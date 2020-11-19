5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026 | FANUC, KUKA, ABB

“

The report titled Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN(TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation

Market Segmentation by Product: 5-Axis

6-Axis



Market Segmentation by Application: Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others



The 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 5-Axis

1.3.3 6-Axis

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Electrical and Electronics

1.4.3 Machinery

1.4.4 Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

1.4.5 Food & Beverage

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Trends

2.3.2 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Drivers

2.3.3 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Challenges

2.3.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot as of 2019)

3.4 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 FANUC

8.1.1 FANUC Corporation Information

8.1.2 FANUC Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 FANUC 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.1.5 FANUC SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 FANUC Recent Developments

8.2 KUKA

8.2.1 KUKA Corporation Information

8.2.2 KUKA Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 KUKA 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.2.5 KUKA SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 KUKA Recent Developments

8.3 ABB

8.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.3.2 ABB Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 ABB 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.3.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.4 Yaskawa

8.4.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

8.4.2 Yaskawa Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Yaskawa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.4.5 Yaskawa SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Yaskawa Recent Developments

8.5 kawasaki

8.5.1 kawasaki Corporation Information

8.5.2 kawasaki Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 kawasaki 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.5.5 kawasaki SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 kawasaki Recent Developments

8.6 DENSO

8.6.1 DENSO Corporation Information

8.6.2 DENSO Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 DENSO 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.6.5 DENSO SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 DENSO Recent Developments

8.7 Nachi-Fujikoshi

8.7.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Developments

8.8 Epson

8.8.1 Epson Corporation Information

8.8.2 Epson Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Epson 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.8.5 Epson SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Epson Recent Developments

8.9 Staubli

8.9.1 Staubli Corporation Information

8.9.2 Staubli Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Staubli 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.9.5 Staubli SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Staubli Recent Developments

8.10 OTC

8.10.1 OTC Corporation Information

8.10.2 OTC Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 OTC 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.10.5 OTC SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 OTC Recent Developments

8.11 COMAU

8.11.1 COMAU Corporation Information

8.11.2 COMAU Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 COMAU 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.11.5 COMAU SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 COMAU Recent Developments

8.12 Omron Adept Technologies

8.12.1 Omron Adept Technologies Corporation Information

8.12.2 Omron Adept Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 Omron Adept Technologies 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.12.5 Omron Adept Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Omron Adept Technologies Recent Developments

8.13 SIASUN

8.13.1 SIASUN Corporation Information

8.13.2 SIASUN Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.13.3 SIASUN 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.13.5 SIASUN SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 SIASUN Recent Developments

8.14 HIWIN(TW)

8.14.1 HIWIN(TW) Corporation Information

8.14.2 HIWIN(TW) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.14.3 HIWIN(TW) 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.14.5 HIWIN(TW) SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 HIWIN(TW) Recent Developments

8.15 Yamaha

8.15.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

8.15.2 Yamaha Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.15.3 Yamaha 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.15.5 Yamaha SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Yamaha Recent Developments

8.16 GSK

8.16.1 GSK Corporation Information

8.16.2 GSK Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.16.3 GSK 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.16.5 GSK SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 GSK Recent Developments

8.17 Triowin

8.17.1 Triowin Corporation Information

8.17.2 Triowin Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.17.3 Triowin 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.17.5 Triowin SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Triowin Recent Developments

8.18 Nanjing Estun Automation

8.18.1 Nanjing Estun Automation Corporation Information

8.18.2 Nanjing Estun Automation Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.18.3 Nanjing Estun Automation 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Products and Services

8.18.5 Nanjing Estun Automation SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Nanjing Estun Automation Recent Developments

9 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Sales Channels

11.2.2 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Distributors

11.3 5-Axis and 6-Axis Articulated Robot Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”