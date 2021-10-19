Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Analysis, Opportunity, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecasts, 2027 | 3M, DJO, ACE

“

A newly published report titled “(Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, DJO, ACE, Bauerfeind, DeRoyal Industries, Ossur, Ottobock, BSN Medical, Breg, Cramer Products, Senteq, McDavid, Walgreens, Curad, Neo G

Market Segmentation by Product:

Lace Up Ankle Braces

Rigid Ankle Braces

Soft Ankle Braces

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Clinics

Hospitals



The Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace

1.2 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Lace Up Ankle Braces

1.2.3 Rigid Ankle Braces

1.2.4 Soft Ankle Braces

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Clinics

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.4 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 3M

6.1.1 3M Corporation Information

6.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 3M Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 3M Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 DJO

6.2.1 DJO Corporation Information

6.2.2 DJO Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 DJO Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 DJO Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.2.5 DJO Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 ACE

6.3.1 ACE Corporation Information

6.3.2 ACE Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 ACE Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 ACE Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.3.5 ACE Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Bauerfeind

6.4.1 Bauerfeind Corporation Information

6.4.2 Bauerfeind Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Bauerfeind Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Bauerfeind Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Bauerfeind Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 DeRoyal Industries

6.5.1 DeRoyal Industries Corporation Information

6.5.2 DeRoyal Industries Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 DeRoyal Industries Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 DeRoyal Industries Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.5.5 DeRoyal Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Ossur

6.6.1 Ossur Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ossur Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Ossur Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Ossur Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Ossur Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Ottobock

6.6.1 Ottobock Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ottobock Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Ottobock Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Ottobock Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Ottobock Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 BSN Medical

6.8.1 BSN Medical Corporation Information

6.8.2 BSN Medical Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 BSN Medical Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 BSN Medical Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.8.5 BSN Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Breg

6.9.1 Breg Corporation Information

6.9.2 Breg Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Breg Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Breg Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Breg Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Cramer Products

6.10.1 Cramer Products Corporation Information

6.10.2 Cramer Products Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Cramer Products Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Cramer Products Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Cramer Products Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Senteq

6.11.1 Senteq Corporation Information

6.11.2 Senteq Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Senteq Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Senteq Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Senteq Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 McDavid

6.12.1 McDavid Corporation Information

6.12.2 McDavid Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 McDavid Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 McDavid Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.12.5 McDavid Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Walgreens

6.13.1 Walgreens Corporation Information

6.13.2 Walgreens Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Walgreens Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Walgreens Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Walgreens Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Curad

6.14.1 Curad Corporation Information

6.14.2 Curad Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Curad Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Curad Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Curad Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Neo G

6.15.1 Neo G Corporation Information

6.15.2 Neo G Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Neo G Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Neo G Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Neo G Recent Developments/Updates

7 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace

7.4 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Distributors List

8.3 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Customers

9 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Dynamics

9.1 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Industry Trends

9.2 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Growth Drivers

9.3 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Challenges

9.4 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Achilles Tendon Support & Ankle Brace by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

