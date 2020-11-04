Acrylates Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Arkema S.A

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Acrylates market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylates market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylates report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1619250/global-acrylates-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylates report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylates market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylates market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylates market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylates market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylates market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylates Market Research Report: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Arkema S.A, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kuraray(Japan), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan), Lucite International (UK), Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China), Mitsui Chemicals(Japan), Anderson Development Company(US), Nippon Shokubai(Japan), Plaskolite(US), PPG Industries(US), Reichhold(US), DSM(Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Sumitomo Chemical(Japan), DowDuPont, Valspar Corporation (US), Unigel(Brazil)

Types: Butyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

2-EthylhexylAcrylate



Applications: Adhesives

Chemical Intermediates

Coatings

Leather

Plasticizers

Plastics

Textiles

Water Treatment



The Acrylates Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylates market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylates market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylates market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylates industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylates market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylates market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylates market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1619250/global-acrylates-market

Table of Contents:

1 Acrylates Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylates

1.2 Acrylates Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylates Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Butyl Acrylate

1.2.3 Ethyl Acrylate

1.2.4 Methyl Acrylate

1.2.5 2-EthylhexylAcrylate

1.3 Acrylates Segment by Application

1.3.1 Acrylates Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Adhesives

1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates

1.3.4 Coatings

1.3.5 Leather

1.3.6 Plasticizers

1.3.7 Plastics

1.3.8 Textiles

1.3.9 Water Treatment

1.4 Global Acrylates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Acrylates Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Acrylates Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Acrylates Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Acrylates Industry

1.6 Acrylates Market Trends

2 Global Acrylates Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylates Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Acrylates Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Acrylates Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Acrylates Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Acrylates Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylates Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Acrylates Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Acrylates Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Acrylates Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Acrylates Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Acrylates Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Acrylates Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Acrylates Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Acrylates Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Acrylates Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Acrylates Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Acrylates Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Acrylates Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Acrylates Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Acrylates Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Acrylates Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Acrylates Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Acrylates Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Acrylates Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Acrylates Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Acrylates Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Acrylates Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Acrylates Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Acrylates Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Acrylates Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Acrylates Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylates Business

6.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Products Offered

6.1.5 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Recent Development

6.2 Arkema S.A

6.2.1 Arkema S.A Corporation Information

6.2.2 Arkema S.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Arkema S.A Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Arkema S.A Products Offered

6.2.5 Arkema S.A Recent Development

6.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

6.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Products Offered

6.3.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Development

6.4 BASF SE

6.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

6.4.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 BASF SE Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 BASF SE Products Offered

6.4.5 BASF SE Recent Development

6.5 DIC Corporation

6.5.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 DIC Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 DIC Corporation Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 DIC Corporation Products Offered

6.5.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

6.6 Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

6.6.1 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Products Offered

6.6.5 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Recent Development

6.7 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

6.6.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Products Offered

6.7.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Recent Development

6.8 Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

6.8.1 Kaneka Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kaneka Corporation (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Kaneka Corporation (Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Kaneka Corporation (Japan) Products Offered

6.8.5 Kaneka Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

6.9 Kuraray(Japan)

6.9.1 Kuraray(Japan) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Kuraray(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Kuraray(Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Kuraray(Japan) Products Offered

6.9.5 Kuraray(Japan) Recent Development

6.10 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

6.10.1 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea) Corporation Information

6.10.2 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea) Products Offered

6.10.5 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea) Recent Development

6.11 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan)

6.11.1 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan) Corporation Information

6.11.2 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan) Products Offered

6.11.5 Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan) Recent Development

6.12 Lucite International (UK)

6.12.1 Lucite International (UK) Corporation Information

6.12.2 Lucite International (UK) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Lucite International (UK) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Lucite International (UK) Products Offered

6.12.5 Lucite International (UK) Recent Development

6.13 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China)

6.13.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China) Corporation Information

6.13.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China) Products Offered

6.13.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China) Recent Development

6.14 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan)

6.14.1 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan) Corporation Information

6.14.2 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan) Products Offered

6.14.5 Mitsui Chemicals(Japan) Recent Development

6.15 Anderson Development Company(US)

6.15.1 Anderson Development Company(US) Corporation Information

6.15.2 Anderson Development Company(US) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Anderson Development Company(US) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Anderson Development Company(US) Products Offered

6.15.5 Anderson Development Company(US) Recent Development

6.16 Nippon Shokubai(Japan)

6.16.1 Nippon Shokubai(Japan) Corporation Information

6.16.2 Nippon Shokubai(Japan) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Nippon Shokubai(Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Nippon Shokubai(Japan) Products Offered

6.16.5 Nippon Shokubai(Japan) Recent Development

6.17 Plaskolite(US)

6.17.1 Plaskolite(US) Corporation Information

6.17.2 Plaskolite(US) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Plaskolite(US) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Plaskolite(US) Products Offered

6.17.5 Plaskolite(US) Recent Development

6.18 PPG Industries(US)

6.18.1 PPG Industries(US) Corporation Information

6.18.2 PPG Industries(US) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 PPG Industries(US) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 PPG Industries(US) Products Offered

6.18.5 PPG Industries(US) Recent Development

6.19 Reichhold(US)

6.19.1 Reichhold(US) Corporation Information

6.19.2 Reichhold(US) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Reichhold(US) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Reichhold(US) Products Offered

6.19.5 Reichhold(US) Recent Development

6.20 DSM(Netherlands)

6.20.1 DSM(Netherlands) Corporation Information

6.20.2 DSM(Netherlands) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 DSM(Netherlands) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 DSM(Netherlands) Products Offered

6.20.5 DSM(Netherlands) Recent Development

6.21 Solvay (Belgium)

6.21.1 Solvay (Belgium) Corporation Information

6.21.2 Solvay (Belgium) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Solvay (Belgium) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Solvay (Belgium) Products Offered

6.21.5 Solvay (Belgium) Recent Development

6.22 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan)

6.22.1 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Corporation Information

6.22.2 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Products Offered

6.22.5 Sumitomo Chemical(Japan) Recent Development

6.23 DowDuPont

6.23.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.23.2 DowDuPont Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 DowDuPont Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.23.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.24 Valspar Corporation (US)

6.24.1 Valspar Corporation (US) Corporation Information

6.24.2 Valspar Corporation (US) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Valspar Corporation (US) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Valspar Corporation (US) Products Offered

6.24.5 Valspar Corporation (US) Recent Development

6.25 Unigel(Brazil)

6.25.1 Unigel(Brazil) Corporation Information

6.25.2 Unigel(Brazil) Acrylates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Unigel(Brazil) Acrylates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Unigel(Brazil) Products Offered

6.25.5 Unigel(Brazil) Recent Development

7 Acrylates Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Acrylates Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylates

7.4 Acrylates Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Acrylates Distributors List

8.3 Acrylates Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Acrylates Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Acrylates by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylates by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Acrylates Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Acrylates by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylates by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Acrylates Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Acrylates by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylates by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Acrylates Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Acrylates Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Acrylates Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Acrylates Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Acrylates Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1619250/global-acrylates-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”