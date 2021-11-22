3D Printed Orthotics Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | POHLIG GmbH, OT4 Othopädietechnik, Plus Medica OT

“

The report titled Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 3D Printed Orthotics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 3D Printed Orthotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 3D Printed Orthotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

POHLIG GmbH, OT4 Othopädietechnik, Plus Medica OT, Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics, Mecuris GmbH, Shapeways, ScientiFeet, Invent Medical, Xkelet Easy Life SL, 8sole, Rsscan, HP, Andiamo, Intamsys

Market Segmentation by Product:

Upper-Limb Orthoses

Lower-Limb Orthoses

Spinal Orthoses



Market Segmentation by Application:

Deformity

Functional Recovery



The 3D Printed Orthotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 3D Printed Orthotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 3D Printed Orthotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Printed Orthotics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 3D Printed Orthotics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3D Printed Orthotics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3D Printed Orthotics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3D Printed Orthotics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3D Printed Orthotics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Upper-Limb Orthoses

1.2.3 Lower-Limb Orthoses

1.2.4 Spinal Orthoses

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Deformity

1.3.3 Functional Recovery

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 3D Printed Orthotics Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 3D Printed Orthotics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 3D Printed Orthotics Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top 3D Printed Orthotics Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key 3D Printed Orthotics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 3D Printed Orthotics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 3D Printed Orthotics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 3D Printed Orthotics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 3D Printed Orthotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 3D Printed Orthotics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 3D Printed Orthotics Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 3D Printed Orthotics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top 3D Printed Orthotics Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top 3D Printed Orthotics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan 3D Printed Orthotics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printed Orthotics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 POHLIG GmbH

12.1.1 POHLIG GmbH Corporation Information

12.1.2 POHLIG GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 POHLIG GmbH 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 POHLIG GmbH 3D Printed Orthotics Products Offered

12.1.5 POHLIG GmbH Recent Development

12.2 OT4 Othopädietechnik

12.2.1 OT4 Othopädietechnik Corporation Information

12.2.2 OT4 Othopädietechnik Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 OT4 Othopädietechnik 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 OT4 Othopädietechnik 3D Printed Orthotics Products Offered

12.2.5 OT4 Othopädietechnik Recent Development

12.3 Plus Medica OT

12.3.1 Plus Medica OT Corporation Information

12.3.2 Plus Medica OT Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Plus Medica OT 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Plus Medica OT 3D Printed Orthotics Products Offered

12.3.5 Plus Medica OT Recent Development

12.4 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics

12.4.1 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics 3D Printed Orthotics Products Offered

12.4.5 Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics Recent Development

12.5 Mecuris GmbH

12.5.1 Mecuris GmbH Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mecuris GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mecuris GmbH 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mecuris GmbH 3D Printed Orthotics Products Offered

12.5.5 Mecuris GmbH Recent Development

12.6 Shapeways

12.6.1 Shapeways Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shapeways Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Shapeways 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shapeways 3D Printed Orthotics Products Offered

12.6.5 Shapeways Recent Development

12.7 ScientiFeet

12.7.1 ScientiFeet Corporation Information

12.7.2 ScientiFeet Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ScientiFeet 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ScientiFeet 3D Printed Orthotics Products Offered

12.7.5 ScientiFeet Recent Development

12.8 Invent Medical

12.8.1 Invent Medical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Invent Medical Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Invent Medical 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Invent Medical 3D Printed Orthotics Products Offered

12.8.5 Invent Medical Recent Development

12.9 Xkelet Easy Life SL

12.9.1 Xkelet Easy Life SL Corporation Information

12.9.2 Xkelet Easy Life SL Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Xkelet Easy Life SL 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Xkelet Easy Life SL 3D Printed Orthotics Products Offered

12.9.5 Xkelet Easy Life SL Recent Development

12.10 8sole

12.10.1 8sole Corporation Information

12.10.2 8sole Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 8sole 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 8sole 3D Printed Orthotics Products Offered

12.10.5 8sole Recent Development

12.11 Rsscan

12.11.1 Rsscan Corporation Information

12.11.2 Rsscan Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Rsscan 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Rsscan 3D Printed Orthotics Products Offered

12.11.5 Rsscan Recent Development

12.12 HP

12.12.1 HP Corporation Information

12.12.2 HP Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 HP 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 HP Products Offered

12.12.5 HP Recent Development

12.13 Andiamo

12.13.1 Andiamo Corporation Information

12.13.2 Andiamo Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Andiamo 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Andiamo Products Offered

12.13.5 Andiamo Recent Development

12.14 Intamsys

12.14.1 Intamsys Corporation Information

12.14.2 Intamsys Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Intamsys 3D Printed Orthotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Intamsys Products Offered

12.14.5 Intamsys Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 3D Printed Orthotics Industry Trends

13.2 3D Printed Orthotics Market Drivers

13.3 3D Printed Orthotics Market Challenges

13.4 3D Printed Orthotics Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 3D Printed Orthotics Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”