ABS Filament Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | Coex LLC, Zortrax, XYZprinting

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(ABS Filament Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ABS Filament report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ABS Filament market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ABS Filament market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ABS Filament market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ABS Filament market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ABS Filament market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Coex LLC, Zortrax, XYZprinting, Gizmo Dorks, Verbatim Corporation, Formfutura, Ultrafuse, Raise3D, LulzBot, Dddrop

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fluorescent ABS Filament

Color Change ABS Filament

Conventional ABS Filament



Market Segmentation by Application:

3D Printing

Pipes & Fittings

Automotive Industry



The ABS Filament Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ABS Filament market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ABS Filament market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 ABS Filament Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global ABS Filament Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fluorescent ABS Filament

1.2.3 Color Change ABS Filament

1.2.4 Conventional ABS Filament

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global ABS Filament Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 3D Printing

1.3.3 Pipes & Fittings

1.3.4 Automotive Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global ABS Filament Production

2.1 Global ABS Filament Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global ABS Filament Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global ABS Filament Production by Region

2.3.1 Global ABS Filament Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global ABS Filament Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global ABS Filament Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global ABS Filament Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global ABS Filament Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global ABS Filament Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top ABS Filament Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top ABS Filament Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top ABS Filament Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top ABS Filament Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top ABS Filament Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top ABS Filament Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global ABS Filament Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global ABS Filament Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top ABS Filament Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top ABS Filament Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ABS Filament Sales in 2020

4.3 Global ABS Filament Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top ABS Filament Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top ABS Filament Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ABS Filament Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global ABS Filament Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global ABS Filament Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global ABS Filament Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global ABS Filament Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global ABS Filament Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global ABS Filament Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global ABS Filament Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global ABS Filament Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global ABS Filament Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global ABS Filament Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global ABS Filament Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global ABS Filament Price by Type

5.3.1 Global ABS Filament Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global ABS Filament Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global ABS Filament Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global ABS Filament Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global ABS Filament Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global ABS Filament Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global ABS Filament Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global ABS Filament Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global ABS Filament Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global ABS Filament Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global ABS Filament Price by Application

6.3.1 Global ABS Filament Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global ABS Filament Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America ABS Filament Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America ABS Filament Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America ABS Filament Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America ABS Filament Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America ABS Filament Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America ABS Filament Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America ABS Filament Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America ABS Filament Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America ABS Filament Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe ABS Filament Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe ABS Filament Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe ABS Filament Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe ABS Filament Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe ABS Filament Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe ABS Filament Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe ABS Filament Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe ABS Filament Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe ABS Filament Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific ABS Filament Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific ABS Filament Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific ABS Filament Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific ABS Filament Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific ABS Filament Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific ABS Filament Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific ABS Filament Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific ABS Filament Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific ABS Filament Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America ABS Filament Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America ABS Filament Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America ABS Filament Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America ABS Filament Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America ABS Filament Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America ABS Filament Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America ABS Filament Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America ABS Filament Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America ABS Filament Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa ABS Filament Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Coex LLC

12.1.1 Coex LLC Corporation Information

12.1.2 Coex LLC Overview

12.1.3 Coex LLC ABS Filament Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Coex LLC ABS Filament Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Coex LLC Recent Developments

12.2 Zortrax

12.2.1 Zortrax Corporation Information

12.2.2 Zortrax Overview

12.2.3 Zortrax ABS Filament Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Zortrax ABS Filament Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Zortrax Recent Developments

12.3 XYZprinting

12.3.1 XYZprinting Corporation Information

12.3.2 XYZprinting Overview

12.3.3 XYZprinting ABS Filament Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 XYZprinting ABS Filament Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 XYZprinting Recent Developments

12.4 Gizmo Dorks

12.4.1 Gizmo Dorks Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gizmo Dorks Overview

12.4.3 Gizmo Dorks ABS Filament Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Gizmo Dorks ABS Filament Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Gizmo Dorks Recent Developments

12.5 Verbatim Corporation

12.5.1 Verbatim Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Verbatim Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Verbatim Corporation ABS Filament Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Verbatim Corporation ABS Filament Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Verbatim Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Formfutura

12.6.1 Formfutura Corporation Information

12.6.2 Formfutura Overview

12.6.3 Formfutura ABS Filament Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Formfutura ABS Filament Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Formfutura Recent Developments

12.7 Ultrafuse

12.7.1 Ultrafuse Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ultrafuse Overview

12.7.3 Ultrafuse ABS Filament Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ultrafuse ABS Filament Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Ultrafuse Recent Developments

12.8 Raise3D

12.8.1 Raise3D Corporation Information

12.8.2 Raise3D Overview

12.8.3 Raise3D ABS Filament Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Raise3D ABS Filament Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Raise3D Recent Developments

12.9 LulzBot

12.9.1 LulzBot Corporation Information

12.9.2 LulzBot Overview

12.9.3 LulzBot ABS Filament Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 LulzBot ABS Filament Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 LulzBot Recent Developments

12.10 Dddrop

12.10.1 Dddrop Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dddrop Overview

12.10.3 Dddrop ABS Filament Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Dddrop ABS Filament Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Dddrop Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 ABS Filament Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 ABS Filament Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 ABS Filament Production Mode & Process

13.4 ABS Filament Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 ABS Filament Sales Channels

13.4.2 ABS Filament Distributors

13.5 ABS Filament Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 ABS Filament Industry Trends

14.2 ABS Filament Market Drivers

14.3 ABS Filament Market Challenges

14.4 ABS Filament Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global ABS Filament Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

