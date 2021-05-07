3D ICs Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 | Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Samsung, STMicroelectronics

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China 3D ICs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the 3D ICs market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global 3D ICs market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global 3D ICs market.

The research report on the global 3D ICs market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, 3D ICs market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The 3D ICs research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global 3D ICs market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the 3D ICs market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global 3D ICs market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

3D ICs Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global 3D ICs market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global 3D ICs market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

3D ICs Market Leading Players

Xilinx, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Samsung, STMicroelectronics, Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing (TSMC), Toshiba, EV Group, Tessera

3D ICs Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the 3D ICs market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global 3D ICs market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

3D ICs Segmentation by Product



3D SiCs

Monolithic 3D ICs 3D ICs

3D ICs Segmentation by Application



Automotive

Smart Technologies

Robotics

Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D ICs Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 3D SiCs

1.2.3 Monolithic 3D ICs 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 3D ICs Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Smart Technologies

1.3.4 Robotics

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Industrial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global 3D ICs Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global 3D ICs Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D ICs Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 3D ICs Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 3D ICs Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top 3D ICs Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top 3D ICs Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3D ICs Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global 3D ICs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 3D ICs Revenue 3.4 Global 3D ICs Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global 3D ICs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3D ICs Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players 3D ICs Area Served 3.6 Key Players 3D ICs Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into 3D ICs Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 3D ICs Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global 3D ICs Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global 3D ICs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 3D ICs Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global 3D ICs Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global 3D ICs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America 3D ICs Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America 3D ICs Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America 3D ICs Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America 3D ICs Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe 3D ICs Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe 3D ICs Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe 3D ICs Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe 3D ICs Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China 3D ICs Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China 3D ICs Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China 3D ICs Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China 3D ICs Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan 3D ICs Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan 3D ICs Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan 3D ICs Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan 3D ICs Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia 3D ICs Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia 3D ICs Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia 3D ICs Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia 3D ICs Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Xilinx

11.1.1 Xilinx Company Details

11.1.2 Xilinx Business Overview

11.1.3 Xilinx 3D ICs Introduction

11.1.4 Xilinx Revenue in 3D ICs Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Xilinx Recent Development 11.2 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE)

11.2.1 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) Company Details

11.2.2 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) Business Overview

11.2.3 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) 3D ICs Introduction

11.2.4 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) Revenue in 3D ICs Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) Recent Development 11.3 Samsung

11.3.1 Samsung Company Details

11.3.2 Samsung Business Overview

11.3.3 Samsung 3D ICs Introduction

11.3.4 Samsung Revenue in 3D ICs Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Samsung Recent Development 11.4 STMicroelectronics

11.4.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details

11.4.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview

11.4.3 STMicroelectronics 3D ICs Introduction

11.4.4 STMicroelectronics Revenue in 3D ICs Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development 11.5 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing (TSMC)

11.5.1 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing (TSMC) Company Details

11.5.2 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing (TSMC) Business Overview

11.5.3 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing (TSMC) 3D ICs Introduction

11.5.4 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing (TSMC) Revenue in 3D ICs Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing (TSMC) Recent Development 11.6 Toshiba

11.6.1 Toshiba Company Details

11.6.2 Toshiba Business Overview

11.6.3 Toshiba 3D ICs Introduction

11.6.4 Toshiba Revenue in 3D ICs Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development 11.7 EV Group

11.7.1 EV Group Company Details

11.7.2 EV Group Business Overview

11.7.3 EV Group 3D ICs Introduction

11.7.4 EV Group Revenue in 3D ICs Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 EV Group Recent Development 11.8 Tessera

11.8.1 Tessera Company Details

11.8.2 Tessera Business Overview

11.8.3 Tessera 3D ICs Introduction

11.8.4 Tessera Revenue in 3D ICs Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Tessera Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

