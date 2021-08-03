Global Pen Tablet Market Overview and Outlook Report 2021| Wacom, UGEE, ViewSonic

A pen tablet (also known as a digitizer, drawing tablet, digital drawing tablet, graphic tablet, or digital art board) is a computer input device that enables a user to hand-draw images, animations and graphics, with a special pen-like stylus, similar to the way a person draws images with a pencil and paper. These tablets may also be used to capture data or handwritten signatures. It can also be used to trace an image from a piece of paper which is taped or otherwise secured to the tablet surface. Capturing data in this way, by tracing or entering the corners of linear poly-lines or shapes, is called digitizing. Pen Tablet is mainly aimed at design class of people in the office. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Wacom, UGEE, ViewSonic, Samsung, Hanwang, Bosto and AIPTEK etc. North America is the largest consumption of Pen Tablet, with a revenue market share nearly 29%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the revenue market share over 28%. Japan is another important consumption market of Pen Tablet. This report contains market size and forecasts of Pen Tablet in China, including the following market information: China Pen Tablet Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Pen Tablet Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Pen Tablet companies in 2020 (%) The global Pen Tablet market size is expected to growth from US$ 933 million in 2020 to US$ 2029.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Pen Tablet market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Pen Tablet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Pen Tablet Market, By Level of Pressure, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Pen Tablet Market Segment Percentages, By Level of Pressure, 2020 (%), 512 Level, 1024 Level, 2048 Level China Pen Tablet Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Pen Tablet Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Industrial Design, Animation & Film, Advertising, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Pen Tablet revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Pen Tablet revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Pen Tablet sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Pen Tablet sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Wacom, UGEE, ViewSonic, Samsung, Hanwang, Bosto, AIPTEK

