3D Printing Plastic Material Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Arkema SA

The report titled Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 3D Printing Plastic Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 3D Printing Plastic Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Dow, Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Clariant International, CRP Group, Envisiontec GmbH, Materialise NV, Oxford Performance Materials Inc, taulman3D, Bolson Materials, Argyle Materials, Toner Plastics, Arevo Labs, NinjaFlex, Golden Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product: ABS Plastic

Photosensitive Polymer

Pla Thermosetting Plastic

Polyamide



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Education

Manufacture

Consumer and Industry

Building

Bicycle

Other



The 3D Printing Plastic Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Printing Plastic Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 3D Printing Plastic Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3D Printing Plastic Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 3D Printing Plastic Material Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 ABS Plastic

1.2.3 Photosensitive Polymer

1.2.4 Pla Thermosetting Plastic

1.2.5 Polyamide

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Medical & Dental

1.3.5 Education

1.3.6 Manufacture

1.3.7 Consumer and Industry

1.3.8 Building

1.3.9 Bicycle

1.3.10 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 3D Printing Plastic Material Industry Trends

2.4.2 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Drivers

2.4.3 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Challenges

2.4.4 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Restraints

3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales

3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 3D Printing Plastic Material Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 3D Printing Plastic Material Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 3D Printing Plastic Material Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 3D Printing Plastic Material Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 3D Printing Plastic Material Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 3D Printing Plastic Material Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 3D Printing Plastic Material Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 3D Printing Plastic Material Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 3D Printing Plastic Material Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 3D Printing Plastic Material Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic Material Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3D Systems Corporation

12.1.1 3D Systems Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 3D Systems Corporation Overview

12.1.3 3D Systems Corporation 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3D Systems Corporation 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.1.5 3D Systems Corporation 3D Printing Plastic Material SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 3D Systems Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Stratasys Ltd.

12.2.1 Stratasys Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Stratasys Ltd. Overview

12.2.3 Stratasys Ltd. 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Stratasys Ltd. 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.2.5 Stratasys Ltd. 3D Printing Plastic Material SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Stratasys Ltd. Recent Developments

12.3 Arkema SA

12.3.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

12.3.2 Arkema SA Overview

12.3.3 Arkema SA 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Arkema SA 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.3.5 Arkema SA 3D Printing Plastic Material SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Arkema SA Recent Developments

12.4 BASF SE

12.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF SE Overview

12.4.3 BASF SE 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF SE 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.4.5 BASF SE 3D Printing Plastic Material SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.5 Evonik Industries AG

12.5.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Evonik Industries AG Overview

12.5.3 Evonik Industries AG 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Evonik Industries AG 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.5.5 Evonik Industries AG 3D Printing Plastic Material SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Evonik Industries AG Recent Developments

12.6 SABIC

12.6.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.6.2 SABIC Overview

12.6.3 SABIC 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SABIC 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.6.5 SABIC 3D Printing Plastic Material SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 SABIC Recent Developments

12.7 Dow

12.7.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dow Overview

12.7.3 Dow 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dow 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.7.5 Dow 3D Printing Plastic Material SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.8 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

12.8.1 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Overview

12.8.3 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.8.5 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) 3D Printing Plastic Material SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Recent Developments

12.9 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

12.9.1 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems Overview

12.9.3 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.9.5 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems 3D Printing Plastic Material SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems Recent Developments

12.10 Clariant International

12.10.1 Clariant International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Clariant International Overview

12.10.3 Clariant International 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Clariant International 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.10.5 Clariant International 3D Printing Plastic Material SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Clariant International Recent Developments

12.11 CRP Group

12.11.1 CRP Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 CRP Group Overview

12.11.3 CRP Group 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 CRP Group 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.11.5 CRP Group Recent Developments

12.12 Envisiontec GmbH

12.12.1 Envisiontec GmbH Corporation Information

12.12.2 Envisiontec GmbH Overview

12.12.3 Envisiontec GmbH 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Envisiontec GmbH 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.12.5 Envisiontec GmbH Recent Developments

12.13 Materialise NV

12.13.1 Materialise NV Corporation Information

12.13.2 Materialise NV Overview

12.13.3 Materialise NV 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Materialise NV 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.13.5 Materialise NV Recent Developments

12.14 Oxford Performance Materials Inc

12.14.1 Oxford Performance Materials Inc Corporation Information

12.14.2 Oxford Performance Materials Inc Overview

12.14.3 Oxford Performance Materials Inc 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Oxford Performance Materials Inc 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.14.5 Oxford Performance Materials Inc Recent Developments

12.15 taulman3D

12.15.1 taulman3D Corporation Information

12.15.2 taulman3D Overview

12.15.3 taulman3D 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 taulman3D 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.15.5 taulman3D Recent Developments

12.16 Bolson Materials

12.16.1 Bolson Materials Corporation Information

12.16.2 Bolson Materials Overview

12.16.3 Bolson Materials 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Bolson Materials 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.16.5 Bolson Materials Recent Developments

12.17 Argyle Materials

12.17.1 Argyle Materials Corporation Information

12.17.2 Argyle Materials Overview

12.17.3 Argyle Materials 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Argyle Materials 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.17.5 Argyle Materials Recent Developments

12.18 Toner Plastics

12.18.1 Toner Plastics Corporation Information

12.18.2 Toner Plastics Overview

12.18.3 Toner Plastics 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Toner Plastics 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.18.5 Toner Plastics Recent Developments

12.19 Arevo Labs

12.19.1 Arevo Labs Corporation Information

12.19.2 Arevo Labs Overview

12.19.3 Arevo Labs 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Arevo Labs 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.19.5 Arevo Labs Recent Developments

12.20 NinjaFlex

12.20.1 NinjaFlex Corporation Information

12.20.2 NinjaFlex Overview

12.20.3 NinjaFlex 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 NinjaFlex 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.20.5 NinjaFlex Recent Developments

12.21 Golden Plastics

12.21.1 Golden Plastics Corporation Information

12.21.2 Golden Plastics Overview

12.21.3 Golden Plastics 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Golden Plastics 3D Printing Plastic Material Products and Services

12.21.5 Golden Plastics Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 3D Printing Plastic Material Value Chain Analysis

13.2 3D Printing Plastic Material Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 3D Printing Plastic Material Production Mode & Process

13.4 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 3D Printing Plastic Material Sales Channels

13.4.2 3D Printing Plastic Material Distributors

13.5 3D Printing Plastic Material Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

