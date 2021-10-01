Acrylic Emulsions Market 2021: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027 | BATF, Shanghai Baolijia Chemical, Jiangsu Sunrise Chemical

“

The report titled Global Acrylic Emulsions Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylic Emulsions market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylic Emulsions market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylic Emulsions market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Emulsions market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Emulsions report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Emulsions report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Emulsions market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Emulsions market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Emulsions market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Emulsions market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Emulsions market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BATF, Shanghai Baolijia Chemical, Jiangsu Sunrise Chemical, Hebei Xinguang Technology, Cangzhou Bohai New District Huyi Chemical, YINYANG Environment-Friendly New Materials, Dow Chemical, Zhejiang Cothanes Chemical, Donglian North Technology(Beijing), Arkema

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyurethane Resin

Waterborne Resin

Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion

Acrylic Copolymer Emulsion

Acrylic Carboxyl Dispersion

Low Volatility Acrylic Emulsion



Market Segmentation by Application:

Decorative Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Construction

Textiles

Adhesives



The Acrylic Emulsions Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Emulsions market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Emulsions market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Emulsions market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Emulsions industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Emulsions market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Emulsions market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Emulsions market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylic Emulsions Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyurethane Resin

1.2.3 Waterborne Resin

1.2.4 Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion

1.2.5 Acrylic Copolymer Emulsion

1.2.6 Acrylic Carboxyl Dispersion

1.2.7 Low Volatility Acrylic Emulsion

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Decorative Coatings

1.3.3 Industrial Coatings

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Textiles

1.3.6 Adhesives

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Production

2.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Acrylic Emulsions Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Acrylic Emulsions Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Acrylic Emulsions Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Acrylic Emulsions Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Acrylic Emulsions Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Acrylic Emulsions Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Acrylic Emulsions Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Acrylic Emulsions Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Acrylic Emulsions Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Acrylic Emulsions Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Emulsions Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Acrylic Emulsions Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Acrylic Emulsions Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Emulsions Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Acrylic Emulsions Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Acrylic Emulsions Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Acrylic Emulsions Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Acrylic Emulsions Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Acrylic Emulsions Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Acrylic Emulsions Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Acrylic Emulsions Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Acrylic Emulsions Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Acrylic Emulsions Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Acrylic Emulsions Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acrylic Emulsions Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Acrylic Emulsions Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Acrylic Emulsions Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Acrylic Emulsions Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Emulsions Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Emulsions Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acrylic Emulsions Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Acrylic Emulsions Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsions Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsions Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsions Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsions Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BATF

12.1.1 BATF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BATF Overview

12.1.3 BATF Acrylic Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BATF Acrylic Emulsions Product Description

12.1.5 BATF Recent Developments

12.2 Shanghai Baolijia Chemical

12.2.1 Shanghai Baolijia Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shanghai Baolijia Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Shanghai Baolijia Chemical Acrylic Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Shanghai Baolijia Chemical Acrylic Emulsions Product Description

12.2.5 Shanghai Baolijia Chemical Recent Developments

12.3 Jiangsu Sunrise Chemical

12.3.1 Jiangsu Sunrise Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Jiangsu Sunrise Chemical Overview

12.3.3 Jiangsu Sunrise Chemical Acrylic Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Jiangsu Sunrise Chemical Acrylic Emulsions Product Description

12.3.5 Jiangsu Sunrise Chemical Recent Developments

12.4 Hebei Xinguang Technology

12.4.1 Hebei Xinguang Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hebei Xinguang Technology Overview

12.4.3 Hebei Xinguang Technology Acrylic Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hebei Xinguang Technology Acrylic Emulsions Product Description

12.4.5 Hebei Xinguang Technology Recent Developments

12.5 Cangzhou Bohai New District Huyi Chemical

12.5.1 Cangzhou Bohai New District Huyi Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cangzhou Bohai New District Huyi Chemical Overview

12.5.3 Cangzhou Bohai New District Huyi Chemical Acrylic Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Cangzhou Bohai New District Huyi Chemical Acrylic Emulsions Product Description

12.5.5 Cangzhou Bohai New District Huyi Chemical Recent Developments

12.6 YINYANG Environment-Friendly New Materials

12.6.1 YINYANG Environment-Friendly New Materials Corporation Information

12.6.2 YINYANG Environment-Friendly New Materials Overview

12.6.3 YINYANG Environment-Friendly New Materials Acrylic Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 YINYANG Environment-Friendly New Materials Acrylic Emulsions Product Description

12.6.5 YINYANG Environment-Friendly New Materials Recent Developments

12.7 Dow Chemical

12.7.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dow Chemical Overview

12.7.3 Dow Chemical Acrylic Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dow Chemical Acrylic Emulsions Product Description

12.7.5 Dow Chemical Recent Developments

12.8 Zhejiang Cothanes Chemical

12.8.1 Zhejiang Cothanes Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zhejiang Cothanes Chemical Overview

12.8.3 Zhejiang Cothanes Chemical Acrylic Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Zhejiang Cothanes Chemical Acrylic Emulsions Product Description

12.8.5 Zhejiang Cothanes Chemical Recent Developments

12.9 Donglian North Technology(Beijing)

12.9.1 Donglian North Technology(Beijing) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Donglian North Technology(Beijing) Overview

12.9.3 Donglian North Technology(Beijing) Acrylic Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Donglian North Technology(Beijing) Acrylic Emulsions Product Description

12.9.5 Donglian North Technology(Beijing) Recent Developments

12.10 Arkema

12.10.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.10.2 Arkema Overview

12.10.3 Arkema Acrylic Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Arkema Acrylic Emulsions Product Description

12.10.5 Arkema Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Acrylic Emulsions Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Acrylic Emulsions Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Acrylic Emulsions Production Mode & Process

13.4 Acrylic Emulsions Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Acrylic Emulsions Sales Channels

13.4.2 Acrylic Emulsions Distributors

13.5 Acrylic Emulsions Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Acrylic Emulsions Industry Trends

14.2 Acrylic Emulsions Market Drivers

14.3 Acrylic Emulsions Market Challenges

14.4 Acrylic Emulsions Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Acrylic Emulsions Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”