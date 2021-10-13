Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market 2021 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2027 | Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company

“

A newly published report titled “(Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Permabond Engineering Adhesives, DOW Corning, Polytec PT GmbH, Lord Corporation, MG Chemicals, Protavic America, Inc., Aremco

Market Segmentation by Product:

Isotropic

Anisotropic



Market Segmentation by Application:

Battery Thermal

Heat Sink

IC Packaging Heat Conduction

LED Lighting Thermal

Thermal Material Potting



The Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives

1.2 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Isotropic

1.2.3 Anisotropic

1.3 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Battery Thermal

1.3.3 Heat Sink

1.3.4 IC Packaging Heat Conduction

1.3.5 LED Lighting Thermal

1.3.6 Thermal Material Potting

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production

3.4.1 North America Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production

3.5.1 Europe Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production

3.6.1 China Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production

3.7.1 Japan Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7.1.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Corporation Information

7.1.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 H.B. Fuller

7.2.1 H.B. Fuller Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Corporation Information

7.2.2 H.B. Fuller Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.2.3 H.B. Fuller Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 H.B. Fuller Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 3M Company

7.3.1 3M Company Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Corporation Information

7.3.2 3M Company Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.3.3 3M Company Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 3M Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 3M Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Permabond Engineering Adhesives

7.4.1 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Corporation Information

7.4.2 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 DOW Corning

7.5.1 DOW Corning Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Corporation Information

7.5.2 DOW Corning Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.5.3 DOW Corning Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 DOW Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 DOW Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Polytec PT GmbH

7.6.1 Polytec PT GmbH Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Corporation Information

7.6.2 Polytec PT GmbH Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Polytec PT GmbH Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Polytec PT GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Polytec PT GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Lord Corporation

7.7.1 Lord Corporation Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lord Corporation Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Lord Corporation Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Lord Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lord Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 MG Chemicals

7.8.1 MG Chemicals Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Corporation Information

7.8.2 MG Chemicals Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.8.3 MG Chemicals Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 MG Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MG Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Protavic America, Inc.

7.9.1 Protavic America, Inc. Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Corporation Information

7.9.2 Protavic America, Inc. Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Protavic America, Inc. Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Protavic America, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Protavic America, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Aremco

7.10.1 Aremco Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Corporation Information

7.10.2 Aremco Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Aremco Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Aremco Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Aremco Recent Developments/Updates

8 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives

8.4 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Distributors List

9.3 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Industry Trends

10.2 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Growth Drivers

10.3 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market Challenges

10.4 Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Acrylic Based Thermal Conductive Adhesives by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”