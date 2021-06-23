4K TV (Television) Market Trends, Growth Forecast and Industry statistics Till 2027 | Samsung, LG, SONY

“

The report titled Global 4K TV (Television) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 4K TV (Television) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 4K TV (Television) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 4K TV (Television) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 4K TV (Television) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 4K TV (Television) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 4K TV (Television) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 4K TV (Television) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 4K TV (Television) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 4K TV (Television) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 4K TV (Television) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 4K TV (Television) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Samsung, LG, SONY, Sharp, Panasonic, Toshiba, Seiki, Hisense, Skyworth, Changhong, TCL, Konka, Philips, Haier

Market Segmentation by Product: Below 55 Inch

55 Inch

65 Inch

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Public



The 4K TV (Television) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 4K TV (Television) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 4K TV (Television) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 4K TV (Television) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 4K TV (Television) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 4K TV (Television) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 4K TV (Television) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 4K TV (Television) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Below 55 Inch

1.2.3 55 Inch

1.2.4 65 Inch

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Public

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global 4K TV (Television) Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 4K TV (Television) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 4K TV (Television) Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global 4K TV (Television) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top 4K TV (Television) Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 4K TV (Television) Industry Trends

2.5.1 4K TV (Television) Market Trends

2.5.2 4K TV (Television) Market Drivers

2.5.3 4K TV (Television) Market Challenges

2.5.4 4K TV (Television) Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top 4K TV (Television) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global 4K TV (Television) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 4K TV (Television) Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers 4K TV (Television) by Revenue

3.2.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top 4K TV (Television) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global 4K TV (Television) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global 4K TV (Television) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 4K TV (Television) as of 2020)

3.4 Global 4K TV (Television) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers 4K TV (Television) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 4K TV (Television) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers 4K TV (Television) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global 4K TV (Television) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 4K TV (Television) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global 4K TV (Television) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global 4K TV (Television) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 4K TV (Television) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 4K TV (Television) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 4K TV (Television) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 4K TV (Television) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global 4K TV (Television) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global 4K TV (Television) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 4K TV (Television) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America 4K TV (Television) Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America 4K TV (Television) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America 4K TV (Television) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America 4K TV (Television) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America 4K TV (Television) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe 4K TV (Television) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe 4K TV (Television) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe 4K TV (Television) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe 4K TV (Television) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe 4K TV (Television) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa 4K TV (Television) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Samsung

11.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

11.1.2 Samsung Overview

11.1.3 Samsung 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Samsung 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.1.5 Samsung 4K TV (Television) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Samsung Recent Developments

11.2 LG

11.2.1 LG Corporation Information

11.2.2 LG Overview

11.2.3 LG 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 LG 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.2.5 LG 4K TV (Television) SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 LG Recent Developments

11.3 SONY

11.3.1 SONY Corporation Information

11.3.2 SONY Overview

11.3.3 SONY 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 SONY 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.3.5 SONY 4K TV (Television) SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 SONY Recent Developments

11.4 Sharp

11.4.1 Sharp Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sharp Overview

11.4.3 Sharp 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Sharp 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.4.5 Sharp 4K TV (Television) SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Sharp Recent Developments

11.5 Panasonic

11.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.5.2 Panasonic Overview

11.5.3 Panasonic 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Panasonic 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.5.5 Panasonic 4K TV (Television) SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.6 Toshiba

11.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

11.6.2 Toshiba Overview

11.6.3 Toshiba 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Toshiba 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.6.5 Toshiba 4K TV (Television) SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

11.7 Seiki

11.7.1 Seiki Corporation Information

11.7.2 Seiki Overview

11.7.3 Seiki 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Seiki 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.7.5 Seiki 4K TV (Television) SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Seiki Recent Developments

11.8 Hisense

11.8.1 Hisense Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hisense Overview

11.8.3 Hisense 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Hisense 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.8.5 Hisense 4K TV (Television) SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Hisense Recent Developments

11.9 Skyworth

11.9.1 Skyworth Corporation Information

11.9.2 Skyworth Overview

11.9.3 Skyworth 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Skyworth 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.9.5 Skyworth 4K TV (Television) SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Skyworth Recent Developments

11.10 Changhong

11.10.1 Changhong Corporation Information

11.10.2 Changhong Overview

11.10.3 Changhong 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Changhong 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.10.5 Changhong 4K TV (Television) SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Changhong Recent Developments

11.11 TCL

11.11.1 TCL Corporation Information

11.11.2 TCL Overview

11.11.3 TCL 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 TCL 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.11.5 TCL Recent Developments

11.12 Konka

11.12.1 Konka Corporation Information

11.12.2 Konka Overview

11.12.3 Konka 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Konka 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.12.5 Konka Recent Developments

11.13 Philips

11.13.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.13.2 Philips Overview

11.13.3 Philips 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Philips 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.13.5 Philips Recent Developments

11.14 Haier

11.14.1 Haier Corporation Information

11.14.2 Haier Overview

11.14.3 Haier 4K TV (Television) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Haier 4K TV (Television) Products and Services

11.14.5 Haier Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 4K TV (Television) Value Chain Analysis

12.2 4K TV (Television) Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 4K TV (Television) Production Mode & Process

12.4 4K TV (Television) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 4K TV (Television) Sales Channels

12.4.2 4K TV (Television) Distributors

12.5 4K TV (Television) Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”