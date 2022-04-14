AC Charging Controllers Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Phoenix Contact, Siemens, Last Mile Solutions

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “AC Charging Controllers Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AC Charging Controllers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AC Charging Controllers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AC Charging Controllers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AC Charging Controllers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AC Charging Controllers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AC Charging Controllers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Phoenix Contact

Siemens

Last Mile Solutions

OpenEVSE

Bender UK

Vector

Schneider



Market Segmentation by Product:

Offline Charger Controller

Online Charger Controller



Market Segmentation by Application:

Home Chargers

Commercial Chargers



The AC Charging Controllers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AC Charging Controllers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AC Charging Controllers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Charging Controllers Product Introduction

1.2 Global AC Charging Controllers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global AC Charging Controllers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global AC Charging Controllers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States AC Charging Controllers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States AC Charging Controllers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States AC Charging Controllers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 AC Charging Controllers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States AC Charging Controllers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of AC Charging Controllers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 AC Charging Controllers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 AC Charging Controllers Industry Trends

1.5.2 AC Charging Controllers Market Drivers

1.5.3 AC Charging Controllers Market Challenges

1.5.4 AC Charging Controllers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 AC Charging Controllers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Offline Charger Controller

2.1.2 Online Charger Controller

2.2 Global AC Charging Controllers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global AC Charging Controllers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global AC Charging Controllers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global AC Charging Controllers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States AC Charging Controllers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States AC Charging Controllers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States AC Charging Controllers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States AC Charging Controllers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 AC Charging Controllers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home Chargers

3.1.2 Commercial Chargers

3.2 Global AC Charging Controllers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global AC Charging Controllers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global AC Charging Controllers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global AC Charging Controllers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States AC Charging Controllers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States AC Charging Controllers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States AC Charging Controllers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States AC Charging Controllers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global AC Charging Controllers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global AC Charging Controllers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global AC Charging Controllers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global AC Charging Controllers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global AC Charging Controllers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global AC Charging Controllers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global AC Charging Controllers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 AC Charging Controllers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of AC Charging Controllers in 2021

4.2.3 Global AC Charging Controllers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global AC Charging Controllers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global AC Charging Controllers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers AC Charging Controllers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AC Charging Controllers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States AC Charging Controllers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top AC Charging Controllers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States AC Charging Controllers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States AC Charging Controllers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global AC Charging Controllers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global AC Charging Controllers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global AC Charging Controllers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global AC Charging Controllers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global AC Charging Controllers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global AC Charging Controllers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global AC Charging Controllers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global AC Charging Controllers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America AC Charging Controllers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America AC Charging Controllers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC Charging Controllers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC Charging Controllers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe AC Charging Controllers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe AC Charging Controllers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America AC Charging Controllers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America AC Charging Controllers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa AC Charging Controllers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa AC Charging Controllers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Phoenix Contact

7.1.1 Phoenix Contact Corporation Information

7.1.2 Phoenix Contact Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Phoenix Contact AC Charging Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Phoenix Contact AC Charging Controllers Products Offered

7.1.5 Phoenix Contact Recent Development

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Siemens AC Charging Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Siemens AC Charging Controllers Products Offered

7.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.3 Last Mile Solutions

7.3.1 Last Mile Solutions Corporation Information

7.3.2 Last Mile Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Last Mile Solutions AC Charging Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Last Mile Solutions AC Charging Controllers Products Offered

7.3.5 Last Mile Solutions Recent Development

7.4 OpenEVSE

7.4.1 OpenEVSE Corporation Information

7.4.2 OpenEVSE Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 OpenEVSE AC Charging Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 OpenEVSE AC Charging Controllers Products Offered

7.4.5 OpenEVSE Recent Development

7.5 Bender UK

7.5.1 Bender UK Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bender UK Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bender UK AC Charging Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bender UK AC Charging Controllers Products Offered

7.5.5 Bender UK Recent Development

7.6 Vector

7.6.1 Vector Corporation Information

7.6.2 Vector Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Vector AC Charging Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Vector AC Charging Controllers Products Offered

7.6.5 Vector Recent Development

7.7 Schneider

7.7.1 Schneider Corporation Information

7.7.2 Schneider Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Schneider AC Charging Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Schneider AC Charging Controllers Products Offered

7.7.5 Schneider Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 AC Charging Controllers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 AC Charging Controllers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 AC Charging Controllers Distributors

8.3 AC Charging Controllers Production Mode & Process

8.4 AC Charging Controllers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 AC Charging Controllers Sales Channels

8.4.2 AC Charging Controllers Distributors

8.5 AC Charging Controllers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

