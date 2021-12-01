Acetyls Market Size 2021 and Strategic Assessment – Among Top Players: | LyondellBasell, Dow, BP, Eastman

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Acetyls Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acetyls report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acetyls market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acetyls market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acetyls market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acetyls market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acetyls market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

LyondellBasell, Dow, BP, Eastman, Celanese

Market Segmentation by Product:

Acetic Acid

Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Ethyl Acetate

Acetic Anhydride

Others Product Types



Market Segmentation by Application:

Solvents

Paints

Medicines

Adhesives

Others



The Acetyls Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acetyls market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acetyls market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Acetyls Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acetyls

1.2 Acetyls Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acetyls Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Acetic Acid

1.2.3 Vinyl Acetate Monomer

1.2.4 Ethyl Acetate

1.2.5 Acetic Anhydride

1.2.6 Others Product Types

1.3 Acetyls Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Acetyls Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Solvents

1.3.3 Paints

1.3.4 Medicines

1.3.5 Adhesives

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Acetyls Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Acetyls Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Acetyls Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Acetyls Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Acetyls Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Acetyls Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Acetyls Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Acetyls Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acetyls Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acetyls Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Acetyls Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Acetyls Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Acetyls Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Acetyls Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Acetyls Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Acetyls Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Acetyls Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Acetyls Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acetyls Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Acetyls Production

3.4.1 North America Acetyls Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Acetyls Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Acetyls Production

3.5.1 Europe Acetyls Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Acetyls Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Acetyls Production

3.6.1 China Acetyls Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Acetyls Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Acetyls Production

3.7.1 Japan Acetyls Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Acetyls Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Acetyls Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Acetyls Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Acetyls Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Acetyls Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Acetyls Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Acetyls Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Acetyls Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Acetyls Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Acetyls Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Acetyls Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Acetyls Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Acetyls Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Acetyls Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 LyondellBasell

7.1.1 LyondellBasell Acetyls Corporation Information

7.1.2 LyondellBasell Acetyls Product Portfolio

7.1.3 LyondellBasell Acetyls Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 LyondellBasell Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Dow

7.2.1 Dow Acetyls Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dow Acetyls Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Dow Acetyls Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BP

7.3.1 BP Acetyls Corporation Information

7.3.2 BP Acetyls Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BP Acetyls Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BP Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BP Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Eastman

7.4.1 Eastman Acetyls Corporation Information

7.4.2 Eastman Acetyls Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Eastman Acetyls Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Celanese

7.5.1 Celanese Acetyls Corporation Information

7.5.2 Celanese Acetyls Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Celanese Acetyls Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Celanese Recent Developments/Updates

8 Acetyls Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Acetyls Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acetyls

8.4 Acetyls Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Acetyls Distributors List

9.3 Acetyls Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Acetyls Industry Trends

10.2 Acetyls Growth Drivers

10.3 Acetyls Market Challenges

10.4 Acetyls Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acetyls by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Acetyls Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Acetyls Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Acetyls Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Acetyls Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Acetyls

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Acetyls by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Acetyls by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Acetyls by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Acetyls by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acetyls by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acetyls by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Acetyls by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Acetyls by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

