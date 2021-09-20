Acrylate Oligomer Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2027 | Arkema, Allnex Group, BASF SE

“

The report titled Global Acrylate Oligomer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylate Oligomer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylate Oligomer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylate Oligomer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylate Oligomer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylate Oligomer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylate Oligomer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylate Oligomer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylate Oligomer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylate Oligomer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylate Oligomer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylate Oligomer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Arkema, Allnex Group, BASF SE, Royal DSM, Covestro AG, Toagosei, Nippon Gohsei, IGM Resins, Lambson Limited, Alberdingk Boley, Miwon Specialty Chemical, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation, Nagase America

Market Segmentation by Product:

Urethane Acrylate Oligomer

Polyester Acrylate Oligomer

Laminated Acrylate Oligomer

Epoxy Acrylate Oligomer

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals & Plastics

Construction

Paint, Coatings and Adhesives

Others



The Acrylate Oligomer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylate Oligomer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylate Oligomer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylate Oligomer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylate Oligomer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylate Oligomer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylate Oligomer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylate Oligomer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylate Oligomer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Urethane Acrylate Oligomer

1.2.3 Polyester Acrylate Oligomer

1.2.4 Laminated Acrylate Oligomer

1.2.5 Epoxy Acrylate Oligomer

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Chemicals & Plastics

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Paint, Coatings and Adhesives

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Acrylate Oligomer Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Acrylate Oligomer, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Acrylate Oligomer Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Acrylate Oligomer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Acrylate Oligomer Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Acrylate Oligomer Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Acrylate Oligomer Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Acrylate Oligomer Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Acrylate Oligomer Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Acrylate Oligomer Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Acrylate Oligomer Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Acrylate Oligomer Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Acrylate Oligomer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylate Oligomer Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Acrylate Oligomer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Acrylate Oligomer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Acrylate Oligomer Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Acrylate Oligomer Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Acrylate Oligomer Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Acrylate Oligomer Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Acrylate Oligomer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Acrylate Oligomer Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Acrylate Oligomer Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Acrylate Oligomer Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Acrylate Oligomer Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Acrylate Oligomer Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Acrylate Oligomer Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Acrylate Oligomer Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Acrylate Oligomer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Acrylate Oligomer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Acrylate Oligomer Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Acrylate Oligomer Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Acrylate Oligomer Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Acrylate Oligomer Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Acrylate Oligomer Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Acrylate Oligomer Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Acrylate Oligomer Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Acrylate Oligomer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Acrylate Oligomer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Acrylate Oligomer Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Acrylate Oligomer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Acrylate Oligomer Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Acrylate Oligomer Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Acrylate Oligomer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Acrylate Oligomer Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Acrylate Oligomer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Acrylate Oligomer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Acrylate Oligomer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Acrylate Oligomer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Acrylate Oligomer Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Acrylate Oligomer Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Acrylate Oligomer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acrylate Oligomer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Acrylate Oligomer Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Acrylate Oligomer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Acrylate Oligomer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Oligomer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Oligomer Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Oligomer Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Oligomer Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Acrylate Oligomer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Acrylate Oligomer Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Acrylate Oligomer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Acrylate Oligomer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acrylate Oligomer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Acrylate Oligomer Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Acrylate Oligomer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Acrylate Oligomer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Oligomer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Oligomer Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Oligomer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Oligomer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arkema

12.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.1.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Arkema Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Arkema Acrylate Oligomer Products Offered

12.1.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.2 Allnex Group

12.2.1 Allnex Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Allnex Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Allnex Group Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Allnex Group Acrylate Oligomer Products Offered

12.2.5 Allnex Group Recent Development

12.3 BASF SE

12.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BASF SE Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF SE Acrylate Oligomer Products Offered

12.3.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.4 Royal DSM

12.4.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

12.4.2 Royal DSM Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Royal DSM Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Royal DSM Acrylate Oligomer Products Offered

12.4.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

12.5 Covestro AG

12.5.1 Covestro AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Covestro AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Covestro AG Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Covestro AG Acrylate Oligomer Products Offered

12.5.5 Covestro AG Recent Development

12.6 Toagosei

12.6.1 Toagosei Corporation Information

12.6.2 Toagosei Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Toagosei Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Toagosei Acrylate Oligomer Products Offered

12.6.5 Toagosei Recent Development

12.7 Nippon Gohsei

12.7.1 Nippon Gohsei Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nippon Gohsei Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nippon Gohsei Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nippon Gohsei Acrylate Oligomer Products Offered

12.7.5 Nippon Gohsei Recent Development

12.8 IGM Resins

12.8.1 IGM Resins Corporation Information

12.8.2 IGM Resins Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IGM Resins Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 IGM Resins Acrylate Oligomer Products Offered

12.8.5 IGM Resins Recent Development

12.9 Lambson Limited

12.9.1 Lambson Limited Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lambson Limited Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Lambson Limited Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lambson Limited Acrylate Oligomer Products Offered

12.9.5 Lambson Limited Recent Development

12.10 Alberdingk Boley

12.10.1 Alberdingk Boley Corporation Information

12.10.2 Alberdingk Boley Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Alberdingk Boley Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Alberdingk Boley Acrylate Oligomer Products Offered

12.10.5 Alberdingk Boley Recent Development

12.12 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

12.12.1 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation Products Offered

12.12.5 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation Recent Development

12.13 Nagase America

12.13.1 Nagase America Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nagase America Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nagase America Acrylate Oligomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nagase America Products Offered

12.13.5 Nagase America Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Acrylate Oligomer Industry Trends

13.2 Acrylate Oligomer Market Drivers

13.3 Acrylate Oligomer Market Challenges

13.4 Acrylate Oligomer Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Acrylate Oligomer Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”