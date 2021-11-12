Absorption Chillers Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2027 | Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Thermax Ltd.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Absorption Chillers Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Absorption Chillers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Absorption Chillers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Absorption Chillers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Absorption Chillers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Absorption Chillers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Absorption Chillers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Thermax Ltd., Trane, Broad Air Conditioning, Carrier Corporation, Hitachi Appliances, Midea Group, Robur Corporation, Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems, LG, EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH, Century, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Yazaki Energy Systems Inc., MultiChill Technologies Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single Stage

Double Stage



Market Segmentation by Application:

Domestic

Commercial

Industrial



The Absorption Chillers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Absorption Chillers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Absorption Chillers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Absorption Chillers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Absorption Chillers

1.2 Absorption Chillers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Absorption Chillers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Single Stage

1.2.3 Double Stage

1.3 Absorption Chillers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Absorption Chillers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Domestic

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Absorption Chillers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Absorption Chillers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Absorption Chillers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Absorption Chillers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Absorption Chillers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Absorption Chillers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Absorption Chillers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Absorption Chillers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Absorption Chillers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Absorption Chillers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Absorption Chillers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Absorption Chillers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Absorption Chillers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Absorption Chillers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Absorption Chillers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Absorption Chillers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Absorption Chillers Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Absorption Chillers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Absorption Chillers Production

3.4.1 North America Absorption Chillers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Absorption Chillers Production

3.5.1 Europe Absorption Chillers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Absorption Chillers Production

3.6.1 China Absorption Chillers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Absorption Chillers Production

3.7.1 Japan Absorption Chillers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Absorption Chillers Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Absorption Chillers Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Absorption Chillers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Absorption Chillers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Absorption Chillers Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Absorption Chillers Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Absorption Chillers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Absorption Chillers Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Absorption Chillers Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Absorption Chillers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Absorption Chillers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Absorption Chillers Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Absorption Chillers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Daikin Industries

7.1.1 Daikin Industries Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.1.2 Daikin Industries Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Daikin Industries Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Daikin Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Daikin Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Johnson Controls

7.2.1 Johnson Controls Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Johnson Controls Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Johnson Controls Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Johnson Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Thermax Ltd.

7.3.1 Thermax Ltd. Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thermax Ltd. Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Thermax Ltd. Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Thermax Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Thermax Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Trane

7.4.1 Trane Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.4.2 Trane Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Trane Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Trane Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Trane Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Broad Air Conditioning

7.5.1 Broad Air Conditioning Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.5.2 Broad Air Conditioning Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Broad Air Conditioning Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Broad Air Conditioning Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Broad Air Conditioning Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Carrier Corporation

7.6.1 Carrier Corporation Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.6.2 Carrier Corporation Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Carrier Corporation Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Carrier Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Carrier Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hitachi Appliances

7.7.1 Hitachi Appliances Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hitachi Appliances Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hitachi Appliances Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hitachi Appliances Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hitachi Appliances Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Midea Group

7.8.1 Midea Group Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.8.2 Midea Group Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Midea Group Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Midea Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Midea Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Robur Corporation

7.9.1 Robur Corporation Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.9.2 Robur Corporation Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Robur Corporation Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Robur Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Robur Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems

7.10.1 Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 LG

7.11.1 LG Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.11.2 LG Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.11.3 LG Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 LG Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 LG Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH

7.12.1 EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.12.2 EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.12.3 EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Century

7.13.1 Century Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.13.2 Century Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Century Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Century Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Century Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd.

7.14.1 Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd. Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd. Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd. Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Yazaki Energy Systems Inc.

7.15.1 Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 MultiChill Technologies Inc.

7.16.1 MultiChill Technologies Inc. Absorption Chillers Corporation Information

7.16.2 MultiChill Technologies Inc. Absorption Chillers Product Portfolio

7.16.3 MultiChill Technologies Inc. Absorption Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 MultiChill Technologies Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 MultiChill Technologies Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Absorption Chillers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Absorption Chillers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Absorption Chillers

8.4 Absorption Chillers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Absorption Chillers Distributors List

9.3 Absorption Chillers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Absorption Chillers Industry Trends

10.2 Absorption Chillers Growth Drivers

10.3 Absorption Chillers Market Challenges

10.4 Absorption Chillers Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Absorption Chillers by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Absorption Chillers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Absorption Chillers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Absorption Chillers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Absorption Chillers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Absorption Chillers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Absorption Chillers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Absorption Chillers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Absorption Chillers by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Absorption Chillers by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Absorption Chillers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Absorption Chillers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Absorption Chillers by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Absorption Chillers by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”