Acrylic Fiber Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2027 | Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa), Dralon, Aditya Birla, Jilin Chemical Fiber

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Acrylic Fiber Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa), Dralon, Aditya Birla, Jilin Chemical Fiber, TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL, Exlan Japan, Kaneka, Indian Acrylics, Pasupati Acrylon, Vardhman Acrylics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Staple

Filament



Market Segmentation by Application:

Apparels

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Outdoor



The Acrylic Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Acrylic Fiber market expansion?

What will be the global Acrylic Fiber market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Acrylic Fiber market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Acrylic Fiber market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Acrylic Fiber market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Acrylic Fiber market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Acrylic Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylic Fiber

1.2 Acrylic Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Staple

1.2.3 Filament

1.3 Acrylic Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Apparels

1.3.3 Home Furnishing

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Outdoor

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Acrylic Fiber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Acrylic Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Acrylic Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Acrylic Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Acrylic Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acrylic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Acrylic Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Acrylic Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Acrylic Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Acrylic Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Acrylic Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Acrylic Fiber Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Acrylic Fiber Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Acrylic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Acrylic Fiber Production

3.4.1 North America Acrylic Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Acrylic Fiber Production

3.5.1 Europe Acrylic Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Acrylic Fiber Production

3.6.1 China Acrylic Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Acrylic Fiber Production

3.7.1 Japan Acrylic Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Acrylic Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Acrylic Fiber Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Acrylic Fiber Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Acrylic Fiber Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Fiber Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Acrylic Fiber Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Acrylic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Acrylic Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Acrylic Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Acrylic Fiber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa)

7.1.1 Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa) Acrylic Fiber Corporation Information

7.1.2 Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa) Acrylic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa) Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Dralon

7.2.1 Dralon Acrylic Fiber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dralon Acrylic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Dralon Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Dralon Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Dralon Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Aditya Birla

7.3.1 Aditya Birla Acrylic Fiber Corporation Information

7.3.2 Aditya Birla Acrylic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Aditya Birla Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Aditya Birla Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Aditya Birla Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Jilin Chemical Fiber

7.4.1 Jilin Chemical Fiber Acrylic Fiber Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jilin Chemical Fiber Acrylic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Jilin Chemical Fiber Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Jilin Chemical Fiber Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Jilin Chemical Fiber Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL

7.5.1 TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL Acrylic Fiber Corporation Information

7.5.2 TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL Acrylic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.5.3 TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Exlan Japan

7.6.1 Exlan Japan Acrylic Fiber Corporation Information

7.6.2 Exlan Japan Acrylic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Exlan Japan Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Exlan Japan Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Exlan Japan Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Kaneka

7.7.1 Kaneka Acrylic Fiber Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kaneka Acrylic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Kaneka Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Kaneka Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kaneka Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Indian Acrylics

7.8.1 Indian Acrylics Acrylic Fiber Corporation Information

7.8.2 Indian Acrylics Acrylic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Indian Acrylics Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Indian Acrylics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Indian Acrylics Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Pasupati Acrylon

7.9.1 Pasupati Acrylon Acrylic Fiber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pasupati Acrylon Acrylic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Pasupati Acrylon Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Pasupati Acrylon Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Pasupati Acrylon Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Vardhman Acrylics

7.10.1 Vardhman Acrylics Acrylic Fiber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Vardhman Acrylics Acrylic Fiber Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Vardhman Acrylics Acrylic Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Vardhman Acrylics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Vardhman Acrylics Recent Developments/Updates

8 Acrylic Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Acrylic Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylic Fiber

8.4 Acrylic Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Acrylic Fiber Distributors List

9.3 Acrylic Fiber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Acrylic Fiber Industry Trends

10.2 Acrylic Fiber Growth Drivers

10.3 Acrylic Fiber Market Challenges

10.4 Acrylic Fiber Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acrylic Fiber by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Acrylic Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Acrylic Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Acrylic Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Acrylic Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Acrylic Fiber

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Acrylic Fiber by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Acrylic Fiber by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Acrylic Fiber by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Acrylic Fiber by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acrylic Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylic Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Acrylic Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Acrylic Fiber by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

