5G Equipment Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global 5G Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 5G Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 5G Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 5G Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 5G Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 5G Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global 5G Equipment market.

5G Equipment Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NEC Corporation, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Qualcomm, Samsung, KT, SK Telecom, Telenor, Verizon, Vodafone, ZTE, Analog Devices, AT&T, China Mobile Ltd., Cisco 5G Equipment Market Types: SDN

NFV

MEC

FC

5G Equipment Market Applications: Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Industrial



Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1908991/global-5g-equipment-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1908991/global-5g-equipment-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global 5G Equipment market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 5G Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the 5G Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 5G Equipment market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 5G Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5G Equipment market

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 5G Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top 5G Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 5G Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SDN

1.4.3 NFV

1.4.4 MEC

1.4.5 FC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 5G Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

1.5.4 Commercial

1.5.5 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 5G Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 5G Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global 5G Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global 5G Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global 5G Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global 5G Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for 5G Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key 5G Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top 5G Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top 5G Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top 5G Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top 5G Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top 5G Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top 5G Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top 5G Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 5G Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global 5G Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 5G Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global 5G Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top 5G Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top 5G Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 5G Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America 5G Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America 5G Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 5G Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe 5G Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe 5G Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China 5G Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China 5G Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China 5G Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan 5G Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan 5G Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan 5G Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 5G Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top 5G Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top 5G Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top 5G Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America 5G Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America 5G Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe 5G Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe 5G Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific 5G Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific 5G Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America 5G Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America 5G Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa 5G Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa 5G Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global 5G Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global 5G Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 5G Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global 5G Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global 5G Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global 5G Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global 5G Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global 5G Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global 5G Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Ericsson

8.1.1 Ericsson Corporation Information

8.1.2 Ericsson Overview

8.1.3 Ericsson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Ericsson Product Description

8.1.5 Ericsson Related Developments

8.2 Fujitsu

8.2.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

8.2.2 Fujitsu Overview

8.2.3 Fujitsu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Fujitsu Product Description

8.2.5 Fujitsu Related Developments

8.3 Huawei Technologies

8.3.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information

8.3.2 Huawei Technologies Overview

8.3.3 Huawei Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Huawei Technologies Product Description

8.3.5 Huawei Technologies Related Developments

8.4 Intel

8.4.1 Intel Corporation Information

8.4.2 Intel Overview

8.4.3 Intel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Intel Product Description

8.4.5 Intel Related Developments

8.5 NEC Corporation

8.5.1 NEC Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 NEC Corporation Overview

8.5.3 NEC Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 NEC Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 NEC Corporation Related Developments

8.6 Nokia

8.6.1 Nokia Corporation Information

8.6.2 Nokia Overview

8.6.3 Nokia Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Nokia Product Description

8.6.5 Nokia Related Developments

8.7 NTT DOCOMO

8.7.1 NTT DOCOMO Corporation Information

8.7.2 NTT DOCOMO Overview

8.7.3 NTT DOCOMO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 NTT DOCOMO Product Description

8.7.5 NTT DOCOMO Related Developments

8.8 Qualcomm

8.8.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.8.2 Qualcomm Overview

8.8.3 Qualcomm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Qualcomm Product Description

8.8.5 Qualcomm Related Developments

8.9 Samsung

8.9.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.9.2 Samsung Overview

8.9.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Samsung Product Description

8.9.5 Samsung Related Developments

8.10 KT

8.10.1 KT Corporation Information

8.10.2 KT Overview

8.10.3 KT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 KT Product Description

8.10.5 KT Related Developments

8.11 SK Telecom

8.11.1 SK Telecom Corporation Information

8.11.2 SK Telecom Overview

8.11.3 SK Telecom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 SK Telecom Product Description

8.11.5 SK Telecom Related Developments

8.12 Telenor

8.12.1 Telenor Corporation Information

8.12.2 Telenor Overview

8.12.3 Telenor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Telenor Product Description

8.12.5 Telenor Related Developments

8.13 Verizon

8.13.1 Verizon Corporation Information

8.13.2 Verizon Overview

8.13.3 Verizon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Verizon Product Description

8.13.5 Verizon Related Developments

8.14 Vodafone

8.14.1 Vodafone Corporation Information

8.14.2 Vodafone Overview

8.14.3 Vodafone Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Vodafone Product Description

8.14.5 Vodafone Related Developments

8.15 ZTE

8.15.1 ZTE Corporation Information

8.15.2 ZTE Overview

8.15.3 ZTE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 ZTE Product Description

8.15.5 ZTE Related Developments

8.16 Analog Devices

8.16.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

8.16.2 Analog Devices Overview

8.16.3 Analog Devices Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Analog Devices Product Description

8.16.5 Analog Devices Related Developments

8.17 AT&T

8.17.1 AT&T Corporation Information

8.17.2 AT&T Overview

8.17.3 AT&T Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 AT&T Product Description

8.17.5 AT&T Related Developments

8.18 China Mobile Ltd.

8.18.1 China Mobile Ltd. Corporation Information

8.18.2 China Mobile Ltd. Overview

8.18.3 China Mobile Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 China Mobile Ltd. Product Description

8.18.5 China Mobile Ltd. Related Developments

8.19 Cisco

8.19.1 Cisco Corporation Information

8.19.2 Cisco Overview

8.19.3 Cisco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Cisco Product Description

8.19.5 Cisco Related Developments

9 5G Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top 5G Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top 5G Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key 5G Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 5G Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global 5G Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America 5G Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe 5G Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific 5G Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America 5G Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa 5G Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 5G Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 5G Equipment Distributors

11.3 5G Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 5G Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 5G Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global 5G Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1908991/global-5g-equipment-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”