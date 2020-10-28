Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | PPG Industries, BASF, DowDuPont, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Research Report: PPG Industries, BASF, DowDuPont, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, DSM, Arkema, Nippon Paints, Axalta Coating Systems, IVM Group

Types: Liquid

Powder



Applications: Building & Construction

Automotive

Woodworking

Packaging

General Industries

Others



The Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Liquid

1.4.3 Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building & Construction

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Woodworking

1.5.5 Packaging

1.5.6 General Industries

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings by Country

6.1.1 North America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings by Country

7.1.1 Europe Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 PPG Industries

11.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PPG Industries Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

11.1.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF Related Developments

11.3 DowDuPont

11.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.3.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 DowDuPont Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

11.3.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.4 AkzoNobel

11.4.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

11.4.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 AkzoNobel Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

11.4.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments

11.5 Sherwin-Williams

11.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

11.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

11.6 DSM

11.6.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.6.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 DSM Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

11.6.5 DSM Related Developments

11.7 Arkema

11.7.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.7.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Arkema Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

11.7.5 Arkema Related Developments

11.8 Nippon Paints

11.8.1 Nippon Paints Corporation Information

11.8.2 Nippon Paints Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Nippon Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Nippon Paints Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

11.8.5 Nippon Paints Related Developments

11.9 Axalta Coating Systems

11.9.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

11.9.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Axalta Coating Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Axalta Coating Systems Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

11.9.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments

11.10 IVM Group

11.10.1 IVM Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 IVM Group Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 IVM Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 IVM Group Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Products Offered

11.10.5 IVM Group Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”