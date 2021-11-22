3D Printed Orthotics Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | POHLIG GmbH, OT4 Othopädietechnik, Plus Medica OT

“

The report titled Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 3D Printed Orthotics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 3D Printed Orthotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 3D Printed Orthotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

POHLIG GmbH, OT4 Othopädietechnik, Plus Medica OT, Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics, Mecuris GmbH, Shapeways, ScientiFeet, Invent Medical, Xkelet Easy Life SL, 8sole, Rsscan, HP, Andiamo, Intamsys

Market Segmentation by Product:

Upper-Limb Orthoses

Lower-Limb Orthoses

Spinal Orthoses



Market Segmentation by Application:

Deformity

Functional Recovery



The 3D Printed Orthotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 3D Printed Orthotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Printed Orthotics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 3D Printed Orthotics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3D Printed Orthotics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3D Printed Orthotics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3D Printed Orthotics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Upper-Limb Orthoses

1.2.3 Lower-Limb Orthoses

1.2.4 Spinal Orthoses

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Deformity

1.3.3 Functional Recovery

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top 3D Printed Orthotics Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 3D Printed Orthotics Industry Trends

2.5.1 3D Printed Orthotics Market Trends

2.5.2 3D Printed Orthotics Market Drivers

2.5.3 3D Printed Orthotics Market Challenges

2.5.4 3D Printed Orthotics Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top 3D Printed Orthotics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 3D Printed Orthotics Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers 3D Printed Orthotics by Revenue

3.2.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top 3D Printed Orthotics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 3D Printed Orthotics as of 2020)

3.4 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers 3D Printed Orthotics Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 3D Printed Orthotics Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers 3D Printed Orthotics Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Type

4.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 3D Printed Orthotics Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 3D Printed Orthotics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Application

5.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 3D Printed Orthotics Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 3D Printed Orthotics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 POHLIG GmbH

11.1.1 POHLIG GmbH Corporation Information

11.1.2 POHLIG GmbH Overview

11.1.3 POHLIG GmbH 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 POHLIG GmbH 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.1.5 POHLIG GmbH 3D Printed Orthotics SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 POHLIG GmbH Recent Developments

11.2 OT4 Othopädietechnik

11.2.1 OT4 Othopädietechnik Corporation Information

11.2.2 OT4 Othopädietechnik Overview

11.2.3 OT4 Othopädietechnik 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 OT4 Othopädietechnik 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.2.5 OT4 Othopädietechnik 3D Printed Orthotics SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 OT4 Othopädietechnik Recent Developments

11.3 Plus Medica OT

11.3.1 Plus Medica OT Corporation Information

11.3.2 Plus Medica OT Overview

11.3.3 Plus Medica OT 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Plus Medica OT 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.3.5 Plus Medica OT 3D Printed Orthotics SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Plus Medica OT Recent Developments

11.4 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics

11.4.1 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics Corporation Information

11.4.2 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics Overview

11.4.3 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.4.5 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics 3D Printed Orthotics SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics Recent Developments

11.5 Mecuris GmbH

11.5.1 Mecuris GmbH Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mecuris GmbH Overview

11.5.3 Mecuris GmbH 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Mecuris GmbH 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.5.5 Mecuris GmbH 3D Printed Orthotics SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Mecuris GmbH Recent Developments

11.6 Shapeways

11.6.1 Shapeways Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shapeways Overview

11.6.3 Shapeways 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Shapeways 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.6.5 Shapeways 3D Printed Orthotics SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Shapeways Recent Developments

11.7 ScientiFeet

11.7.1 ScientiFeet Corporation Information

11.7.2 ScientiFeet Overview

11.7.3 ScientiFeet 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 ScientiFeet 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.7.5 ScientiFeet 3D Printed Orthotics SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 ScientiFeet Recent Developments

11.8 Invent Medical

11.8.1 Invent Medical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Invent Medical Overview

11.8.3 Invent Medical 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Invent Medical 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.8.5 Invent Medical 3D Printed Orthotics SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Invent Medical Recent Developments

11.9 Xkelet Easy Life SL

11.9.1 Xkelet Easy Life SL Corporation Information

11.9.2 Xkelet Easy Life SL Overview

11.9.3 Xkelet Easy Life SL 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Xkelet Easy Life SL 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.9.5 Xkelet Easy Life SL 3D Printed Orthotics SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Xkelet Easy Life SL Recent Developments

11.10 8sole

11.10.1 8sole Corporation Information

11.10.2 8sole Overview

11.10.3 8sole 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 8sole 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.10.5 8sole 3D Printed Orthotics SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 8sole Recent Developments

11.11 Rsscan

11.11.1 Rsscan Corporation Information

11.11.2 Rsscan Overview

11.11.3 Rsscan 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Rsscan 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.11.5 Rsscan Recent Developments

11.12 HP

11.12.1 HP Corporation Information

11.12.2 HP Overview

11.12.3 HP 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 HP 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.12.5 HP Recent Developments

11.13 Andiamo

11.13.1 Andiamo Corporation Information

11.13.2 Andiamo Overview

11.13.3 Andiamo 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Andiamo 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.13.5 Andiamo Recent Developments

11.14 Intamsys

11.14.1 Intamsys Corporation Information

11.14.2 Intamsys Overview

11.14.3 Intamsys 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Intamsys 3D Printed Orthotics Products and Services

11.14.5 Intamsys Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 3D Printed Orthotics Value Chain Analysis

12.2 3D Printed Orthotics Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 3D Printed Orthotics Production Mode & Process

12.4 3D Printed Orthotics Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Channels

12.4.2 3D Printed Orthotics Distributors

12.5 3D Printed Orthotics Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

