Acrylates Market Size 2021-Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis 2027| Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Arkema S.A

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Acrylates market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Acrylates market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Acrylates market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Acrylates market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3090098/global-acrylates-market

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Acrylates market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Acrylates market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Acrylates market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylates Market Research Report: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Arkema S.A, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kuraray(Japan), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan), Lucite International (UK), Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China), Mitsui Chemicals(Japan), Anderson Development Company(US), Nippon Shokubai(Japan), Plaskolite(US), PPG Industries(US), Reichhold(US), DSM(Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Sumitomo Chemical(Japan), DowDuPont, Valspar Corporation (US), Unigel(Brazil)

Global Acrylates Market by Type: Butyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, Methyl Acrylate, 2-EthylhexylAcrylate

Global Acrylates Market by Application: Adhesives, Chemical Intermediates, Coatings, Leather, Plasticizers, Plastics, Textiles, Water Treatment

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Acrylates market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Acrylates Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Acrylates market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Acrylates market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Acrylates market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Acrylates market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Acrylates market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Acrylates market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Acrylates market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3090098/global-acrylates-market

Table of Contents

1 Acrylates Market Overview

1.1 Acrylates Product Overview

1.2 Acrylates Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Butyl Acrylate

1.2.2 Ethyl Acrylate

1.2.3 Methyl Acrylate

1.2.4 2-EthylhexylAcrylate

1.3 Global Acrylates Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Acrylates Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Acrylates Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Acrylates Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Acrylates Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Acrylates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Acrylates Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Acrylates Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Acrylates Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Acrylates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Acrylates Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Acrylates Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylates Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Acrylates Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Acrylates Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Acrylates Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Acrylates Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Acrylates Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Acrylates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Acrylates Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylates Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Acrylates Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Acrylates as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylates Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Acrylates Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Acrylates Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Acrylates Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Acrylates Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Acrylates Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Acrylates Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Acrylates Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acrylates Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Acrylates Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Acrylates Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Acrylates Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Acrylates by Application

4.1 Acrylates Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Adhesives

4.1.2 Chemical Intermediates

4.1.3 Coatings

4.1.4 Leather

4.1.5 Plasticizers

4.1.6 Plastics

4.1.7 Textiles

4.1.8 Water Treatment

4.2 Global Acrylates Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Acrylates Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Acrylates Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Acrylates Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Acrylates Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Acrylates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Acrylates Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Acrylates Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Acrylates Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Acrylates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Acrylates Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Acrylates Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylates Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Acrylates Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Acrylates by Country

5.1 North America Acrylates Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Acrylates Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Acrylates Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Acrylates Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Acrylates Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Acrylates Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Acrylates by Country

6.1 Europe Acrylates Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Acrylates Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Acrylates Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Acrylates Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Acrylates Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Acrylates Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Acrylates by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylates Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylates Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylates Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylates Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylates Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylates Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Acrylates by Country

8.1 Latin America Acrylates Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Acrylates Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Acrylates Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Acrylates Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Acrylates Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Acrylates Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Acrylates by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylates Business

10.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

10.1.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Acrylates Products Offered

10.1.5 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Arkema S.A

10.2.1 Arkema S.A Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arkema S.A Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Arkema S.A Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Acrylates Products Offered

10.2.5 Arkema S.A Recent Development

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Acrylates Products Offered

10.3.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Development

10.4 BASF SE

10.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.4.2 BASF SE Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BASF SE Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BASF SE Acrylates Products Offered

10.4.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.5 DIC Corporation

10.5.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 DIC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 DIC Corporation Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 DIC Corporation Acrylates Products Offered

10.5.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

10.6.1 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Acrylates Products Offered

10.6.5 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Recent Development

10.7 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

10.7.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Acrylates Products Offered

10.7.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Recent Development

10.8 Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

10.8.1 Kaneka Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kaneka Corporation (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kaneka Corporation (Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kaneka Corporation (Japan) Acrylates Products Offered

10.8.5 Kaneka Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

10.9 Kuraray(Japan)

10.9.1 Kuraray(Japan) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kuraray(Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Kuraray(Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Kuraray(Japan) Acrylates Products Offered

10.9.5 Kuraray(Japan) Recent Development

10.10 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Acrylates Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea) Acrylates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea) Recent Development

10.11 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan)

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan) Acrylates Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan) Recent Development

10.12 Lucite International (UK)

10.12.1 Lucite International (UK) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Lucite International (UK) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Lucite International (UK) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Lucite International (UK) Acrylates Products Offered

10.12.5 Lucite International (UK) Recent Development

10.13 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China)

10.13.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China) Acrylates Products Offered

10.13.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China) Recent Development

10.14 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan)

10.14.1 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan) Acrylates Products Offered

10.14.5 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan) Recent Development

10.15 Anderson Development Company(US)

10.15.1 Anderson Development Company(US) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Anderson Development Company(US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Anderson Development Company(US) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Anderson Development Company(US) Acrylates Products Offered

10.15.5 Anderson Development Company(US) Recent Development

10.16 Nippon Shokubai(Japan)

10.16.1 Nippon Shokubai(Japan) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Nippon Shokubai(Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Nippon Shokubai(Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Nippon Shokubai(Japan) Acrylates Products Offered

10.16.5 Nippon Shokubai(Japan) Recent Development

10.17 Plaskolite(US)

10.17.1 Plaskolite(US) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Plaskolite(US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Plaskolite(US) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Plaskolite(US) Acrylates Products Offered

10.17.5 Plaskolite(US) Recent Development

10.18 PPG Industries(US)

10.18.1 PPG Industries(US) Corporation Information

10.18.2 PPG Industries(US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 PPG Industries(US) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 PPG Industries(US) Acrylates Products Offered

10.18.5 PPG Industries(US) Recent Development

10.19 Reichhold(US)

10.19.1 Reichhold(US) Corporation Information

10.19.2 Reichhold(US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Reichhold(US) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Reichhold(US) Acrylates Products Offered

10.19.5 Reichhold(US) Recent Development

10.20 DSM(Netherlands)

10.20.1 DSM(Netherlands) Corporation Information

10.20.2 DSM(Netherlands) Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 DSM(Netherlands) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 DSM(Netherlands) Acrylates Products Offered

10.20.5 DSM(Netherlands) Recent Development

10.21 Solvay (Belgium)

10.21.1 Solvay (Belgium) Corporation Information

10.21.2 Solvay (Belgium) Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Solvay (Belgium) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Solvay (Belgium) Acrylates Products Offered

10.21.5 Solvay (Belgium) Recent Development

10.22 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan)

10.22.1 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Corporation Information

10.22.2 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Acrylates Products Offered

10.22.5 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Recent Development

10.23 DowDuPont

10.23.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.23.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 DowDuPont Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 DowDuPont Acrylates Products Offered

10.23.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.24 Valspar Corporation (US)

10.24.1 Valspar Corporation (US) Corporation Information

10.24.2 Valspar Corporation (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Valspar Corporation (US) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Valspar Corporation (US) Acrylates Products Offered

10.24.5 Valspar Corporation (US) Recent Development

10.25 Unigel(Brazil)

10.25.1 Unigel(Brazil) Corporation Information

10.25.2 Unigel(Brazil) Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Unigel(Brazil) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Unigel(Brazil) Acrylates Products Offered

10.25.5 Unigel(Brazil) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Acrylates Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Acrylates Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Acrylates Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Acrylates Distributors

12.3 Acrylates Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.