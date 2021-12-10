4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2027 | Air Products, Evonik, BASF

“

A newly published report titled “(4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Air Products, Evonik, BASF, New Japan Chemical Co, Wanhua Chemical, Qingquan Pharm

Market Segmentation by Product:

Above 99%

98%-99%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Isocyanate

Curing Agents for Epoxy Resin



The 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market expansion?

What will be the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market?

Which technological advancements will influence the 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane

1.2 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Above 99%

1.2.3 98%-99%

1.3 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Isocyanate

1.3.3 Curing Agents for Epoxy Resin

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production

3.4.1 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production

3.5.1 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production

3.6.1 China 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production

3.7.1 Japan 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 UK

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Air Products

7.1.1 Air Products 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Corporation Information

7.1.2 Air Products 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Air Products 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Air Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Air Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Evonik 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 New Japan Chemical Co

7.4.1 New Japan Chemical Co 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Corporation Information

7.4.2 New Japan Chemical Co 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Product Portfolio

7.4.3 New Japan Chemical Co 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 New Japan Chemical Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 New Japan Chemical Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Wanhua Chemical

7.5.1 Wanhua Chemical 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Corporation Information

7.5.2 Wanhua Chemical 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Wanhua Chemical 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Wanhua Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Qingquan Pharm

7.6.1 Qingquan Pharm 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Corporation Information

7.6.2 Qingquan Pharm 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Qingquan Pharm 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Qingquan Pharm Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Qingquan Pharm Recent Developments/Updates

8 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane

8.4 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Distributors List

9.3 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Industry Trends

10.2 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Growth Drivers

10.3 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Challenges

10.4 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

