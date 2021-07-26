Acrylic Acid Market Growth Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Forecast 2021-2027| Basf, DuPont, Nippon Shokubai

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Acrylic Acid market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Acrylic Acid market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Acrylic Acid market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Acrylic Acid market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3264251/global-acrylic-acid-market

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Acrylic Acid market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Acrylic Acid market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylic Acid Market Research Report: Basf, DuPont, Nippon Shokubai, Akema, Formosa, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chem, Toagosei, Sasol, Hexion, Idemitsu Kosan, Jiangsu Jurong, HUAYI, Satellite, Basf-YPC, Sanmu Group, Shandong Kaitai, CNOOC, ChemChina, CNPC, Eastern Petr

Global Acrylic Acid Market by Type: Acrylic Acid 100%, Acrylic Acid 80%, Acrylic Acid/Toluene

Global Acrylic Acid Market by Application: Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP), Detergent, Water Treatment, Others

The global Acrylic Acid market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Acrylic Acid report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Acrylic Acid research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Acrylic Acid market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Acrylic Acid market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Acrylic Acid market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Acrylic Acid market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Acrylic Acid market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3264251/global-acrylic-acid-market

Table of Contents

1 Acrylic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Acrylic Acid Product Overview

1.2 Acrylic Acid Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Acrylic Acid 100%

1.2.2 Acrylic Acid 80%

1.2.3 Acrylic Acid/Toluene

1.3 Global Acrylic Acid Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Acrylic Acid Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Acrylic Acid Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Acrylic Acid Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Acrylic Acid Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Acrylic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Acrylic Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylic Acid Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Acrylic Acid Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Acrylic Acid as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Acid Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Acid Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Acrylic Acid Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Acrylic Acid Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Acid Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Acrylic Acid Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Acrylic Acid by Application

4.1 Acrylic Acid Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

4.1.2 Detergent

4.1.3 Water Treatment

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Acrylic Acid Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Acrylic Acid by Country

5.1 North America Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Acrylic Acid by Country

6.1 Europe Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Acrylic Acid by Country

8.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylic Acid Business

10.1 Basf

10.1.1 Basf Corporation Information

10.1.2 Basf Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Basf Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Basf Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.1.5 Basf Recent Development

10.2 DuPont

10.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DuPont Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DuPont Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.2.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.3 Nippon Shokubai

10.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nippon Shokubai Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nippon Shokubai Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.3.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

10.4 Akema

10.4.1 Akema Corporation Information

10.4.2 Akema Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Akema Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Akema Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.4.5 Akema Recent Development

10.5 Formosa

10.5.1 Formosa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Formosa Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Formosa Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Formosa Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.5.5 Formosa Recent Development

10.6 LG Chem

10.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.6.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 LG Chem Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 LG Chem Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.6.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.7 Mitsubishi Chem

10.7.1 Mitsubishi Chem Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mitsubishi Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mitsubishi Chem Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mitsubishi Chem Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.7.5 Mitsubishi Chem Recent Development

10.8 Toagosei

10.8.1 Toagosei Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toagosei Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Toagosei Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Toagosei Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.8.5 Toagosei Recent Development

10.9 Sasol

10.9.1 Sasol Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sasol Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sasol Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sasol Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.9.5 Sasol Recent Development

10.10 Hexion

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hexion Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.11 Idemitsu Kosan

10.11.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information

10.11.2 Idemitsu Kosan Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Idemitsu Kosan Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Idemitsu Kosan Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.11.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Development

10.12 Jiangsu Jurong

10.12.1 Jiangsu Jurong Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jiangsu Jurong Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jiangsu Jurong Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jiangsu Jurong Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.12.5 Jiangsu Jurong Recent Development

10.13 HUAYI

10.13.1 HUAYI Corporation Information

10.13.2 HUAYI Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 HUAYI Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 HUAYI Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.13.5 HUAYI Recent Development

10.14 Satellite

10.14.1 Satellite Corporation Information

10.14.2 Satellite Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Satellite Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Satellite Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.14.5 Satellite Recent Development

10.15 Basf-YPC

10.15.1 Basf-YPC Corporation Information

10.15.2 Basf-YPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Basf-YPC Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Basf-YPC Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.15.5 Basf-YPC Recent Development

10.16 Sanmu Group

10.16.1 Sanmu Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sanmu Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Sanmu Group Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Sanmu Group Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.16.5 Sanmu Group Recent Development

10.17 Shandong Kaitai

10.17.1 Shandong Kaitai Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shandong Kaitai Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Shandong Kaitai Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Shandong Kaitai Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.17.5 Shandong Kaitai Recent Development

10.18 CNOOC

10.18.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

10.18.2 CNOOC Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 CNOOC Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 CNOOC Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.18.5 CNOOC Recent Development

10.19 ChemChina

10.19.1 ChemChina Corporation Information

10.19.2 ChemChina Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 ChemChina Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 ChemChina Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.19.5 ChemChina Recent Development

10.20 CNPC

10.20.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.20.2 CNPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 CNPC Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 CNPC Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.20.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.21 Eastern Petr

10.21.1 Eastern Petr Corporation Information

10.21.2 Eastern Petr Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Eastern Petr Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Eastern Petr Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.21.5 Eastern Petr Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Acrylic Acid Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Acrylic Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Acrylic Acid Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Acrylic Acid Distributors

12.3 Acrylic Acid Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”