AC Electric Motors Market 2020 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | ABB, Siemens AG, Johnson Electric Holdings

The report titled Global AC Electric Motors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AC Electric Motors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AC Electric Motors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AC Electric Motors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AC Electric Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AC Electric Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AC Electric Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AC Electric Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AC Electric Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AC Electric Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AC Electric Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AC Electric Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Siemens AG, Johnson Electric Holdings, General Electric, Nidec, Denso, WEG, Bosch Group, Rockwell Automation, Toshiba International, Emerson Electric, Hitachi, Ametek, Regal Beloit, ARC Systems, Baldor Electric, Allied Motion Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product: Induction Motor

Synchronous Motor



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction

Power Industry

Other



The AC Electric Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AC Electric Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AC Electric Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AC Electric Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AC Electric Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AC Electric Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AC Electric Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC Electric Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Electric Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Induction Motor

1.2.3 Synchronous Motor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AC Electric Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Power Industry

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global AC Electric Motors Production

2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global AC Electric Motors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global AC Electric Motors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global AC Electric Motors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global AC Electric Motors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global AC Electric Motors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top AC Electric Motors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global AC Electric Motors Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global AC Electric Motors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC Electric Motors Sales in 2020

4.3 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top AC Electric Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC Electric Motors Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global AC Electric Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global AC Electric Motors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global AC Electric Motors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global AC Electric Motors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global AC Electric Motors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global AC Electric Motors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global AC Electric Motors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global AC Electric Motors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global AC Electric Motors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global AC Electric Motors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global AC Electric Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global AC Electric Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global AC Electric Motors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global AC Electric Motors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global AC Electric Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global AC Electric Motors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global AC Electric Motors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global AC Electric Motors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America AC Electric Motors Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America AC Electric Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America AC Electric Motors Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America AC Electric Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America AC Electric Motors Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America AC Electric Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe AC Electric Motors Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe AC Electric Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe AC Electric Motors Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe AC Electric Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe AC Electric Motors Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe AC Electric Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific AC Electric Motors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America AC Electric Motors Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America AC Electric Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America AC Electric Motors Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America AC Electric Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America AC Electric Motors Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America AC Electric Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa AC Electric Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.1.5 ABB Related Developments

12.2 Siemens AG

12.2.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens AG Overview

12.2.3 Siemens AG AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens AG AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.2.5 Siemens AG Related Developments

12.3 Johnson Electric Holdings

12.3.1 Johnson Electric Holdings Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johnson Electric Holdings Overview

12.3.3 Johnson Electric Holdings AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Johnson Electric Holdings AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.3.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Related Developments

12.4 General Electric

12.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.4.2 General Electric Overview

12.4.3 General Electric AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 General Electric AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.4.5 General Electric Related Developments

12.5 Nidec

12.5.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nidec Overview

12.5.3 Nidec AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nidec AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.5.5 Nidec Related Developments

12.6 Denso

12.6.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.6.2 Denso Overview

12.6.3 Denso AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Denso AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.6.5 Denso Related Developments

12.7 WEG

12.7.1 WEG Corporation Information

12.7.2 WEG Overview

12.7.3 WEG AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 WEG AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.7.5 WEG Related Developments

12.8 Bosch Group

12.8.1 Bosch Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bosch Group Overview

12.8.3 Bosch Group AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bosch Group AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.8.5 Bosch Group Related Developments

12.9 Rockwell Automation

12.9.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Rockwell Automation Overview

12.9.3 Rockwell Automation AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Rockwell Automation AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.9.5 Rockwell Automation Related Developments

12.10 Toshiba International

12.10.1 Toshiba International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toshiba International Overview

12.10.3 Toshiba International AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Toshiba International AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.10.5 Toshiba International Related Developments

12.11 Emerson Electric

12.11.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

12.11.2 Emerson Electric Overview

12.11.3 Emerson Electric AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Emerson Electric AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.11.5 Emerson Electric Related Developments

12.12 Hitachi

12.12.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hitachi Overview

12.12.3 Hitachi AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hitachi AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.12.5 Hitachi Related Developments

12.13 Ametek

12.13.1 Ametek Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ametek Overview

12.13.3 Ametek AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ametek AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.13.5 Ametek Related Developments

12.14 Regal Beloit

12.14.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

12.14.2 Regal Beloit Overview

12.14.3 Regal Beloit AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Regal Beloit AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.14.5 Regal Beloit Related Developments

12.15 ARC Systems

12.15.1 ARC Systems Corporation Information

12.15.2 ARC Systems Overview

12.15.3 ARC Systems AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 ARC Systems AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.15.5 ARC Systems Related Developments

12.16 Baldor Electric

12.16.1 Baldor Electric Corporation Information

12.16.2 Baldor Electric Overview

12.16.3 Baldor Electric AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Baldor Electric AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.16.5 Baldor Electric Related Developments

12.17 Allied Motion Technologies

12.17.1 Allied Motion Technologies Corporation Information

12.17.2 Allied Motion Technologies Overview

12.17.3 Allied Motion Technologies AC Electric Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Allied Motion Technologies AC Electric Motors Product Description

12.17.5 Allied Motion Technologies Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 AC Electric Motors Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 AC Electric Motors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 AC Electric Motors Production Mode & Process

13.4 AC Electric Motors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 AC Electric Motors Sales Channels

13.4.2 AC Electric Motors Distributors

13.5 AC Electric Motors Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 AC Electric Motors Industry Trends

14.2 AC Electric Motors Market Drivers

14.3 AC Electric Motors Market Challenges

14.4 AC Electric Motors Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global AC Electric Motors Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

