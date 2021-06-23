3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027 | Barco NV, TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Siemens Healthcare

“

The report titled Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 3D Medical Imaging Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 3D Medical Imaging Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Barco NV, TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, The Esaote Group, Hitachi Aloka Medical, GE Health care, Toshiba America Medical Systems, Samsung Medison

Market Segmentation by Product: 3D Scanning

3D Rendering

3D Modeling



Market Segmentation by Application: Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

Angiography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging



The 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Medical Imaging Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 3D Medical Imaging Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3D Medical Imaging Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 3D Scanning

1.2.3 3D Rendering

1.2.4 3D Modeling

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Ultrasound

1.3.3 Computed Tomography

1.3.4 Angiography

1.3.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top 3D Medical Imaging Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 3D Medical Imaging Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top 3D Medical Imaging Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers 3D Medical Imaging Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top 3D Medical Imaging Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 3D Medical Imaging Devices as of 2020)

3.4 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers 3D Medical Imaging Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers 3D Medical Imaging Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Type

4.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 3D Medical Imaging Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 3D Medical Imaging Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Application

5.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 3D Medical Imaging Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 3D Medical Imaging Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Medical Imaging Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Barco NV

11.1.1 Barco NV Corporation Information

11.1.2 Barco NV Overview

11.1.3 Barco NV 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Barco NV 3D Medical Imaging Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 Barco NV 3D Medical Imaging Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Barco NV Recent Developments

11.2 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH

11.2.1 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH Corporation Information

11.2.2 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH Overview

11.2.3 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH 3D Medical Imaging Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH 3D Medical Imaging Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH Recent Developments

11.3 Siemens Healthcare

11.3.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

11.3.2 Siemens Healthcare Overview

11.3.3 Siemens Healthcare 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Siemens Healthcare 3D Medical Imaging Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Siemens Healthcare 3D Medical Imaging Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments

11.4 Philips Healthcare

11.4.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

11.4.2 Philips Healthcare Overview

11.4.3 Philips Healthcare 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Philips Healthcare 3D Medical Imaging Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 Philips Healthcare 3D Medical Imaging Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

11.5 The Esaote Group

11.5.1 The Esaote Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 The Esaote Group Overview

11.5.3 The Esaote Group 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 The Esaote Group 3D Medical Imaging Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 The Esaote Group 3D Medical Imaging Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 The Esaote Group Recent Developments

11.6 Hitachi Aloka Medical

11.6.1 Hitachi Aloka Medical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hitachi Aloka Medical Overview

11.6.3 Hitachi Aloka Medical 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Hitachi Aloka Medical 3D Medical Imaging Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Hitachi Aloka Medical 3D Medical Imaging Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Hitachi Aloka Medical Recent Developments

11.7 GE Health care

11.7.1 GE Health care Corporation Information

11.7.2 GE Health care Overview

11.7.3 GE Health care 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 GE Health care 3D Medical Imaging Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 GE Health care 3D Medical Imaging Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 GE Health care Recent Developments

11.8 Toshiba America Medical Systems

11.8.1 Toshiba America Medical Systems Corporation Information

11.8.2 Toshiba America Medical Systems Overview

11.8.3 Toshiba America Medical Systems 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Toshiba America Medical Systems 3D Medical Imaging Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 Toshiba America Medical Systems 3D Medical Imaging Devices SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Toshiba America Medical Systems Recent Developments

11.9 Samsung Medison

11.9.1 Samsung Medison Corporation Information

11.9.2 Samsung Medison Overview

11.9.3 Samsung Medison 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Samsung Medison 3D Medical Imaging Devices Products and Services

11.9.5 Samsung Medison 3D Medical Imaging Devices SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Samsung Medison Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 3D Medical Imaging Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 3D Medical Imaging Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 3D Medical Imaging Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 3D Medical Imaging Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 3D Medical Imaging Devices Distributors

12.5 3D Medical Imaging Devices Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”