5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | Solar Turbines, Siemens, MAN Energy Solutions

The report titled Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 5-20MW Gas Turbine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 5-20MW Gas Turbine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Solar Turbines, Siemens, MAN Energy Solutions, UEC Saturn, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: 5-10MW Gas Turbine

10-20MW Gas Turbine



Market Segmentation by Application: Land Power Generation

Oil and Gas



The 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 5-20MW Gas Turbine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 5-20MW Gas Turbine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 5-20MW Gas Turbine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 5-20MW Gas Turbine Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size Growth Rate by Power

1.2.2 5-10MW Gas Turbine

1.2.3 10-20MW Gas Turbine

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Land Power Generation

1.3.3 Oil and Gas

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 5-20MW Gas Turbine Industry Trends

2.4.2 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Drivers

2.4.3 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Challenges

2.4.4 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Restraints

3 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales

3.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 5-20MW Gas Turbine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 5-20MW Gas Turbine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 5-20MW Gas Turbine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 5-20MW Gas Turbine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 5-20MW Gas Turbine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 5-20MW Gas Turbine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 5-20MW Gas Turbine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 5-20MW Gas Turbine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 5-20MW Gas Turbine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 5-20MW Gas Turbine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Power

5.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Power

5.1.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Historical Sales by Power (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Forecasted Sales by Power (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales Market Share by Power (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Power

5.2.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Historical Revenue by Power (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Forecasted Revenue by Power (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue Market Share by Power (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Price by Power

5.3.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Price by Power (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Price Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 5-20MW Gas Turbine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Power

7.2.1 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Power (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Power (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Power

8.2.1 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Power (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Power (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Power

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Power (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Power (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Power

10.2.1 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Power (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Power (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Power

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Power (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Power (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa 5-20MW Gas Turbine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Solar Turbines

12.1.1 Solar Turbines Corporation Information

12.1.2 Solar Turbines Overview

12.1.3 Solar Turbines 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Solar Turbines 5-20MW Gas Turbine Products and Services

12.1.5 Solar Turbines 5-20MW Gas Turbine SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Solar Turbines Recent Developments

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Overview

12.2.3 Siemens 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens 5-20MW Gas Turbine Products and Services

12.2.5 Siemens 5-20MW Gas Turbine SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.3 MAN Energy Solutions

12.3.1 MAN Energy Solutions Corporation Information

12.3.2 MAN Energy Solutions Overview

12.3.3 MAN Energy Solutions 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 MAN Energy Solutions 5-20MW Gas Turbine Products and Services

12.3.5 MAN Energy Solutions 5-20MW Gas Turbine SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 MAN Energy Solutions Recent Developments

12.4 UEC Saturn

12.4.1 UEC Saturn Corporation Information

12.4.2 UEC Saturn Overview

12.4.3 UEC Saturn 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 UEC Saturn 5-20MW Gas Turbine Products and Services

12.4.5 UEC Saturn 5-20MW Gas Turbine SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 UEC Saturn Recent Developments

12.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

12.5.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Overview

12.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 5-20MW Gas Turbine Products and Services

12.5.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 5-20MW Gas Turbine SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 5-20MW Gas Turbine Value Chain Analysis

13.2 5-20MW Gas Turbine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 5-20MW Gas Turbine Production Mode & Process

13.4 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 5-20MW Gas Turbine Sales Channels

13.4.2 5-20MW Gas Turbine Distributors

13.5 5-20MW Gas Turbine Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

