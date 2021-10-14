ABS Market 2021 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2021-2027 | CHIMEI, INEOS Styrolution, LG Chemical

“

A newly published report titled “(ABS Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ABS report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ABS market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ABS market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ABS market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ABS market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ABS market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

CHIMEI, INEOS Styrolution, LG Chemical, Trinseo, SABIC, Samsung SDI Chemical, Toray, Formosa, JSR, KKPC, UMG ABS, CNPC, Dagu Chemical, Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao, Huajin Chemical, Lejin Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Emulsion Graft Copolymerization

Bulk Copolymerization

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automobiles Industry

Electronic Industry

Construction

Others



The ABS Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ABS market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ABS market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 ABS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ABS

1.2 ABS Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ABS Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Emulsion Graft Copolymerization

1.2.3 Bulk Copolymerization

1.2.4 Others

1.3 ABS Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global ABS Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automobiles Industry

1.3.3 Electronic Industry

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global ABS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global ABS Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global ABS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global ABS Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global ABS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 ABS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global ABS Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers ABS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 ABS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 ABS Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest ABS Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of ABS Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global ABS Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America ABS Production

3.4.1 North America ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe ABS Production

3.5.1 Europe ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China ABS Production

3.6.1 China ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan ABS Production

3.7.1 Japan ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global ABS Consumption by Region

4.1 Global ABS Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global ABS Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global ABS Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America ABS Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe ABS Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific ABS Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America ABS Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global ABS Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global ABS Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global ABS Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global ABS Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global ABS Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 CHIMEI

7.1.1 CHIMEI ABS Corporation Information

7.1.2 CHIMEI ABS Product Portfolio

7.1.3 CHIMEI ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 CHIMEI Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 CHIMEI Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 INEOS Styrolution

7.2.1 INEOS Styrolution ABS Corporation Information

7.2.2 INEOS Styrolution ABS Product Portfolio

7.2.3 INEOS Styrolution ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 INEOS Styrolution Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 INEOS Styrolution Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 LG Chemical

7.3.1 LG Chemical ABS Corporation Information

7.3.2 LG Chemical ABS Product Portfolio

7.3.3 LG Chemical ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 LG Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 LG Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Trinseo

7.4.1 Trinseo ABS Corporation Information

7.4.2 Trinseo ABS Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Trinseo ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Trinseo Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Trinseo Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 SABIC

7.5.1 SABIC ABS Corporation Information

7.5.2 SABIC ABS Product Portfolio

7.5.3 SABIC ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Samsung SDI Chemical

7.6.1 Samsung SDI Chemical ABS Corporation Information

7.6.2 Samsung SDI Chemical ABS Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Samsung SDI Chemical ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Samsung SDI Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Samsung SDI Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Toray

7.7.1 Toray ABS Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toray ABS Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Toray ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Formosa

7.8.1 Formosa ABS Corporation Information

7.8.2 Formosa ABS Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Formosa ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Formosa Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Formosa Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 JSR

7.9.1 JSR ABS Corporation Information

7.9.2 JSR ABS Product Portfolio

7.9.3 JSR ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 JSR Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 JSR Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 KKPC

7.10.1 KKPC ABS Corporation Information

7.10.2 KKPC ABS Product Portfolio

7.10.3 KKPC ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 KKPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 KKPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 UMG ABS

7.11.1 UMG ABS ABS Corporation Information

7.11.2 UMG ABS ABS Product Portfolio

7.11.3 UMG ABS ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 UMG ABS Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 UMG ABS Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 CNPC

7.12.1 CNPC ABS Corporation Information

7.12.2 CNPC ABS Product Portfolio

7.12.3 CNPC ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 CNPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 CNPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Dagu Chemical

7.13.1 Dagu Chemical ABS Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dagu Chemical ABS Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Dagu Chemical ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Dagu Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Dagu Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao

7.14.1 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao ABS Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao ABS Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Huajin Chemical

7.15.1 Huajin Chemical ABS Corporation Information

7.15.2 Huajin Chemical ABS Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Huajin Chemical ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Huajin Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Huajin Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Lejin Chemical

7.16.1 Lejin Chemical ABS Corporation Information

7.16.2 Lejin Chemical ABS Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Lejin Chemical ABS Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Lejin Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Lejin Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 ABS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 ABS Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ABS

8.4 ABS Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 ABS Distributors List

9.3 ABS Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 ABS Industry Trends

10.2 ABS Growth Drivers

10.3 ABS Market Challenges

10.4 ABS Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of ABS by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of ABS

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of ABS by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of ABS by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of ABS by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of ABS by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of ABS by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

