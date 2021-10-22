Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | Dupont, Teijin, JSC Kamenskvolokno

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dupont, Teijin, JSC Kamenskvolokno, Kolon, Hyosung, Huvis, TAYHO, Bluestar, New England Braiding, Greene, Tweed & Co., CARRARA S.p.a., TEADIT, Toray Fluorofibers (America), Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre, Guangdong Charming, Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical, Zhaoda Specially Fiber, SRO

Market Segmentation by Product:

-240°C to 260°C

-110°C to 260°C

-110°C to 288°C



Market Segmentation by Application:

Process Pump

Agitator and Stirrer

Valve

Other



The Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Overview

1.1 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Product Overview

1.2 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 -240°C to 260°C

1.2.2 -110°C to 260°C

1.2.3 -110°C to 288°C

1.3 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings by Application

4.1 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Process Pump

4.1.2 Agitator and Stirrer

4.1.3 Valve

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings by Country

5.1 North America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings by Country

6.1 Europe Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings by Country

8.1 Latin America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Business

10.1 Dupont

10.1.1 Dupont Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dupont Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Dupont Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Dupont Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.1.5 Dupont Recent Development

10.2 Teijin

10.2.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.2.2 Teijin Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Teijin Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Teijin Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.2.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno

10.3.1 JSC Kamenskvolokno Corporation Information

10.3.2 JSC Kamenskvolokno Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 JSC Kamenskvolokno Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.3.5 JSC Kamenskvolokno Recent Development

10.4 Kolon

10.4.1 Kolon Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kolon Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kolon Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kolon Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.4.5 Kolon Recent Development

10.5 Hyosung

10.5.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hyosung Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hyosung Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hyosung Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.5.5 Hyosung Recent Development

10.6 Huvis

10.6.1 Huvis Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huvis Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Huvis Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Huvis Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.6.5 Huvis Recent Development

10.7 TAYHO

10.7.1 TAYHO Corporation Information

10.7.2 TAYHO Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 TAYHO Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 TAYHO Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.7.5 TAYHO Recent Development

10.8 Bluestar

10.8.1 Bluestar Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bluestar Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Bluestar Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Bluestar Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.8.5 Bluestar Recent Development

10.9 New England Braiding

10.9.1 New England Braiding Corporation Information

10.9.2 New England Braiding Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 New England Braiding Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 New England Braiding Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.9.5 New England Braiding Recent Development

10.10 Greene, Tweed & Co.

10.10.1 Greene, Tweed & Co. Corporation Information

10.10.2 Greene, Tweed & Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Greene, Tweed & Co. Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Greene, Tweed & Co. Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.10.5 Greene, Tweed & Co. Recent Development

10.11 CARRARA S.p.a.

10.11.1 CARRARA S.p.a. Corporation Information

10.11.2 CARRARA S.p.a. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CARRARA S.p.a. Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 CARRARA S.p.a. Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.11.5 CARRARA S.p.a. Recent Development

10.12 TEADIT

10.12.1 TEADIT Corporation Information

10.12.2 TEADIT Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 TEADIT Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 TEADIT Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.12.5 TEADIT Recent Development

10.13 Toray Fluorofibers (America)

10.13.1 Toray Fluorofibers (America) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Toray Fluorofibers (America) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Toray Fluorofibers (America) Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Toray Fluorofibers (America) Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.13.5 Toray Fluorofibers (America) Recent Development

10.14 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

10.14.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.14.5 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Recent Development

10.15 Guangdong Charming

10.15.1 Guangdong Charming Corporation Information

10.15.2 Guangdong Charming Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Guangdong Charming Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Guangdong Charming Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.15.5 Guangdong Charming Recent Development

10.16 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

10.16.1 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.16.5 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Recent Development

10.17 Zhaoda Specially Fiber

10.17.1 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Corporation Information

10.17.2 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.17.5 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Recent Development

10.18 SRO

10.18.1 SRO Corporation Information

10.18.2 SRO Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 SRO Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 SRO Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Products Offered

10.18.5 SRO Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Distributors

12.3 Abrasive Service Aramid and Meta-aramid Packings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”