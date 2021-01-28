4K UHD TV Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Hisense, LG, SONY

4K – also known as UHD – is a picture technology that quadruples the number of pixels found in a full HD picture. With 4K, pixels are usually arranged in a 3,840 x 2,160 configuration, compared with the 1920×1080 you get in a full HD TV. Geographically, the global 4K UHD TV market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific a held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 40% in 2018.China is the largest 4K UHD TV shipment country.The leading manufactures mainly are Samsung, Hisense, LG, SONY and Skyworth. Samsung is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global 4K UHD TV Market The global 4K UHD TV market size is projected to reach US$ 119740 million by 2026, from US$ 41120 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2021-2026.

Global 4K UHD TV Scope and Segment 4K UHD TV market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 4K UHD TV market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Samsung, Hisense, LG, SONY, Skyworth, TCL, Sharp, Panasonic, Changhong, Seiki (Tongfang), Konka, Philips, MI

4K UHD TV Breakdown Data by Type

Below 52 Inches, 52 – 65 Inches, Above 65 Inches

4K UHD TV Breakdown Data by Application

Household, Public Regional and Country-level Analysis The 4K UHD TV market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the 4K UHD TV market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and 4K UHD TV Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 4K UHD TV Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 4K UHD TV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Below 52 Inches

1.2.3 52 – 65 Inches

1.2.4 Above 65 Inches 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 4K UHD TV Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Public 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global 4K UHD TV Production 2.1 Global 4K UHD TV Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global 4K UHD TV Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global 4K UHD TV Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 4K UHD TV Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 4K UHD TV Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global 4K UHD TV Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global 4K UHD TV Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global 4K UHD TV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global 4K UHD TV Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top 4K UHD TV Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 4K UHD TV Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 4K UHD TV Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top 4K UHD TV Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 4K UHD TV Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 4K UHD TV Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global 4K UHD TV Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top 4K UHD TV Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top 4K UHD TV Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global 4K UHD TV Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 4K UHD TV Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 4K UHD TV Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 4K UHD TV Sales in 2020 4.3 Global 4K UHD TV Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 4K UHD TV Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 4K UHD TV Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 4K UHD TV Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global 4K UHD TV Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 4K UHD TV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 4K UHD TV Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global 4K UHD TV Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 4K UHD TV Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 4K UHD TV Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 4K UHD TV Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global 4K UHD TV Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 4K UHD TV Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 4K UHD TV Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 4K UHD TV Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global 4K UHD TV Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 4K UHD TV Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 4K UHD TV Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global 4K UHD TV Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 4K UHD TV Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 4K UHD TV Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 4K UHD TV Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global 4K UHD TV Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 4K UHD TV Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 4K UHD TV Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 4K UHD TV Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global 4K UHD TV Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 4K UHD TV Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 4K UHD TV Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America 4K UHD TV Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America 4K UHD TV Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America 4K UHD TV Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America 4K UHD TV Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America 4K UHD TV Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 4K UHD TV Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America 4K UHD TV Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America 4K UHD TV Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 4K UHD TV Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe 4K UHD TV Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe 4K UHD TV Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe 4K UHD TV Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe 4K UHD TV Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe 4K UHD TV Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 4K UHD TV Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe 4K UHD TV Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe 4K UHD TV Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 4K UHD TV Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific 4K UHD TV Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 4K UHD TV Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 4K UHD TV Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific 4K UHD TV Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 4K UHD TV Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 4K UHD TV Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific 4K UHD TV Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 4K UHD TV Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 4K UHD TV Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America 4K UHD TV Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America 4K UHD TV Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America 4K UHD TV Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America 4K UHD TV Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America 4K UHD TV Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 4K UHD TV Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America 4K UHD TV Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America 4K UHD TV Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 4K UHD TV Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa 4K UHD TV Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 4K UHD TV Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 4K UHD TV Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa 4K UHD TV Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 4K UHD TV Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 4K UHD TV Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa 4K UHD TV Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 4K UHD TV Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 4K UHD TV Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Samsung

12.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung Overview

12.1.3 Samsung 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Samsung 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.1.5 Samsung Related Developments 12.2 Hisense

12.2.1 Hisense Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hisense Overview

12.2.3 Hisense 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hisense 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.2.5 Hisense Related Developments 12.3 LG

12.3.1 LG Corporation Information

12.3.2 LG Overview

12.3.3 LG 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 LG 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.3.5 LG Related Developments 12.4 SONY

12.4.1 SONY Corporation Information

12.4.2 SONY Overview

12.4.3 SONY 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SONY 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.4.5 SONY Related Developments 12.5 Skyworth

12.5.1 Skyworth Corporation Information

12.5.2 Skyworth Overview

12.5.3 Skyworth 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Skyworth 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.5.5 Skyworth Related Developments 12.6 TCL

12.6.1 TCL Corporation Information

12.6.2 TCL Overview

12.6.3 TCL 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TCL 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.6.5 TCL Related Developments 12.7 Sharp

12.7.1 Sharp Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sharp Overview

12.7.3 Sharp 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sharp 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.7.5 Sharp Related Developments 12.8 Panasonic

12.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.8.2 Panasonic Overview

12.8.3 Panasonic 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Panasonic 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.8.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.9 Changhong

12.9.1 Changhong Corporation Information

12.9.2 Changhong Overview

12.9.3 Changhong 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Changhong 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.9.5 Changhong Related Developments 12.10 Seiki (Tongfang)

12.10.1 Seiki (Tongfang) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Seiki (Tongfang) Overview

12.10.3 Seiki (Tongfang) 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Seiki (Tongfang) 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.10.5 Seiki (Tongfang) Related Developments 12.11 Konka

12.11.1 Konka Corporation Information

12.11.2 Konka Overview

12.11.3 Konka 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Konka 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.11.5 Konka Related Developments 12.12 Philips

12.12.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.12.2 Philips Overview

12.12.3 Philips 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Philips 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.12.5 Philips Related Developments 12.13 MI

12.13.1 MI Corporation Information

12.13.2 MI Overview

12.13.3 MI 4K UHD TV Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 MI 4K UHD TV Product Description

12.13.5 MI Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 4K UHD TV Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 4K UHD TV Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 4K UHD TV Production Mode & Process 13.4 4K UHD TV Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 4K UHD TV Sales Channels

13.4.2 4K UHD TV Distributors 13.5 4K UHD TV Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 4K UHD TV Industry Trends 14.2 4K UHD TV Market Drivers 14.3 4K UHD TV Market Challenges 14.4 4K UHD TV Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global 4K UHD TV Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

