.3.3 Aditya Birla Group Acrylic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Aditya Birla Group Acrylic Fibre Product Description

12.3.5 Aditya Birla Group Related Developments

12.4 Exlan

12.4.1 Exlan Corporation Information

12.4.2 Exlan Overview

12.4.3 Exlan Acrylic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Exlan Acrylic Fibre Product Description

12.4.5 Exlan Related Developments

12.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Group

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Acrylic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Acrylic Fibre Product Description

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Related Developments

12.6 Taekwang

12.6.1 Taekwang Corporation Information

12.6.2 Taekwang Overview

12.6.3 Taekwang Acrylic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Taekwang Acrylic Fibre Product Description

12.6.5 Taekwang Related Developments

12.7 Formosa Plastics Corporation

12.7.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Acrylic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Acrylic Fibre Product Description

12.7.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Related Developments

12.8 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

12.8.1 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Overview

12.8.3 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Acrylic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Acrylic Fibre Product Description

12.8.5 Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber Related Developments

12.9 Kaltex Fibers

12.9.1 Kaltex Fibers Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kaltex Fibers Overview

12.9.3 Kaltex Fibers Acrylic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kaltex Fibers Acrylic Fibre Product Description

12.9.5 Kaltex Fibers Related Developments

12.10 Toray

12.10.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toray Overview

12.10.3 Toray Acrylic Fibre Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Toray Acrylic Fibre Product Description

12.10.5 Toray Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Acrylic Fibre Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Acrylic Fibre Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Acrylic Fibre Production Mode & Process

13.4 Acrylic Fibre Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Acrylic Fibre Sales Channels

13.4.2 Acrylic Fibre Distributors

13.5 Acrylic Fibre Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Acrylic Fibre Industry Trends

14.2 Acrylic Fibre Market Drivers

14.3 Acrylic Fibre Market Challenges

14.4 Acrylic Fibre Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Acrylic Fibre Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

