Abc Market

Personal safety devices are used to track the user location by sending alerts for emergency assistance in the form of text or alarm.

Increasing security concerns for women and children act as a major driving factor for this market and the growing inclination of smart wearable devices with advanced features is expected to fuel the growth of personal safety devices globally.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market

The global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device market size is projected to reach US$ 54230 million by 2026, from US$ 32780 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026.