ABS Filament Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Coex LLC, Zortrax, XYZprinting

A newly published report titled “(ABS Filament Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ABS Filament report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ABS Filament market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ABS Filament market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ABS Filament market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ABS Filament market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ABS Filament market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Coex LLC, Zortrax, XYZprinting, Gizmo Dorks, Verbatim Corporation, Formfutura, Ultrafuse, Raise3D, LulzBot, Dddrop

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fluorescent ABS Filament

Color Change ABS Filament

Conventional ABS Filament



Market Segmentation by Application:

3D Printing

Pipes & Fittings

Automotive Industry



The ABS Filament Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ABS Filament market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ABS Filament market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 ABS Filament Market Overview

1.1 ABS Filament Product Overview

1.2 ABS Filament Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fluorescent ABS Filament

1.2.2 Color Change ABS Filament

1.2.3 Conventional ABS Filament

1.3 Global ABS Filament Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global ABS Filament Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global ABS Filament Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global ABS Filament Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global ABS Filament Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global ABS Filament Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global ABS Filament Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global ABS Filament Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global ABS Filament Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global ABS Filament Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America ABS Filament Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe ABS Filament Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific ABS Filament Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America ABS Filament Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global ABS Filament Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by ABS Filament Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by ABS Filament Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players ABS Filament Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers ABS Filament Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 ABS Filament Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ABS Filament Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by ABS Filament Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in ABS Filament as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into ABS Filament Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers ABS Filament Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 ABS Filament Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global ABS Filament Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global ABS Filament Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global ABS Filament Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global ABS Filament Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global ABS Filament Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global ABS Filament Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global ABS Filament Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global ABS Filament by Application

4.1 ABS Filament Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 3D Printing

4.1.2 Pipes & Fittings

4.1.3 Automotive Industry

4.2 Global ABS Filament Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global ABS Filament Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global ABS Filament Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global ABS Filament Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global ABS Filament Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global ABS Filament Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global ABS Filament Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global ABS Filament Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global ABS Filament Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global ABS Filament Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America ABS Filament Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe ABS Filament Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific ABS Filament Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America ABS Filament Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America ABS Filament by Country

5.1 North America ABS Filament Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America ABS Filament Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America ABS Filament Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America ABS Filament Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe ABS Filament by Country

6.1 Europe ABS Filament Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe ABS Filament Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe ABS Filament Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe ABS Filament Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific ABS Filament by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific ABS Filament Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific ABS Filament Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific ABS Filament Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific ABS Filament Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America ABS Filament by Country

8.1 Latin America ABS Filament Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America ABS Filament Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America ABS Filament Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America ABS Filament Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ABS Filament Business

10.1 Coex LLC

10.1.1 Coex LLC Corporation Information

10.1.2 Coex LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Coex LLC ABS Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Coex LLC ABS Filament Products Offered

10.1.5 Coex LLC Recent Development

10.2 Zortrax

10.2.1 Zortrax Corporation Information

10.2.2 Zortrax Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Zortrax ABS Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Zortrax ABS Filament Products Offered

10.2.5 Zortrax Recent Development

10.3 XYZprinting

10.3.1 XYZprinting Corporation Information

10.3.2 XYZprinting Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 XYZprinting ABS Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 XYZprinting ABS Filament Products Offered

10.3.5 XYZprinting Recent Development

10.4 Gizmo Dorks

10.4.1 Gizmo Dorks Corporation Information

10.4.2 Gizmo Dorks Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Gizmo Dorks ABS Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Gizmo Dorks ABS Filament Products Offered

10.4.5 Gizmo Dorks Recent Development

10.5 Verbatim Corporation

10.5.1 Verbatim Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Verbatim Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Verbatim Corporation ABS Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Verbatim Corporation ABS Filament Products Offered

10.5.5 Verbatim Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Formfutura

10.6.1 Formfutura Corporation Information

10.6.2 Formfutura Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Formfutura ABS Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Formfutura ABS Filament Products Offered

10.6.5 Formfutura Recent Development

10.7 Ultrafuse

10.7.1 Ultrafuse Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ultrafuse Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ultrafuse ABS Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ultrafuse ABS Filament Products Offered

10.7.5 Ultrafuse Recent Development

10.8 Raise3D

10.8.1 Raise3D Corporation Information

10.8.2 Raise3D Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Raise3D ABS Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Raise3D ABS Filament Products Offered

10.8.5 Raise3D Recent Development

10.9 LulzBot

10.9.1 LulzBot Corporation Information

10.9.2 LulzBot Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 LulzBot ABS Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 LulzBot ABS Filament Products Offered

10.9.5 LulzBot Recent Development

10.10 Dddrop

10.10.1 Dddrop Corporation Information

10.10.2 Dddrop Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Dddrop ABS Filament Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Dddrop ABS Filament Products Offered

10.10.5 Dddrop Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 ABS Filament Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 ABS Filament Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 ABS Filament Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 ABS Filament Distributors

12.3 ABS Filament Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”