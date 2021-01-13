AC Electric Motors Market 2020 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | ABB, Siemens AG, Johnson Electric Holdings

“
The report titled Global AC Electric Motors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AC Electric Motors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AC Electric Motors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AC Electric Motors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AC Electric Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AC Electric Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AC Electric Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AC Electric Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AC Electric Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AC Electric Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AC Electric Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AC Electric Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Siemens AG, Johnson Electric Holdings, General Electric, Nidec, Denso, WEG, Bosch Group, Rockwell Automation, Toshiba International, Emerson Electric, Hitachi, Ametek, Regal Beloit, ARC Systems, Baldor Electric, Allied Motion Technologies
The AC Electric Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AC Electric Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AC Electric Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AC Electric Motors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Induction Motor
1.2.3 Synchronous Motor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AC Electric Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Agriculture
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Power Industry
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global AC Electric Motors Production
2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global AC Electric Motors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global AC Electric Motors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global AC Electric Motors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global AC Electric Motors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global AC Electric Motors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global AC Electric Motors Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global AC Electric Motors Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC Electric Motors Sales in 2020
4.3 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC Electric Motors Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global AC Electric Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global AC Electric Motors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global AC Electric Motors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global AC Electric Motors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global AC Electric Motors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global AC Electric Motors Price by Type
5.3.1 Global AC Electric Motors Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global AC Electric Motors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global AC Electric Motors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global AC Electric Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global AC Electric Motors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global AC Electric Motors Price by Application
6.3.1 Global AC Electric Motors Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global AC Electric Motors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America AC Electric Motors Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America AC Electric Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America AC Electric Motors Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America AC Electric Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America AC Electric Motors Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America AC Electric Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe AC Electric Motors Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe AC Electric Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe AC Electric Motors Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe AC Electric Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe AC Electric Motors Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe AC Electric Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America AC Electric Motors Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America AC Electric Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America AC Electric Motors Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America AC Electric Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America AC Electric Motors Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America AC Electric Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Overview
12.1.3 ABB AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ABB AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.1.5 ABB Related Developments
12.2 Siemens AG
12.2.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information
12.2.2 Siemens AG Overview
12.2.3 Siemens AG AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Siemens AG AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.2.5 Siemens AG Related Developments
12.3 Johnson Electric Holdings
12.3.1 Johnson Electric Holdings Corporation Information
12.3.2 Johnson Electric Holdings Overview
12.3.3 Johnson Electric Holdings AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Johnson Electric Holdings AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.3.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Related Developments
12.4 General Electric
12.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information
12.4.2 General Electric Overview
12.4.3 General Electric AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 General Electric AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.4.5 General Electric Related Developments
12.5 Nidec
12.5.1 Nidec Corporation Information
12.5.2 Nidec Overview
12.5.3 Nidec AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Nidec AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.5.5 Nidec Related Developments
12.6 Denso
12.6.1 Denso Corporation Information
12.6.2 Denso Overview
12.6.3 Denso AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Denso AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.6.5 Denso Related Developments
12.7 WEG
12.7.1 WEG Corporation Information
12.7.2 WEG Overview
12.7.3 WEG AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 WEG AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.7.5 WEG Related Developments
12.8 Bosch Group
12.8.1 Bosch Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 Bosch Group Overview
12.8.3 Bosch Group AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Bosch Group AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.8.5 Bosch Group Related Developments
12.9 Rockwell Automation
12.9.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information
12.9.2 Rockwell Automation Overview
12.9.3 Rockwell Automation AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Rockwell Automation AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.9.5 Rockwell Automation Related Developments
12.10 Toshiba International
12.10.1 Toshiba International Corporation Information
12.10.2 Toshiba International Overview
12.10.3 Toshiba International AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Toshiba International AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.10.5 Toshiba International Related Developments
12.11 Emerson Electric
12.11.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information
12.11.2 Emerson Electric Overview
12.11.3 Emerson Electric AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Emerson Electric AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.11.5 Emerson Electric Related Developments
12.12 Hitachi
12.12.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.12.2 Hitachi Overview
12.12.3 Hitachi AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Hitachi AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.12.5 Hitachi Related Developments
12.13 Ametek
12.13.1 Ametek Corporation Information
12.13.2 Ametek Overview
12.13.3 Ametek AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Ametek AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.13.5 Ametek Related Developments
12.14 Regal Beloit
12.14.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information
12.14.2 Regal Beloit Overview
12.14.3 Regal Beloit AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Regal Beloit AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.14.5 Regal Beloit Related Developments
12.15 ARC Systems
12.15.1 ARC Systems Corporation Information
12.15.2 ARC Systems Overview
12.15.3 ARC Systems AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 ARC Systems AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.15.5 ARC Systems Related Developments
12.16 Baldor Electric
12.16.1 Baldor Electric Corporation Information
12.16.2 Baldor Electric Overview
12.16.3 Baldor Electric AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Baldor Electric AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.16.5 Baldor Electric Related Developments
12.17 Allied Motion Technologies
12.17.1 Allied Motion Technologies Corporation Information
12.17.2 Allied Motion Technologies Overview
12.17.3 Allied Motion Technologies AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Allied Motion Technologies AC Electric Motors Product Description
12.17.5 Allied Motion Technologies Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 AC Electric Motors Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 AC Electric Motors Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 AC Electric Motors Production Mode & Process
13.4 AC Electric Motors Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 AC Electric Motors Sales Channels
13.4.2 AC Electric Motors Distributors
13.5 AC Electric Motors Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 AC Electric Motors Industry Trends
14.2 AC Electric Motors Market Drivers
14.3 AC Electric Motors Market Challenges
14.4 AC Electric Motors Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global AC Electric Motors Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
