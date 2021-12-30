4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027 | Hisunny Chemical, Unichemist, Dayang Chem

“

The report titled Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hisunny Chemical, Unichemist, Dayang Chem, Xingsheng Technology, Aromsyn, Shanghai Canbi Pharma, Hairui, Shanghai GuChuang, Sunlight Pharmaceutical, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Haihang Industry, MANAC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Purity ≥98%

Purity ≥99%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fine Chemicals

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronic Materials

Mechanical Equipment

Others



The 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Purity ≥98%

1.2.3 Purity ≥99%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fine Chemicals

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Electronic Materials

1.3.5 Mechanical Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Production

2.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 India

3 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Hisunny Chemical

12.1.1 Hisunny Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hisunny Chemical Overview

12.1.3 Hisunny Chemical 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hisunny Chemical 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Hisunny Chemical Recent Developments

12.2 Unichemist

12.2.1 Unichemist Corporation Information

12.2.2 Unichemist Overview

12.2.3 Unichemist 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Unichemist 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Unichemist Recent Developments

12.3 Dayang Chem

12.3.1 Dayang Chem Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dayang Chem Overview

12.3.3 Dayang Chem 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dayang Chem 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Dayang Chem Recent Developments

12.4 Xingsheng Technology

12.4.1 Xingsheng Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Xingsheng Technology Overview

12.4.3 Xingsheng Technology 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Xingsheng Technology 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Xingsheng Technology Recent Developments

12.5 Aromsyn

12.5.1 Aromsyn Corporation Information

12.5.2 Aromsyn Overview

12.5.3 Aromsyn 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Aromsyn 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Aromsyn Recent Developments

12.6 Shanghai Canbi Pharma

12.6.1 Shanghai Canbi Pharma Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shanghai Canbi Pharma Overview

12.6.3 Shanghai Canbi Pharma 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shanghai Canbi Pharma 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Shanghai Canbi Pharma Recent Developments

12.7 Hairui

12.7.1 Hairui Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hairui Overview

12.7.3 Hairui 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hairui 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Hairui Recent Developments

12.8 Shanghai GuChuang

12.8.1 Shanghai GuChuang Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shanghai GuChuang Overview

12.8.3 Shanghai GuChuang 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shanghai GuChuang 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Shanghai GuChuang Recent Developments

12.9 Sunlight Pharmaceutical

12.9.1 Sunlight Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sunlight Pharmaceutical Overview

12.9.3 Sunlight Pharmaceutical 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sunlight Pharmaceutical 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Sunlight Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

12.10 Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

12.10.1 Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP Corporation Information

12.10.2 Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP Overview

12.10.3 Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP Recent Developments

12.11 Haihang Industry

12.11.1 Haihang Industry Corporation Information

12.11.2 Haihang Industry Overview

12.11.3 Haihang Industry 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Haihang Industry 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Haihang Industry Recent Developments

12.12 MANAC

12.12.1 MANAC Corporation Information

12.12.2 MANAC Overview

12.12.3 MANAC 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 MANAC 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 MANAC Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Production Mode & Process

13.4 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Sales Channels

13.4.2 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Distributors

13.5 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Industry Trends

14.2 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Drivers

14.3 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Challenges

14.4 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global 4,4′-Oxydiphthalic Anhydride (ODPA) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

