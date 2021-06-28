3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2027 | 3D Systems, Stratasys, Materialise NV

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

>>>Download sample report copy of Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market 2019 https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3216918/global-3d-printing-plastic-and-photopolymer-material-market

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

3D Systems, Stratasys, Materialise NV, EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems, taulman3D, LLC, Bolson Materials, Argyle Materials, Toner Plastics, Oxford Performance Materials, Arevo Labs, NinjaFlex, Golden Plastics, Formlabs Inc, Adaptive 3D, ProLab Materials, Henkel, Shenzhen Yongchanghe 3D Resin, 3PD, Inc, XYZPrinting, Ultimaker, Mcor Technologies, Hunan Farsoon High-tech, Carbon3D

By Types:

Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Polyjet Printing

Laser Sintering

Digital Light Processing

Others



By Applications:

Healthcare Industry

Consumer Industry

Automotive Industry

Education Industry

Architecture Industry

Mold Industry

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Others







For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3216918/global-3d-printing-plastic-and-photopolymer-material-market

Table of Contents:

1 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Overview

1.1 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Product Overview

1.2 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

1.2.2 Stereolithography (SLA)

1.2.3 Polyjet Printing

1.2.4 Laser Sintering

1.2.5 Digital Light Processing

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material by Application

4.1 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Healthcare Industry

4.1.2 Consumer Industry

4.1.3 Automotive Industry

4.1.4 Education Industry

4.1.5 Architecture Industry

4.1.6 Mold Industry

4.1.7 Aerospace and Defense Industry

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material by Country

5.1 North America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material by Country

6.1 Europe 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material by Country

8.1 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Business

10.1 3D Systems

10.1.1 3D Systems Corporation Information

10.1.2 3D Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 3D Systems 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 3D Systems 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.1.5 3D Systems Recent Development

10.2 Stratasys

10.2.1 Stratasys Corporation Information

10.2.2 Stratasys Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Stratasys 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 3D Systems 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.2.5 Stratasys Recent Development

10.3 Materialise NV

10.3.1 Materialise NV Corporation Information

10.3.2 Materialise NV Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Materialise NV 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Materialise NV 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.3.5 Materialise NV Recent Development

10.4 EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems

10.4.1 EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems Corporation Information

10.4.2 EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.4.5 EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems Recent Development

10.5 taulman3D, LLC

10.5.1 taulman3D, LLC Corporation Information

10.5.2 taulman3D, LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 taulman3D, LLC 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 taulman3D, LLC 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.5.5 taulman3D, LLC Recent Development

10.6 Bolson Materials

10.6.1 Bolson Materials Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bolson Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bolson Materials 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bolson Materials 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.6.5 Bolson Materials Recent Development

10.7 Argyle Materials

10.7.1 Argyle Materials Corporation Information

10.7.2 Argyle Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Argyle Materials 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Argyle Materials 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.7.5 Argyle Materials Recent Development

10.8 Toner Plastics

10.8.1 Toner Plastics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toner Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Toner Plastics 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Toner Plastics 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.8.5 Toner Plastics Recent Development

10.9 Oxford Performance Materials

10.9.1 Oxford Performance Materials Corporation Information

10.9.2 Oxford Performance Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Oxford Performance Materials 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Oxford Performance Materials 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.9.5 Oxford Performance Materials Recent Development

10.10 Arevo Labs

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Arevo Labs 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Arevo Labs Recent Development

10.11 NinjaFlex

10.11.1 NinjaFlex Corporation Information

10.11.2 NinjaFlex Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 NinjaFlex 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 NinjaFlex 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.11.5 NinjaFlex Recent Development

10.12 Golden Plastics

10.12.1 Golden Plastics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Golden Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Golden Plastics 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Golden Plastics 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.12.5 Golden Plastics Recent Development

10.13 Formlabs Inc

10.13.1 Formlabs Inc Corporation Information

10.13.2 Formlabs Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Formlabs Inc 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Formlabs Inc 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.13.5 Formlabs Inc Recent Development

10.14 Adaptive 3D

10.14.1 Adaptive 3D Corporation Information

10.14.2 Adaptive 3D Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Adaptive 3D 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Adaptive 3D 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.14.5 Adaptive 3D Recent Development

10.15 ProLab Materials

10.15.1 ProLab Materials Corporation Information

10.15.2 ProLab Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ProLab Materials 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ProLab Materials 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.15.5 ProLab Materials Recent Development

10.16 Henkel

10.16.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.16.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Henkel 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Henkel 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.16.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.17 Shenzhen Yongchanghe 3D Resin

10.17.1 Shenzhen Yongchanghe 3D Resin Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shenzhen Yongchanghe 3D Resin Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Shenzhen Yongchanghe 3D Resin 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Shenzhen Yongchanghe 3D Resin 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.17.5 Shenzhen Yongchanghe 3D Resin Recent Development

10.18 3PD, Inc

10.18.1 3PD, Inc Corporation Information

10.18.2 3PD, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 3PD, Inc 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 3PD, Inc 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.18.5 3PD, Inc Recent Development

10.19 XYZPrinting

10.19.1 XYZPrinting Corporation Information

10.19.2 XYZPrinting Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 XYZPrinting 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 XYZPrinting 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.19.5 XYZPrinting Recent Development

10.20 Ultimaker

10.20.1 Ultimaker Corporation Information

10.20.2 Ultimaker Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Ultimaker 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Ultimaker 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.20.5 Ultimaker Recent Development

10.21 Mcor Technologies

10.21.1 Mcor Technologies Corporation Information

10.21.2 Mcor Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Mcor Technologies 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Mcor Technologies 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.21.5 Mcor Technologies Recent Development

10.22 Hunan Farsoon High-tech

10.22.1 Hunan Farsoon High-tech Corporation Information

10.22.2 Hunan Farsoon High-tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Hunan Farsoon High-tech 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Hunan Farsoon High-tech 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.22.5 Hunan Farsoon High-tech Recent Development

10.23 Carbon3D

10.23.1 Carbon3D Corporation Information

10.23.2 Carbon3D Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Carbon3D 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Carbon3D 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Products Offered

10.23.5 Carbon3D Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Distributors

12.3 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3216918/global-3d-printing-plastic-and-photopolymer-material-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”