Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2021 – 2027| CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors

Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market: Major Players:
CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors, MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Trucks, Beiqi Foton Motor, BRC Gas Equipment, Cummins Westport, Dongfeng Motor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, Gaz, Honda, Impco Technologies, Isuzu Motors, Kamaz, Landi Renzo, Navistar, Renault, Volkswagen
Why is market segmentation important?
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market by Type:
Light-duty NGV
Heavy-duty NGV
Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market by Application:
Public Transportation
Logistics
Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Forecast: This section has five chapters that provide forecast figures on the basis of different factors and type of market segmentation. It includes consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by type, consumption and production forecast by region, and revenue and production forecast of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market.
Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market- TOC:
1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Overview
1.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Scope
1.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Light-duty NGV
1.2.3 Heavy-duty NGV
1.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Public Transportation
1.3.3 Logistics
1.4 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle as of 2020)
3.4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 154 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 154 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 176 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 176 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Business
12.1 CNH Industrial
12.1.1 CNH Industrial Corporation Information
12.1.2 CNH Industrial Business Overview
12.1.3 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.1.5 CNH Industrial Recent Development
12.2 Daimler Trucks
12.2.1 Daimler Trucks Corporation Information
12.2.2 Daimler Trucks Business Overview
12.2.3 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.2.5 Daimler Trucks Recent Development
12.3 General Motors
12.3.1 General Motors Corporation Information
12.3.2 General Motors Business Overview
12.3.3 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.3.5 General Motors Recent Development
12.4 MAN Truck & Bus
12.4.1 MAN Truck & Bus Corporation Information
12.4.2 MAN Truck & Bus Business Overview
12.4.3 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.4.5 MAN Truck & Bus Recent Development
12.5 Volvo Trucks
12.5.1 Volvo Trucks Corporation Information
12.5.2 Volvo Trucks Business Overview
12.5.3 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.5.5 Volvo Trucks Recent Development
12.6 Beiqi Foton Motor
12.6.1 Beiqi Foton Motor Corporation Information
12.6.2 Beiqi Foton Motor Business Overview
12.6.3 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.6.5 Beiqi Foton Motor Recent Development
12.7 BRC Gas Equipment
12.7.1 BRC Gas Equipment Corporation Information
12.7.2 BRC Gas Equipment Business Overview
12.7.3 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.7.5 BRC Gas Equipment Recent Development
12.8 Cummins Westport
12.8.1 Cummins Westport Corporation Information
12.8.2 Cummins Westport Business Overview
12.8.3 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.8.5 Cummins Westport Recent Development
12.9 Dongfeng Motor
12.9.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Information
12.9.2 Dongfeng Motor Business Overview
12.9.3 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.9.5 Dongfeng Motor Recent Development
12.10 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
12.10.1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Corporation Information
12.10.2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Business Overview
12.10.3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.10.5 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Recent Development
12.11 Ford Motor
12.11.1 Ford Motor Corporation Information
12.11.2 Ford Motor Business Overview
12.11.3 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.11.5 Ford Motor Recent Development
12.12 Gaz
12.12.1 Gaz Corporation Information
12.12.2 Gaz Business Overview
12.12.3 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.12.5 Gaz Recent Development
12.13 Honda
12.13.1 Honda Corporation Information
12.13.2 Honda Business Overview
12.13.3 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.13.5 Honda Recent Development
12.14 Impco Technologies
12.14.1 Impco Technologies Corporation Information
12.14.2 Impco Technologies Business Overview
12.14.3 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.14.5 Impco Technologies Recent Development
12.15 Isuzu Motors
12.15.1 Isuzu Motors Corporation Information
12.15.2 Isuzu Motors Business Overview
12.15.3 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.15.5 Isuzu Motors Recent Development
12.16 Kamaz
12.16.1 Kamaz Corporation Information
12.16.2 Kamaz Business Overview
12.16.3 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.16.5 Kamaz Recent Development
12.17 Landi Renzo
12.17.1 Landi Renzo Corporation Information
12.17.2 Landi Renzo Business Overview
12.17.3 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.17.5 Landi Renzo Recent Development
12.18 Navistar
12.18.1 Navistar Corporation Information
12.18.2 Navistar Business Overview
12.18.3 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.18.5 Navistar Recent Development
12.19 Renault
12.19.1 Renault Corporation Information
12.19.2 Renault Business Overview
12.19.3 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.19.5 Renault Recent Development
12.20 Volkswagen
12.20.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information
12.20.2 Volkswagen Business Overview
12.20.3 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
12.20.5 Volkswagen Recent Development 13 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle
13.4 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Distributors List
14.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Trends
15.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Drivers
15.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Challenges
15.4 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
There could be 13-16 sections in the report, where each one carries unique information and data related to the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market. Besides detailed and accurate analysis of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market, the report includes a disclaimer for buyers, an author list, and information of the methodology used and data sources.
